 

Daria Gavrilova vs Ashleigh Barty: Sydney International live scores, blog

    2018 Sydney International

    Women's singles, semi-final

    Ken Rosewall Arena

    Daria Gavrilova vs Ashleigh Barty
     
      s1 s2 s3
    Daria Gavrilova, Australia 6 4 2
    Ashleigh Barty, Australia 3 6 6

    Its an all-Aussie affair on Ken Rosewall Arena as Daria Gavrilova plays Ashleigh Barty for a place in the final of the Sydney International. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from the match on Friday afternoon, starting from 2pm (AEDT).

    Having benefitted from Garbine Muguruza’s retirement, Gavrilova approaches today’s semi-final fresh and ready for action.

    The Russian-born Australian however will need to produce her best tennis to get the better of Barty, who impressed in a straight-sets win over Barbora Strycova.

    If the last meeting between the pair is any indication, expect this contest to go the distance between two of the fiercest competitors on the WTA tour.

    Gavrilova defeated Barty on clay in three tight sets in Strasbourg last season. On hard courts however, Barty may possess a significant advantage given she has the bigger shotmaking prowess. Gavrilova, however, has Barty covered though for foot speed and court coverage.

    If Barty wishes to progress, she needs to find her range and play aggressively to unsettle Gavrilova. This is where Sam Stosur failed and Gavrilova was able to finish her off convincingly with her tenacious court coverage.

    Prediction
    Barty at her best is difficult to tip against, given her power advantage, but Gavrilova will certainly give her all.

    If Barty plays below par, Gavrilova will pounce and send Barty packing. Overall though, Barty should turn up and get the job done.

    Prediction: Barty in three sets.

    Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from the match between Daria Gavrilova and Ashleigh Barty at the 2018 Sydney International on Friday afternoon, starting from 2pm (AEDT).

    • Roar Guru

      4:11pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:11pm | ! Report

      Barty is through to her first Apia International final after defeating Gavrilova in three sets this afternoon. Both players were below their best today, with unforced errors and poor serving dominating play. Barty however improved the most as the match wore on, particularly in the third set and has managed to book her place in the decider. Barty will need to improve tenfold though if she is to stand a chance against Kerber or Giorgi. With a below par effort out of the way though, Barty should be primed for a big performance in the final.

      Gavrilova 6 4 2
      Barty 3 6 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:08pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:08pm | ! Report

      GAME SET AND MATCH BARTY

      Gavrilova 6 4 2
      Barty 3 6 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:08pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:08pm | ! Report

      Match point….

      Gavrilova 6 4 2
      Barty 3 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:08pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:08pm | ! Report

      Deuce courtesy of some good serving from Barty

      Gavrilova 6 4 2
      Barty 3 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:07pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:07pm | ! Report

      Two break points for Gavrilova. Another twist in this tale??

      Gavrilova 6 4 2
      Barty 3 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:06pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:06pm | ! Report

      Gavrilova too good with the forehand crosscourt and its 0-30

      Gavrilova 6 4 2
      Barty 3 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:05pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:05pm | ! Report

      Double fault and its 0-15

      Gavrilova 6 4 2
      Barty 3 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:04pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:04pm | ! Report

      Barty with the forehand winner and she will now serve for a place in the final. Gavrilova has tried hard as always, but the limitations in her game are clear. Poor serve and a real lack of power in her groundstrokes. Barty has her covered even though the world no. 17 has been below her best considerably

      Gavrilova 6 4 2
      Barty 3 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:03pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:03pm | ! Report

      BREAK BARTY

      Gavrilova 6 4 2
      Barty 3 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:02pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:02pm | ! Report

      Barty looking to strike a fatal blow here at 0-30. Gavrilova has had issues with her serve all day. Double fault again. Three break points for Barty

      Gavrilova 6 4 2
      Barty 3 6 4

      Reply
