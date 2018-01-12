Mitchell McClenaghan and Alex de Minaur’s vastly different reactions to intense pressure

Mitchell McClenaghan is a strongly-built 31-year-old Kiwi left-arm pace bowler who wouldn’t look out of place in an All Black jersey.

He’s very experienced having played 48 ODIs for New Zealand, and 28 international T20s – the last in 2016.

Alex de Minaur is a slip of a 18-year tennis player who won the Australian under-14 and under-16 titles, and still looks under 14.

In 2015, when he first turned pro he was ranked 1574 in the world, but today he’s ranked 167 as his rapid rise continues.

Because of his vast experience, McClenaghan was given the responsibility of bowling the final BBL over last night for the Thunder, with the Scorchers needing 24 to win off the six deliveries.

Cameron Bancroft was 75 off 56, and Hilton Cartwright 46 off 34, with the latter on strike.

But McClenaghan was about to bowl a nightmare over of rubbish on his home ground that left the Scorchers just three runs short.

Cartwright inside edged the first wide delivery for four, smacked the second for a massive six, and the third for two – leaving 12 required from three deliveries for victory.

McClenaghan’s fourth delivery was a no-ball above waist high that Cartwright deposited for two – leaving nine required, still off three deliveries.

Cartwright scored two off the free hit – leaving seven off three – but couldn’t find the ropes to fall three short.

It’s doubtful Thunders skipper Shane Watson will ever trust McClenaghan again with the final over unless it’s at least a 36-run lead.

Choke from the big Mitchell McClenaghan, but nothing but sheer courage and enthusiasm from the boyish Alex de Minaur.

He was up against the high-quality left-handed Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, ranked 36 in the world, who played his first Slam in 2001.

Just 85 minutes later de Minaur was into the Sydney International semis with a 6-4 6-4 success for his second ATP semi in a week.

Last week in Brisbane he beat the big Canadian Milos Raonic 6-4 6-4, ranked 23 in the world, only to lose in three sets in the semis to American Ryan Harrison, ranked 44th, who lost the final to Nick Kyrgios.

So far in Sydney, de Minaur has beaten another vastly experienced Spaniard Fernando Verdasco (46th) 6-4 6-2, Damir Dzumhur (30th) 6-2 3-0 (ret hurt), and Lopez.

And in every match de Minaur has won over capacity crowds who love his dynamic strokeplay off either wing, and his serve that while it’s no bazooka like those he’s beating, it’s around the 180 mark and well placed.

Simply, this kid is a breath of fresh air. Everything he does just oozes class.

His CV says he’s 180 cms. but every opponent towers over him. Yet one by one de Minaur is mowing them down.

He’s been so successful he’s won a wildcard entry into next week’s Australian Open.

Pundits are saying de Minaur was unlucky to draw Tomas Berdych in the first round.

Berdych had better watch out would be far more accurate – Alex de Minaur isn’t afraid of anyone.