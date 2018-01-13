2018 Sydney International Men’s Singles Final live scores, blog: Alex De Minaur vs Daniil Medvedev

Match result:

Daniil Medvedev defied the odds and a superb performance from Alex De Minaur en route to winning his first ever ATP tour title at the Sydney International.

Medvedev dropped the opening set 6-1 and this final had a De Minaur win written all over it.

But to the Russian’s credit, Medvedev turned the game around and produced some clutch plays in vital moments to get over the line against an opponent who never said die despite being 4-0 down in the third set at one stage.

It was a roller coaster of a match but in the end, Medvedev and Kerber are your men’s and women’s Sydney International champions.

The big show however gets underway next week at the Australian Open and Medvedev will face another Aussie in the first round – Kokkinakis.

De Minaur meanwhile faces a big test against last year’s Wimbledon semi-finalist Tomas Berdych.

Final score

Daniil Medvedev 1 6 7

Alex De Minaur 6 4 5

Match preview:

Aussie Alex De Minaur will look to cap off a dream run at the Sydney International by defeating rising star Daniil Medvedev en route to claiming his first ATP tour title. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7pm AEDT.

The Australian summer of tennis has been one to remember for De Minaur, who now finds himself just one win away from claiming his first ATP tour title at the tender age of 18.

It has been a truly remarkable rise for the young Australian, who has shown great technique and poise under pressure to leave some established rivals in his wake en route to today’s final.

Now, De Minaur faces a fascinating test of sorts, coming up against another rising star in Medvedev, who headlines a list of very promising Russian players coming through the ranks.

Medvedev, at 21 years of age, has some notable wins already under his belt, defeating Stan Wawrinka last year at the Wimbledon championships in the first round. He also made an ATP tour final in Chennai where he lost to the tough Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Despite his talent, Medvedev is also prone to losing his temper on occasion, as demonstrated by his poor form after his defeat in the second round at Wimbledon.

On that occasion, Medvedev was handed three fines totalling $14,500 for his conduct during the match with Bemelmans – a total of $7,000 for insulting the umpire on two occasions and a further $7,500 for throwing coins under the umpire’s chair.

Such conduct reveals Medvedev’s frail mental nature when placed under pressure, and it is something that De Minaur should exploit with his tenacious game tonight backed by a vocal home crowd.

Prediction

De Minaur three-set in his three set victory over Benoit Paire but should be expected to raise his game tonight in the biggest match of his young career. Medvedev certainly has the firepower to trouble De Minaur but the young Aussie has shown a willingness to knuckle down and fight against opponents who are not as tenacious on court.

With that in mind, De Minaur is difficult to tip against here and one expects the young Aussie to finish the job and end a great week on a great high.

De Minaur in three sets