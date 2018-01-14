The Australian Open begins tomorrow, and some of us tennis fanatics here at The Roar have put our heads together and dreamt up some predictions for 2018.
Have a read of our tips below and let us know what yours are in the comments!
Connor Bennett
Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer.
Runner-up: Stan Wawrinka.
Women’s singles champion: Elina Svitolina.
Runner-up: Simona Halep.
Last Aussie left standing: Ash Barty.
Definitely will happen: At least three Aussies in the fourth Round.
Definitely won’t happen: Djokovic racking up a record seventh Australian Open title.
Josh Elliott
Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer
Runner-up: Grigor Dimitrov
Women’s singles champion: Simona Halep.
Runner-up: Elina Svitolina.
Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios.
Definitely will happen: I angrily state my intention not to watch any of the programs advertised during the TV coverage.
Definitely won’t happen: I successfully avoid watching those programs.
David Holden
Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer.
Runner-up: Rafael Nadal.
Women’s singles champion: Angelique Kerber.
Runner-up: Venus Williams.
Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios.
Definitely will happen: At some point, you will be able to fry an egg on court.
Definitely won’t happen: Players will say in a press conference that they are looking more than one round ahead!
Tim Miller
Men’s singles champion: Grigor Dimitrov.
Runner-up: David Goffin.
Women’s singles champion: Johanna Konta.
Runner-up: Venus Williams.
Last Aussie left standing: N/A- every Aussie to be out by the second round.
Definitely will happen: A player will complain about Tennis Australia’s heat policy after losing in the early rounds.
Definitely won’t happen: Novak Djokovic to get through the tournament without breaking down.
Riley Pettigrew
Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer (again).
Runner-up: Rafael Nadal (again).
Women’s singles champion: Elina Svitolina.
Runner-up: Karolina Pliskova.
Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios (SF Men’s), Ash Barty (QF Women’s).
Definitely will happen: Bernard Tomic will throw a tantrum after failing to get past the first round (Ed: Riley wrote this on Friday. He was not wrong).
Definitely won’t happen: Roger Federer will win the tournament pregnant.
Scott Pryde
Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer
Runner-up: Grigor Dimitrov
Women’s singles champion: Garbine Muguruza
Runner-up: Venus Williams
Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios, Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova. All making the fourth round before losing to Grigor Dimitrov, Simona Halep and Venus Williams respectively.
Definitely will happen: A million and one advertisements for shows beginning ‘after the tennis’.
Definitely won’t happen: Novak Djokovic doing anything amazing. He lost to Lleyton Hewitt on Wednesday folks… in an exhibition tie breaker, granted… but he lost to a retired player!