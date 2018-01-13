Behind the barriers: Five bets for Magic Millions Day

Magic Millions Day on the Gold Coast is arguably the biggest race day on the Queensland calendar, and it arrives this Saturday with a bumper nine-race card and with almost $9 million in prize money up for grabs. Here are my five suggested bets for the meeting.

Bet 1: win – Race 1, number ten: Dinnigan

She’ll be short, but surely she just wins. She’s an Aquis Farm filly for the Waterhouse/Bott team who had market support last time out in the Vo Rogue. She gave a really good kick and was no match late for Pierta, but she held on for second. That’s the Magic Millions Guineas hot pot, so surely that reads best for this.

Bet 2: each-way – Race 3, number 13: Realing

In terms of each-way plays, he’s the pick. This son of Real Saga hasn’t raced for five weeks since scoring a sharp win over the Doomben mile, aided by an absolute peach from Tye Angland, who somehow got near the rail from the wide gate and the splits came at the right time. Fast run 1300 metres looks ideal. He’ll be strong late.

Bet 3: win – Race 4, number four: Sedanzer

If she runs 2200 metres, she wins. This mare had absolutely no friends in betting last time out in the Belle of the Turf at Gosford, yet she still rattled home from the back to run second to the in-form Joe Pride mare Pecans. Her two previous runs beyond 2000 metres have been just plain, but she is a different and a much better horse now.

Bet 4: win – Race 6, number 11: Care To Think

He’s currently $3.40 unders, so I’d wait. You should get $4-plus by post time. I believe he will be a Group l-class horse in time, and I think at his first run on the big stage he can live up to the expectation. His two wins this time in really have been that of a star. He defied the mad bias to win first up with arrogance and then did something similar in the Buffering, where he overcame severe traffic to win with ease. He’ll eat up the 1400 metres on the big track and he has upside, brilliance, turn of foot – he’s a star.

Bet 5: each-way – Race 8, number seven: Bondi

He’s clearly the best at double figures in the feature. Team Snowden trains this colt, who hasn’t raced since resuming in the Wyong Magic Millions, where he looked to carry a fair bit of condition and just peaked on the run late behind Jonker. Of all the runners here, he has the most upside and is of course in the right stable when it comes to a grand final.

Be sure to follow me on Twitter @AdamPage1991 for more tips across Australia for Saturday. Good luck!