Football is a game of opinions – that’s why so many care about it

It was nice to see Australia’s under-23 team get off to a winning start in China, on the same night Robbie Slater unleashed a stinging critique of the FFA.
It’s that yin and yang that makes football in this country such a compelling proposition – one moment the game is up, the next minute it’s down.
Kudos to coach Ante Milicic and his young charges for getting off to a professional, if at times nervy-looking 3-1 win over Syria at the AFC U-23 Championship in chilly Kunshan.
Although the game was streamed live on the Fox Sports website and the Asian Football Confederation’s YouTube channel, I only watched the second half because I tuned into Just For Kicks beforehand.
And that was no doubt the whole point of screening the second half of the Olyroos game on the back of Fox Sport’s regular programming – to capture a few more viewers who might otherwise have neglected to watch Just For Kicks.
Sound enough logic, I would have thought, but tell that to Fox Sport’s genial executive producer Murray Shaw – who copped a flurry of Twitter abuse after announcing the network was to broadcast Australia’s opening game from what one A-League chief executive had earlier called “a meaningless tournament”.
But wait. Are they the Olyroos, or aren’t they? Kind of.
Perhaps our most famous Olyroo of all, Ned Zelic, wondered himself why certain players were picked despite being too old to represent Australia by the time the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo roll round.
Turn’s out Football Federation Australia wanted to expose a broader group of players to international football, and was worried about potential seedings for the 2020 Olympic qualifiers. Fair enough.
But that’s something a few more Australian fans might have realised if the information wasn’t buried on the suite of FFA websites, with fans paradoxically having to navigate to the Socceroos page to read news about the under-23 side.
Which brings us to Slater’s remarks about the FFA.
“The farcical pursuit of a national coach is ridiculous and embarrassing,” Slater thundered on what is usually a light-hearted program.
“We do not have a national coach – we’ve got a friendly in March, we’ve got a World Cup in six months. Pick a national coach.
“We’re using consultants, and I’m hearing – and I’d like this confirmed – we’re paying money to consultants. I’ve heard of Gerard Houllier, I’ve heard of Andy Roxburgh.
“Why? What are they going to tell us about what we need? Don’t we have a technical director… Eric Abrams? That’s his job to do that, along with Luke Casserly.
“These are the faceless men leading us on a farcical pursuit of a national team coach. We need one, and we need one now. We don’t need one now… we needed one a month ago.”
Tell us what you really think, Bulldog!
Slater’s abrasive style can sometimes rub fans the wrong way, but as a former Socceroo and one-time winner of the English Premier League, he’s more than earned the right to express his opinion.
And he saved his most withering barbs for last:
“Ange Postecoglou left in November. It’s not good enough on all levels. The FFA, lift your game or change your game.
“People are under pressure at the FFA. They closed their offices over Christmas. Open on the eighth of January.
“Not good enough – it’s our busiest time of the year!”
Touché. But if you believe some online critics, he shouldn’t have said it because it’s negative.
The truth is there’s no such thing as ‘positive’ or ‘negative’ coverage from Australia’s football media coverage – there’s just coverage. And those who care passionately about the game – like Slater or Zelic or Murray Shaw – are always going to comment on the topics of the day.
That’s all part of building a football culture.
We should embrace it and be thankful for it, because without it, the game would simply be all action and no talk.
January 12th 2018 @ 7:55am
Buddy said | January 12th 2018 @ 7:55am | ! Report
I’ve always held that the beauty of sport is that two people can sit and watch a contest and at the end of it hold vastly differing opinions as to what took place. Isn’t that why everyone loves referees so much? Subjectivity dominates the skyline. Current debate over whether the 2017 SFC team is better than Ange’s Roar side of a few years ago? On the field, there is so much that is played out in the head, not mind games, just the psychological angle. The best coaches can extract huge performances from players when they tap into the right areas and get the player buzzing in the right mode. Meanwhile on the terraces, the grandstands, the bars and the loungerooms the fans debate / argue and sometimes fight over what is after all something totally subjective. Only the result is conclusive which is why so many, when fced with a sledge or an argument, contradiction etc just point at the scoreboard because technically you can’t argue with it even though we have all watched matches where we consider the better team lost.
As for Fox and Mr Slater, I kind of switch off to his rants these days as they have become too frequent – almost “boy who cried wolf” syndrome so I’m not convinced that he really believes and is passionate about his subject matter. Listening to Les Murray over the years and Johnny Warren, we heard passionate arguments articulated in a very different fashion and they held much greater sway. It is often said that it isn’t necessarily the message being delivered but the way in which it is delivered that counts and there are plenty of excellent examples of where that rings true. However, what Imenjoy in 2018 over 1998 is that there is debate / colour/passion and an interest in this sport that wasn’t there only a few decades ago, or at least, had little voice, so let’s keep debating, arguing and contributing to the noise.
January 12th 2018 @ 9:33am
mattq said | January 12th 2018 @ 9:33am | ! Report
great comment Buddy. The other thing with Slater, he is so in bed with Arnold, it is difficult to take anything he says on this topic without a hint of cynicism.
January 12th 2018 @ 9:53am
Fadida said | January 12th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
Exactly mattq. Slater and Arnold sitting in a tree K.I.S.S.I.N.G
January 12th 2018 @ 8:03am
Kangajets said | January 12th 2018 @ 8:03am | ! Report
I liked what Robbie Slater said last night
And I liked what Archie Thompson said abt those young…… coming through the ranks .
January 12th 2018 @ 10:34am
Realfootball said | January 12th 2018 @ 10:34am | ! Report
Agree, K.
Good on Slater for saying it. God knows, someone needs to.
January 12th 2018 @ 8:13am
Kangajets said | January 12th 2018 @ 8:13am | ! Report
Mike
The good thing about football discussions is some balance .
Not just constant negative narratives
Slater had his say abt the Ffa , which a lot of people agree on. His rant lasted 1 minute .
Skaters other discussion for 40 minutes was all about the games the players etc
It’s called balance .
Mike
I really hope you are enjoying watching the games.
On Monday you criticised the midweek scheduling , well this midweek round had 4 really good games of football . Including a pulsating derby
I hope you enjoy watching the games this weekend . Good luck to your team .
Cheers
January 12th 2018 @ 8:50am
Waz said | January 12th 2018 @ 8:50am | ! Report
“The truth is there’s no such thing as ‘positive’ or ‘negative’ coverage from Australia’s football media – there’s just coverage“ …. Bingo!!
The caveat to that statement is there isn’t enough coverage and the truth being, we don’t generate enough content either for news departments to take us seriously outside of a World Cup – bring on HAL expansion, W-League expansion, division 2, pro/rel, transfers and loans asap
January 12th 2018 @ 9:02am
chris said | January 12th 2018 @ 9:02am | ! Report
Robbie Slater stated what a lot of us are thinking and that is FFA are simply dragging their feet on many issues.
Mike you are right in saying that Slater has earned the right to express his opinion and last night he did just that and I found myself nodding with his every statement. And he got applause from the studio audience as well!
January 12th 2018 @ 9:25am
Waz said | January 12th 2018 @ 9:25am | ! Report
Agree up to a point; that point being Slater believes Arnie should have the job which appears not to be an opinion shared by the FFA. So Slater I think is right in his sentiments but his solution would be to apoint Arnie tomorrow, which would be wrong imo. And looking at some of the foreign coach names appearing in the press (if these are genuine) the FFA deserve some time to evaluate options.
January 12th 2018 @ 10:19am
Kris said | January 12th 2018 @ 10:19am | ! Report
Yep Waz, that is the subtext. Anything other than appointing Arnold 3 weeks ago won’t be enough to make Slater happy.
Personally I believe the appointment is irrelevant. The team will be eliminated in the group stage, won’t win a game and might struggle to score.
I think the bigger question is do we make a 6-month appointment or do the hard yards and try and find a manager for a 5 year appointment looking forward to the next WC?
January 12th 2018 @ 12:57pm
chris said | January 12th 2018 @ 12:57pm | ! Report
Waz one thing I will say is that whilst Robbie S is correct in saying we need a coach and we needed one yesterday, its not the FFA’s fault that Ange decided to walk so late in the piece.
How many countries that have qualified for the WC have had to contend with that!
January 12th 2018 @ 1:21pm
Waz said | January 12th 2018 @ 1:21pm | ! Report
Well, I’m not agreeing with everything Slater is saying but in terms of whether it’s the FFAs fault Ange left, those in the professional football community are saying it is the FFAs fault and that Gallop/Ange’s relationship broke down over the public humiliation (in his eyes) from the PFA dispute two years ago, hence he left.
So we don’t know it’s a fact that is is the FFAs fault, nor that it’s a fact it’s not the FFAs fault either .. and until someone in the know writes a book I suggest we don’t know as well.
Personally I’m happy with the way the ffa are going about this, Arnie is the only Aussie choice but they must evaluate international options before deciding on either Arnie or someone else.
Worst case is they can always ask someone to be caretaker coach (Arnie?) for the WC.
Best case is they get the right man before the end of this month.
January 12th 2018 @ 1:39pm
Kris said | January 12th 2018 @ 1:39pm | ! Report
I think a lot of people have forgotten that Holger Osiek was sacked in October 2013 ahead of a June 2014 World Cup. Postecogolou had only 9 months and 3 games to prepare. So not only is it pretty common, it happened at the last World Cup too.
January 12th 2018 @ 9:14am
Bruce said | January 12th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
Mike , it’s good to have a variety of opinions.
I enjoyed what Slater said , his one minute rant was better then 20 negative articles.
The other argument is that Slater talked about football, players and tactics for the other 50 minutes.
Good to have some variety and balance in opinions.
I hope you enjoyed the midweek football and good luck to your team .