2018 Sydney International Women’s Singles Final live scores, blog: Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber

    2018 Sydney International

    Women's singles, final

    Ken Rosewall Arena

    Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber
     
      s1 s2 s3
    Ashleigh Barty, Australia 4 4
    Angelique Kerber, Germany 6 6

    Match result:

    Angelique Kerber is back in form following a great run in Sydney which has seen her claim a maiden Sydney International title, defeating local hope Ashleigh Barty in straight sets.

    Kerber wasn’t at her best today. Neither player was. But Kerber was far more solid, keeping her unforced error count down to 13.

    Barty on the other hand made 38 unforced errors – criminal against a top player like Kerber. Barty had her chances to make inroads in this final but just failed to find her range and was not clinical enough.

    Barty will need to tighten her game considerably if she hopes to do well at the Australian Open next week.

    Final score
    Ashleigh Barty 4 4
    Angelique Kerber 6 6

    Match preview:

    Australia’s Ash Barty will have to produce her best tennis to get the better of former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber in the Sydney International final this afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5pm AEDT.

    Coming off an unconvincing win over countrywoman Daria Gavrilova, Barty now faces a stern test before the Australian Open, facing off against two time Grand Slam champion Kerber.

    Currently ranked outside the world’s top 20, Kerber’s form so far suggests that she has what it takes to reclaim her former mantle as the best player on the WTA tour.

    Kerber has defeated some class players to get this deep into the tournament, beating Venus Williams, Dominika Cibulkova, Camila Giorgi and Lucie Safarova, dropping just one set en route to the final.

    Having defeated such class opposition will provide Kerber with great confidence tonight, and Barty will have to produce her best tennis to stop the German in her tracks.

    Barty though does have what it takes to defeat Kerber. They currently share a 1-1 head to head record against one another, with the Australian defeating Kerber in straight sets in China last year after losing to the German earlier in 2017 in Brisbane.

    If Barty hopes to secure her maiden Sydney International title, she will need her forehand to be in top condition, and she will also need to come up to the net to finish off points quickly against one of the best movers on the WTA tour.

    Kerber, a world-class returner, is known for fighting spirit and defensive skills, often forcing opponents into error with quick, efficient movement both laterally and vertically on the court. Kerber is solid off both forehand and backhand, playing both shots primarily cross court.

    Kerber’s backhand, arguably her more reliable shot, is almost exclusively played cross court but occasionally Kerber utilizes a backhand drop shot.

    Prediction
    Barty played a poor semi-final despite winning the match and has to improve considerably to stand a chance tonight. Kerber on form deserves favouritism but Barty should be backed by a strong home crowd and that will give her confidence.

    Kerber’s game though appears to be more solid at this stage and her current level should be enough for the German to secure another WTA tour title in a tough three-setter.

    Kerber to win in three sets

    • Roar Guru

      6:24pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 6:24pm | ! Report

      Kerber is back in form following a great run in Sydney which has seen her claim a maiden Sydney International title, defeating local hope Ash Barty in straight sets. Kerber wasn’t at her best today. Neither player was. But Kerber was far more solid, keeping her unforced error count down to 13. Barty on the other hand made 38 unforced errors. Criminal against a top player like Kerber. Barty had her chances to make inroads in this final but just failed to find her range and was not clinical enough. Barty will need to tighten her game considerably if she hopes to do well at the Australian Open next week.

      Barty 4 4
      Kerber 6 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:21pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 6:21pm | ! Report

      GAME SET AND CHAMPIONSHIP KERBER

      Barty 4 4
      Kerber 6 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:21pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 6:21pm | ! Report

      Three championship points. Another unforced error from Barty

      Barty 4 4
      Kerber 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:20pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 6:20pm | ! Report

      30-0 as Barty sends the forehand long. Unforced errors have killed the aussie today.

      Barty 4 4
      Kerber 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:20pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 6:20pm | ! Report

      15-0 Kerber as Barty nets the backhand.

      Barty 4 4
      Kerber 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:17pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 6:17pm | ! Report

      Barty with an ace for game point. She holds and Kerber will have to serve for the title.

      Barty 4 4
      Kerber 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:16pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 6:16pm | ! Report

      Barty misses the line with the overhead smash. Kerber defending well. Backhand serving the German well. Barty responds with the forehand winner. 15 all

      Barty 4 3
      Kerber 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:15pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 6:15pm | ! Report

      Barty with more unforced errors and its game point for Kerber. Kerber holds yet again as the forehand goes long.

      Barty 4 3
      Kerber 6 5

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:14pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 6:14pm | ! Report

      Barty with one of her best shots of the afternoon as the backhand down the line gives her break point…

      Barty 4 3
      Kerber 6 4

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:10pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 6:10pm | ! Report

      Barty nets the forehand again and another unforced error gifts Kerber the break. Final is Kerber’s to lose now. Barty just not firing today

      Barty 4 3
      Kerber 6 4

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:10pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 6:10pm | ! Report

      BREAK KERBER

      Barty 4 3
      Kerber 6 4

      Reply
