Aloisi glad for Roar’s timely Asian Champions League distraction

Brisbane coach John Aloisi believes the Asian Champions League qualifiers have arrived at the right time as an understrength Roar attempt to turn their A-League season around and push for the finals.
Following a third-straight loss on Friday night, Aloisi said the January 23 preliminary fixture at home against an unknown opponent would help aid the club’s domestic campaign during the second half of 2017-18.
“I think so and I think that it’s a welcome distraction as well in terms of players looking forward to the champions league,” Aloisi said.
“We know it’s a busy period in terms of games, but players that have been out will get a chance to play.
“We’ve got a qualifier on the 23rd, hopefully we get through that and then go to China.
“We’ve seen in the past with teams that have struggled to start the season well that Champions League comes at a good time and gives them a boost, not only in the Champions League but the league as well.”
The Roar, second last on the A-League ladder but just five competition points outside the top six, were beaten 1-0 by the in-form Jets at Newcastle with Jason Hoffman scoring the match winner in the 11th minute.
Brisbane welcomed back key trio captain Matt McKay (suspension), defender Avram Papadopoulos (suspension) and substitute Ivan Franjic (injury) on Friday night.
The likes of former Socceroo Brett Holman (injury), Corey Gameiro (injury), Corey Brown (sick), Jade North (injury) are not too far away from wearing the orange uniform again.
The injection of fresh troops and improved second-half showing at McDonald Jones Stadium has Aloisi more upbeat than expected.
“We hope to make a really big impact [in the second half of the season],” Aloisi said.
“We still believe we can make finals. The players still believe we can make finals.
“Speaking to a few of them after the game they’re disappointed not to come away with anything, but they could see the football we played in the second half was the way forward.
“We just have to make sure we stay positive. It’s difficult when you lose or don’t get a result to be positive, but I think that second-half performance should give us a boost.”
Jets coach Ernie Merrick wants his second-placed squad, who have now scored in all 16 games this season, to concentrate on the remaining 11 rounds and ensure the club does more than simply reach finals for the first time since 2009-2010.
“I think that was the danger today, playing a team that’s a bit down on form and complacency would be the price for it,” Merrick said.
“Overall I’m really impressed with the boys and their ability to focus on the game at hand and not look any further ahead.”
The Jets, who have dropped just five points from their last seven outings, have played four matches in 15 days but now enjoy a week off before hosting cellar dwellers Wellington.
Port Macquarie 17-year-old Angus Thurgate made his A-League debut for the Jets off the bench, replacing Andrew Nabbout in the 88th minute.
January 13th 2018 @ 7:24am
Jordan said | January 13th 2018 @ 7:24am | ! Report
Rubbish John. Since when do struggling teams all of a sudden start playing better when they have midweek games in another country? I’m sure it may have happened before, but I think most people’s belief is that once the ACL starts, teams generally struggle to balance both comps if anything.
Secondly, what makes you think you can balance a squad in two comps if you can barely get a team on the park in one?
January 13th 2018 @ 7:37am
Waz said | January 13th 2018 @ 7:37am | ! Report
It’s a rather bizarre sentiment, a better statement would have been something like “we know the A League season has gone, so we’re going to focus our resources in the ACL to salvage something” because yeah, being in both competitions rarely works out even for a team in form and without injury worries.
And the comment “We hope to make a really big impact [in the second half of the season],” … err, you mean the last third John, the seasons almost done.
January 13th 2018 @ 9:24am
j,binnie said | January 13th 2018 @ 9:24am | ! Report
Jordan – A slight correction if I may. There is no problem “getting a team on the park” at Roar, it is “getting a WINNING team on the park” that is the problem Cheers jb.
January 13th 2018 @ 7:45am
Waz said | January 13th 2018 @ 7:45am | ! Report
Aloisi already holds several “worst records” including worst defeat, most goals conceded in a game (he’s got that one several times), worst home defeat, worst away defeat, worst cup defeat, worst ACL defeat, in fact I’m not sure he doesn’t hold them all now? but it looks he’s going to be setting a few more Brisbane records…….
* First Coach to finish bottom of ladder – Looking possible
* Lowest amount of goals scored in a Season (32 goals current record) (16 goals at the moment) – Looking likely
* Lowest amount of points in a season (30 points current record) (16 points at the moment with 11 games to go)
* Lowest amount of wins in a season (8 current record) (3 wins at the moment) – Looking likely.
* Worst Goal Difference (-10 current record) (-9 at the moment) Looking Likely
All these are based on 10 teams.
January 13th 2018 @ 9:16am
j,binnie said | January 13th 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Waz – There is little doubt in anyone’s mind ,that is anyone who knows anything about football, that John Aloisi’s main assets are in his looks and his general presentation on the TV screen.
If “talking” were a pre-requisite in coaching John would be back in Spain now knocking at the door of Barcelona or Real ,but unfortunately coaches are not judged on looks and presentation, but rather on that old adage ,— it’s results that matter.!!!
There is little doubt when on TV John comes across as extremely literate and pleasing to the eye, so much so, he could probably cement a spot on any TV sports show being aired at the moment.
However coaching a football team is a totally different environment and as you have very succinctly spelled out above, the record book does not hold John’s coaching efforts in very high esteem.
The unfortunate thing for fans like yourself is that the upper management at Roar appear ,by recent contractual performance, to be completely under John’s “presentation personna”, so much so that, despite your damning record investigation above, they have shown unfettered faith in John’s coaching capability.
As you have also said above,the time for talking is over, and as the die -hard fans are becoming more and more disillusioned by what is going on at Roar, and staying away in their thousands, maybe, just maybe , someone in the Bakrie Group is going to come to their senses and demand action instead of words. Cheers jb.
January 13th 2018 @ 9:43am
Waz said | January 13th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Couldn’t agree more jb.
And Aloisi holds two positions at Roar, Technical Director where he assumes responsibility for all of football at Roar, and of course Head Coach of the men’s team.
This year the club expands its operations with the opening of academy sides down to U12 and a host of partner clubs down to U6. This is further complicated by the reality that Roar will train in two locations (the city and Logan) as well as up to 12 different junior academy locations spread across the city and the State. It’s clear a full-time person would struggle with that one TD role let alone combining it with a HC role.
Some tough decisions need to be made, the most obvious one is JA doesn’t have what it takes to be a head coach.
January 13th 2018 @ 10:19am
Chopper said | January 13th 2018 @ 10:19am | ! Report
I have had this viewpoint from the start of Aloisi’s tenure, in other words he can talk the talk but he cannot walk the walk.
John Aloisi has used up the victim card with his injuries are killing us routine. Last night he left one of his Star centre backs on the bench to play a midfielder in that position then after the game said Papadopoulis was underdone because of his seven game ban. Mckay was rushed back into the team and gave the ball away as much as FBK the only bright spot was Leck who unfortunately had a goal bound shot saved and did not get the support from his older “more illustrious colleagues.
Is Gameiro injured again? Has Skapetis fallen out of favour? Is Hingert really worth a place in the team? Has John abandoned Maccarone playing deeper off a younger spearhead? These are the questions that need to be answered for the sake of the supporters. The fans have no illusions on how we will travel in the ACL because we have no team structure.
January 13th 2018 @ 10:11am
chris said | January 13th 2018 @ 10:11am | ! Report
Not sure what JA is talking about as I think this team is toast. Watching them last night against the Jets, they looked slow, clunky in their first touch and lacking any sort of real penetration. The team needs a serious overhaul and whether or not JA is the man to do that is not for me to say.
They just look very painful to watch and whilst they are in a similar situation (ladder wise) to the Mariners, at least with the CC you can see a germination of something about to happen.
January 13th 2018 @ 10:21am
Kangajets said | January 13th 2018 @ 10:21am | ! Report
Jets v roar
Great to see 12000 people
The moments applause for the young girl and the anti – harassment campaign, teared me up . Puts everything into perspective, that football is only a game , my heart breaks for that family .
On the field . I think the jets were deserved winners but not without a heck of a fright from Brisbane. Both teams with better finishing could have had a few more goals …… but clearly Jamie Young is an outstanding keeper and Glen Moss is going very well too.
The jets will enjoy an 8 day break.
For Brisbane, an improvement in performance, but , the improvement needs to extend to goals and wins , otherwise I think Aloisi has to go.
I’ve seen at Newcastle how previous Bad management and coaching can hurt a club.
Let’s see if Brisbane owners are prepared to make the right decisions…