Australia vs England: First ODI cricket live scores, blog

The Ashes are over, but England will have a chance to hit back against Australia as a five-match ODI series gets underway in Melbourne. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the first match from 2:20pm (AEDT).

The Australians will be overly confident after their 4-0 demolition job in the recently completed Ashes. Despite plenty of new faces, there are going to be plenty of the same problems facing the tourists.

Steve Smith is the main one. After racking up a staggering amount of runs during the Tests, he will again lead the side in the ODIs and the question of how to get him out will continue to haunt the English attack.

Chris Woakes is the only bowler likely to be in the XI for the first ODI staying on from the Test series, but Jake Ball and Tom Curran are also in the squad.

They will be relying on some fresh ideas and strategies set by Perth Scorchers bowler David Willey and Liam Plunkett for how to slow down the Aussie skipper.

Smith is joined by David Warner, who could release the shackles in this ODI series after being kept quiet with lower scoring rates in the Test matches.

They will be the key to Australia’s success with the bat, but then, England also have problems with the stick.

They found it difficult facing Australia’s pace attack during the Test series and while Josh Hazlewood will rest from the first game, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will be going around, likely alongside debutant Jhye Richardson.

England’s top order in limited overs cricket had their own problems against the West Indies before the Ashes. Eoin Morgan needs to stand up as skipper, while Joe Root will look to provide plenty of support at four.

Where England could make a difference though is at the top of the order. Jason Roy and Alex Hales – both big-hitters – find themselves in those slots and if they can get the tourists off to good starts during the powerplay, then anything is possible.

The tourists are going to need a lot of runs though. Their bowling options look fragile and with Moeen Ali as the fifth bowler, things don’t look all that positive in terms of keeping Australia to a managable total.

Prediction

Australia should pick up the first win of this ODI series. They have plenty of players in form and England’s bowling attack looks as if it’ll be a major issue throughout without a great deal of depth of a solid fifth option.

Australia to go up 1-0.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the first ODI from 2:20pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.