Daria Gavrilova vs Ashleigh Barty: Sydney International live scores, blog

Its an all-Aussie affair on Ken Rosewall Arena as Daria Gavrilova plays Ashleigh Barty for a place in the final of the Sydney International. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from the match on Friday afternoon, starting from 2pm (AEDT).

Having benefitted from Garbine Muguruza’s retirement, Gavrilova approaches today’s semi-final fresh and ready for action.

The Russian-born Australian however will need to produce her best tennis to get the better of Barty, who impressed in a straight-sets win over Barbora Strycova.

If the last meeting between the pair is any indication, expect this contest to go the distance between two of the fiercest competitors on the WTA tour.

Gavrilova defeated Barty on clay in three tight sets in Strasbourg last season. On hard courts however, Barty may possess a significant advantage given she has the bigger shotmaking prowess. Gavrilova, however, has Barty covered though for foot speed and court coverage.

If Barty wishes to progress, she needs to find her range and play aggressively to unsettle Gavrilova. This is where Sam Stosur failed and Gavrilova was able to finish her off convincingly with her tenacious court coverage.

Prediction

Barty at her best is difficult to tip against, given her power advantage, but Gavrilova will certainly give her all.

If Barty plays below par, Gavrilova will pounce and send Barty packing. Overall though, Barty should turn up and get the job done.

Prediction: Barty in three sets.

