The Australian Open begins tomorrow, and some of us tennis fanatics here at The Roar have put our heads together and dreamt up some predictions for 2018.

Have a read of our tips below and let us know what yours are in the comments!

Connor Bennett

Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer.

Runner-up: Stan Wawrinka.

Women’s singles champion: Elina Svitolina.

Runner-up: Simona Halep.

Last Aussie left standing: Ash Barty.

Definitely will happen: At least three Aussies in the fourth Round.

Definitely won’t happen: Djokovic racking up a record seventh Australian Open title.

Josh Elliott

Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer

Runner-up: Grigor Dimitrov

Women’s singles champion: Simona Halep.

Runner-up: Elina Svitolina.

Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios.

Definitely will happen: I angrily state my intention not to watch any of the programs advertised during the TV coverage.

Definitely won’t happen: I successfully avoid watching those programs.

David Holden

Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer.

Runner-up: Rafael Nadal.

Women’s singles champion: Angelique Kerber.

Runner-up: Venus Williams.

Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios.

Definitely will happen: At some point, you will be able to fry an egg on court.

Definitely won’t happen: Players will say in a press conference that they are looking more than one round ahead!

Tim Miller

Men’s singles champion: Grigor Dimitrov.

Runner-up: David Goffin.

Women’s singles champion: Johanna Konta.

Runner-up: Venus Williams.

Last Aussie left standing: N/A- every Aussie to be out by the second round.

Definitely will happen: A player will complain about Tennis Australia’s heat policy after losing in the early rounds.

Definitely won’t happen: Novak Djokovic to get through the tournament without breaking down.

Riley Pettigrew

Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer (again).

Runner-up: Rafael Nadal (again).

Women’s singles champion: Elina Svitolina.

Runner-up: Karolina Pliskova.

Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios (SF Men’s), Ash Barty (QF Women’s).

Definitely will happen: Bernard Tomic will throw a tantrum after failing to get past the first round (Ed: Riley wrote this on Friday. He was not wrong).

Definitely won’t happen: Roger Federer will win the tournament pregnant.

Scott Pryde

Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer

Runner-up: Grigor Dimitrov

Women’s singles champion: Garbine Muguruza

Runner-up: Venus Williams

Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios, Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova. All making the fourth round before losing to Grigor Dimitrov, Simona Halep and Venus Williams respectively.

Definitely will happen: A million and one advertisements for shows beginning ‘after the tennis’.

Definitely won’t happen: Novak Djokovic doing anything amazing. He lost to Lleyton Hewitt on Wednesday folks… in an exhibition tie breaker, granted… but he lost to a retired player!