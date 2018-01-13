Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash preview and prediction

It’s a top of the table clash as the Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers lock horns in a blockbuster in Alice Springs on Saturday afternoon. Here is my full preview, as well as The Prophet’s pick.

Perth Scorchers (5-2) vs Adelaide Strikers (5-1) at Traeger Park Alice Springs

Head-to-head: Perth Scorchers 5, Adelaide Strikers 5

Last five: Adelaide Strikers 3, Perth Scorchers 2 Perth Scorchers 13-man squad

Adam Voges (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Willey Adelaide Strikers 13-man squad

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Jono Dean, Colin Ingram, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells

The Scorchers will be looking to rebound from dropping two of their last four games, including a 3-run loss at their last start against the Thunder at Spotless Stadium.

The Strikers are the only team with just one loss in the competition, and they continued on their merry way by thumping the Melbourne Stars by eight wickets at Adelaide Oval last Tuesday night.

Big batting battle – Cameron Bancroft vs Alex Carey

One young Test player against a player who might be destined to play Test cricket. Bancroft had a testing debut summer for Australia, however he returned to the Scorchers with a bang against the Thunder, top scoring with 75 not out from 56 balls.

Alex Carey has been a revelation this summer, being the fourth leading run-scorer in BBL7, with 224 runs at a batting average of 56.

Big bowling battle – Mitchell Johnson vs Billy Stanlake

I had to go for the battle of the out and out quicks in Johnson and Stanlake on a fast and bouncy WACA surface.

Johnson has not been picking up a huge number of wickets, however that’s generally because teams are content to try and see him off, with Johnson going at just over 6 runs per over and bowling some quick bouncers along the way.

Johnson might still be quick, but Big Billy is even quicker, and I don’t think the Scorcher’s top order will be looking forward to facing him here. Stanlake has been impressive again in BBL7, with 8 wickets at an average of 19, and an economy rate of 6.6.

Ground dynamic – Traeger Park Alice Springs

The BBL arrives in Alice Springs for the first time Traeger Park hosted its first first-class match in February 2015, a Sheffield Shield match between Victoria vs Queensland, as well as hosting AFL pre-season matches. It is a small ground which holds around 10,000 people with batsman having a good chance of clearing the pickets regularly.

The Prophet’s pick – Adelaide Strikers

“The Strikers are the real deal this year, and this is the ultimate acid test. I think they win a close one in Alice Springs to confirm themselves as the team to beat in BBL7.”

