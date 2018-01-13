BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers

The Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers travel to Alice Springs in this round of the Big Bash League as the top two look to get one step closer to the finals. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:10pm (AEDT).

The cricket fans in Alice Springs are in for a treat this weekend as the Big Bash brings them a top of the table clash that should be an absolute belter. The Strikers are this season’s surprise package and sit on top of the table with a game in hand over the second place Scorchers. Win on Saturday and they can stretch their lead and get very close to guaranteeing themselves a place in the finals.

Strikers batsmen Alex Carey and Colin Ingram are both in the top ten run scorers in the League (interestingly the Strikers have no batsmen in the top 10 strike rates while the Scorchers have two with Turner and Agar).

The Strikers have achieved their success this season through a balanced side performing well in all departments. On the bowling side this has been led by Siddle and Khan who are proving to be some of the stingiest bowlers in the league this year conceding an average of just 5.7 and 5.21 runs per over respectively. Laughlin has also been key with 11 crucial wickets and the pace of Stanlake has caught many batsmen out.

Unfortunately for the Strikers they will be missing their captain – Travis Head has deservedly been called up to the Australian ODI squad and is preparing to face England. The Strikers might not miss his bowling too much – he’s conceding almost 10 runs per over in the six he’s bowled this season – but they will miss his runs. 187 runs from 148 balls in six innings has been very useful to the Strikers.

The Scorchers too will be missing their skipper but for slightly less positive reasons – Adam Voges has been suspended for one match due to a second slow over rate offence in this season. Apparently, the Scorchers were one over short in the game against the Thunder earlier this week after a similar error when they played the Heat on 5th January.

The good news is that Voges hasn’t really come alive yet in this year’s tournament with the bat scoring just 99 runs from his seven innings. But the Scorchers will miss his experience and Mitchell Johnson will be looking to step in and keep the Scorchers moving towards another finals series.

Despite a couple of losses this season, the Scorchers are living up to the pre-season hype. They are going about their business and both bowling and batting performances have been consistently good. Ideally, they’d probably like a few more runs but their bowling attack has been potent with Mitchell Johnson, Ashton Agar and Andrew Tye impressing.

Prediction

Some of the BBL’s best talent will be on display in this match and it promises to be a fantastic match. In most games the Scorchers play in they start as favourites and with the Strikers captain out of the picture the case for them is compelling.

But there’s something that’s impossible to ignore about this Strikers side and while they will miss Head’s runs and leadership, they still have plenty of in form talent that will take the field in Alice Springs.

Strikers to win this one and keep the dream alive!

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:10pm (AEDT).