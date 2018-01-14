 

2018 Australian Open crystal ball predictions from The Roar

    The Australian Open begins tomorrow, and some of us tennis fanatics here at The Roar have put our heads together and dreamt up some predictions for 2018.

    Have a read of our tips below and let us know what yours are in the comments!

    Connor Bennett
    Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer.
    Runner-up: Stan Wawrinka.
    Women’s singles champion: Elina Svitolina.
    Runner-up: Simona Halep.
    Last Aussie left standing: Ash Barty.
    Definitely will happen: At least three Aussies in the fourth Round.
    Definitely won’t happen: Djokovic racking up a record seventh Australian Open title.

    Josh Elliott
    Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer
    Runner-up: Grigor Dimitrov
    Women’s singles champion: Simona Halep.
    Runner-up: Elina Svitolina.
    Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios.
    Definitely will happen: I angrily state my intention not to watch any of the programs advertised during the TV coverage.
    Definitely won’t happen: I successfully avoid watching those programs.

    David Holden
    Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer.
    Runner-up: Rafael Nadal.
    Women’s singles champion: Angelique Kerber.
    Runner-up: Venus Williams.
    Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios.
    Definitely will happen: At some point, you will be able to fry an egg on court.
    Definitely won’t happen: Players will say in a press conference that they are looking more than one round ahead!

    roger-federer-rafael-nadal-tennis-australian-open-2017

    (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

    Tim Miller
    Men’s singles champion: Grigor Dimitrov.
    Runner-up: David Goffin.
    Women’s singles champion: Johanna Konta.
    Runner-up: Venus Williams.
    Last Aussie left standing: N/A- every Aussie to be out by the second round.
    Definitely will happen: A player will complain about Tennis Australia’s heat policy after losing in the early rounds.
    Definitely won’t happen: Novak Djokovic to get through the tournament without breaking down.

    Riley Pettigrew
    Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer (again).
    Runner-up: Rafael Nadal (again).
    Women’s singles champion: Elina Svitolina.
    Runner-up: Karolina Pliskova.
    Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios (SF Men’s), Ash Barty (QF Women’s).
    Definitely will happen: Bernard Tomic will throw a tantrum after failing to get past the first round (Ed: Riley wrote this on Friday. He was not wrong).
    Definitely won’t happen: Roger Federer will win the tournament pregnant.

    Scott Pryde
    Men’s singles champion: Roger Federer
    Runner-up: Grigor Dimitrov
    Women’s singles champion: Garbine Muguruza
    Runner-up: Venus Williams
    Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios, Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova. All making the fourth round before losing to Grigor Dimitrov, Simona Halep and Venus Williams respectively.
    Definitely will happen: A million and one advertisements for shows beginning ‘after the tennis’.
    Definitely won’t happen: Novak Djokovic doing anything amazing. He lost to Lleyton Hewitt on Wednesday folks… in an exhibition tie breaker, granted… but he lost to a retired player!

