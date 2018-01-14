Australia vs England: First ODI cricket live scores, blog

The Ashes are over, but England will have a chance to hit back against Australia as a five-match ODI series gets underway in Melbourne. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the first match from 2:20pm (AEDT).
The Australians will be overly confident after their 4-0 demolition job in the recently completed Ashes. Despite plenty of new faces, there are going to be plenty of the same problems facing the tourists.
Steve Smith is the main one. After racking up a staggering amount of runs during the Tests, he will again lead the side in the ODIs and the question of how to get him out will continue to haunt the English attack.
Chris Woakes is the only bowler likely to be in the XI for the first ODI staying on from the Test series, but Jake Ball and Tom Curran are also in the squad.
They will be relying on some fresh ideas and strategies set by Perth Scorchers bowler David Willey and Liam Plunkett for how to slow down the Aussie skipper.
Smith is joined by David Warner, who could release the shackles in this ODI series after being kept quiet with lower scoring rates in the Test matches.
They will be the key to Australia’s success with the bat, but then, England also have problems with the stick.
They found it difficult facing Australia’s pace attack during the Test series and while Josh Hazlewood will rest from the first game, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will be going around, likely alongside debutant Jhye Richardson.
England’s top order in limited overs cricket had their own problems against the West Indies before the Ashes. Eoin Morgan needs to stand up as skipper, while Joe Root will look to provide plenty of support at four.
Where England could make a difference though is at the top of the order. Jason Roy and Alex Hales – both big-hitters – find themselves in those slots and if they can get the tourists off to good starts during the powerplay, then anything is possible.
The tourists are going to need a lot of runs though. Their bowling options look fragile and with Moeen Ali as the fifth bowler, things don’t look all that positive in terms of keeping Australia to a managable total.
Prediction
Australia should pick up the first win of this ODI series. They have plenty of players in form and England’s bowling attack looks as if it’ll be a major issue throughout without a great deal of depth of a solid fifth option.
Australia to go up 1-0.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the first ODI from 2:20pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.
4:32pm
Jameswm said | 4:32pm | ! Report
Driver with a bit of fade
4:31pm
Josh Elliott said | 4:31pm | ! Report
CENTURY!
There it is! Finch brings up his century in the greatest fashion of all, with a big six. His ninth ODI century.
Over: 32.2
Score: 3/185
4:25pm
Josh Elliott said | 4:25pm | ! Report
SIX!
Adil Rashid gives up two sixes – one each to Marsh and Finch – in that over. Finch just five runs off a century, and Australia average 8.4 runs an over off the last five.
Over: 31.0
Score: 3/175
4:24pm
Josh Elliott said | 4:24pm | ! Report
Australia really starting to bat more aggressively. Good signs.
Over: 30.0
Score: 3/162
4:17pm
Josh Elliott said | 4:17pm | ! Report
Australia’s run rate starting to climb a little here which is good to see. Finch may be headed towards a century.
Over: 28.0
Score: 3/147
4:08pm
Josh Elliott said | 4:08pm | ! Report
Australia tick past the halfway point of their innings. Finch and Marsh establishing a relatively stable partnership, if not a particularly aggressive one.
Over: 26.0
Score: 3/134
4:01pm
Josh Elliott said | 4:01pm | ! Report
A six from Mitch Marsh in that over, but otherwise Australia’s scoring remains slow, less than four runs on average off the last five overs.
Over: 24.0
Score: 3/125
4:00pm
Targa said | 4:00pm | ! Report
3:55pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:55pm | ! Report
Only six runs in the past two overs – Australia will need to speed up at some point if they’re to reach a competitive total.
Over: 22.0
Score: 3/115
3:48pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:48pm | ! Report
Finch hits the first six of the match early in the 19th.
Over: 20.0
Score: 3/109