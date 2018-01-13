2018 Sydney International Women’s Singles Final live scores, blog: Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber

Match result:

Angelique Kerber is back in form following a great run in Sydney which has seen her claim a maiden Sydney International title, defeating local hope Ashleigh Barty in straight sets.

Kerber wasn’t at her best today. Neither player was. But Kerber was far more solid, keeping her unforced error count down to 13.

Barty on the other hand made 38 unforced errors – criminal against a top player like Kerber. Barty had her chances to make inroads in this final but just failed to find her range and was not clinical enough.

Barty will need to tighten her game considerably if she hopes to do well at the Australian Open next week.

Final score

Ashleigh Barty 4 4

Angelique Kerber 6 6

Match preview:

Australia’s Ash Barty will have to produce her best tennis to get the better of former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber in the Sydney International final this afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5pm AEDT.

Coming off an unconvincing win over countrywoman Daria Gavrilova, Barty now faces a stern test before the Australian Open, facing off against two time Grand Slam champion Kerber.

Currently ranked outside the world’s top 20, Kerber’s form so far suggests that she has what it takes to reclaim her former mantle as the best player on the WTA tour.

Kerber has defeated some class players to get this deep into the tournament, beating Venus Williams, Dominika Cibulkova, Camila Giorgi and Lucie Safarova, dropping just one set en route to the final.

Having defeated such class opposition will provide Kerber with great confidence tonight, and Barty will have to produce her best tennis to stop the German in her tracks.

Barty though does have what it takes to defeat Kerber. They currently share a 1-1 head to head record against one another, with the Australian defeating Kerber in straight sets in China last year after losing to the German earlier in 2017 in Brisbane.

If Barty hopes to secure her maiden Sydney International title, she will need her forehand to be in top condition, and she will also need to come up to the net to finish off points quickly against one of the best movers on the WTA tour.

Kerber, a world-class returner, is known for fighting spirit and defensive skills, often forcing opponents into error with quick, efficient movement both laterally and vertically on the court. Kerber is solid off both forehand and backhand, playing both shots primarily cross court.

Kerber’s backhand, arguably her more reliable shot, is almost exclusively played cross court but occasionally Kerber utilizes a backhand drop shot.

Prediction

Barty played a poor semi-final despite winning the match and has to improve considerably to stand a chance tonight. Kerber on form deserves favouritism but Barty should be backed by a strong home crowd and that will give her confidence.

Kerber’s game though appears to be more solid at this stage and her current level should be enough for the German to secure another WTA tour title in a tough three-setter.

Kerber to win in three sets