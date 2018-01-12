Daria Gavrilova vs Ashleigh Barty: Sydney International live scores, blog

Its an all-Aussie affair on Ken Rosewall Arena as Daria Gavrilova plays Ashleigh Barty for a place in the final of the Sydney International. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from the match on Friday afternoon, starting from 2pm (AEDT).
Having benefitted from Garbine Muguruza’s retirement, Gavrilova approaches today’s semi-final fresh and ready for action.
The Russian-born Australian however will need to produce her best tennis to get the better of Barty, who impressed in a straight-sets win over Barbora Strycova.
If the last meeting between the pair is any indication, expect this contest to go the distance between two of the fiercest competitors on the WTA tour.
Gavrilova defeated Barty on clay in three tight sets in Strasbourg last season. On hard courts however, Barty may possess a significant advantage given she has the bigger shotmaking prowess. Gavrilova, however, has Barty covered though for foot speed and court coverage.
If Barty wishes to progress, she needs to find her range and play aggressively to unsettle Gavrilova. This is where Sam Stosur failed and Gavrilova was able to finish her off convincingly with her tenacious court coverage.
Prediction
Barty at her best is difficult to tip against, given her power advantage, but Gavrilova will certainly give her all.
If Barty plays below par, Gavrilova will pounce and send Barty packing. Overall though, Barty should turn up and get the job done.
Prediction: Barty in three sets.
4:11pm
4:11pm
Barty is through to her first Apia International final after defeating Gavrilova in three sets this afternoon. Both players were below their best today, with unforced errors and poor serving dominating play. Barty however improved the most as the match wore on, particularly in the third set and has managed to book her place in the decider. Barty will need to improve tenfold though if she is to stand a chance against Kerber or Giorgi. With a below par effort out of the way though, Barty should be primed for a big performance in the final.
Gavrilova 6 4 2
Barty 3 6 6
4:08pm
4:08pm
GAME SET AND MATCH BARTY
Gavrilova 6 4 2
Barty 3 6 6
4:08pm
4:08pm
Match point….
Gavrilova 6 4 2
Barty 3 6 5
4:08pm
4:08pm
Deuce courtesy of some good serving from Barty
Gavrilova 6 4 2
Barty 3 6 5
4:07pm
4:07pm
Two break points for Gavrilova. Another twist in this tale??
Gavrilova 6 4 2
Barty 3 6 5
4:06pm
4:06pm
Gavrilova too good with the forehand crosscourt and its 0-30
Gavrilova 6 4 2
Barty 3 6 5
4:05pm
4:05pm
Double fault and its 0-15
Gavrilova 6 4 2
Barty 3 6 5
4:04pm
4:04pm
Barty with the forehand winner and she will now serve for a place in the final. Gavrilova has tried hard as always, but the limitations in her game are clear. Poor serve and a real lack of power in her groundstrokes. Barty has her covered even though the world no. 17 has been below her best considerably
Gavrilova 6 4 2
Barty 3 6 5
4:03pm
4:03pm
BREAK BARTY
Gavrilova 6 4 2
Barty 3 6 5
4:02pm
4:02pm
Barty looking to strike a fatal blow here at 0-30. Gavrilova has had issues with her serve all day. Double fault again. Three break points for Barty
Gavrilova 6 4 2
Barty 3 6 4