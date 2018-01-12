The Maxwell dilemma

A man sits on the edge of his chair, his phone on his lap. He crosses his legs then uncrosses them; the butterflies won’t let up. Why haven’t they called yet?

The man is Glenn Maxwell.

The Victorian all-rounder is a prime candidate to slot back into the ODI squad after the luckless Chris Lynn succumbed to injury for the umpteenth time. Lynn’s inclusion was peculiar in the first place. He lacked fitness and game time but that’s elementary now.

A predicament for the selectors and Smith

Glenn Maxwell was overlooked for the one-day squad when it was announced last week. It was a decision supported by the stats. Maxwell has averaged only 22 in his past 20 one dayers.

Trevor Hohns, the chairman of selectors, declared that Maxwell had to demonstrate more consistency to win back a spot.

The decision was made to sting when Australian skipper, Steven Smith, pointed out that Maxwell needed to “train smarter.” Yowch.

But will Smith and the selectors eat their words in order to fill the Lynn void? It’s a hard one to justify.

Has Maxwell’s attitude and consistency improved over the course of a week?

Upswing

One thing that has improved is the Victorian’s form. He has yielded scores of 60, 33 and 50 in his past three BBL innings. But more important is the way he’s gone about making those runs.

His half-century against the Brisbane Heat on January second was full of fortune. He mistimed the ball and couldn’t find any rhythm. He was swinging like a lumberjack on a rampage.

Then, a week later, he made 60 against the Adelaide Strikers. The finesse and timing were back. And of course, there was the ludicrous that is almost expected from Maxwell, a perfectly executed reverse sweep against former Australian fast bowler, Peter Siddle. The ball whistled to the point boundary.

The risk

Superlatives and Glenn Maxwell go hand in hand. A match winner, a genuine game breaker. The big show. His batting can be breathtaking. He’s one of the best fielders in the world. And his off-spinners are handy too.

But the quandary that faces the selectors is clear. Their concern is not so much his form but his approach during these lean times.

Maxwell appears disinterested. He mopes around, head down and shoulders slumped. And the way he’s dismissed makes him look cavalier and careless.

The hard decision

Maxwell is not the man for the job – right now. The selectors must remain steadfast amid the supportive roar of the fans and advocates like Ricky Ponting and Aaron Finch.

It’s a harsh lesson but a critical one. No one has doubted the man’s talent but the all-rounder has to learn consistency and maturity. This isn’t backyard cricket.

Let’s see how he responds. How much does he want to be an Australian cricketer? How important is it to him? Let his form and attitude – long term – be the judge.