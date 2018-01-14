Australia vs England ODI Cricket live stream: How to watch the series online or on TV

Australia and England will resume battle following a one-sided Ashes series with a five-match ODI series. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the action online and watching all the games on TV.

The first match is set for the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, January 14 with the first ball scheduled for 2:20pm (AEDT).

While the matches will go all over the country, each of the five matches in the series is set to begin at 2:20pm (AEDT), with times adjusted locally to fit in with TV requirements.

Full series fixtures

1st ODI: Sunday, January 14 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (2:20pm AEDT)

2nd ODI: Friday, January 19 at the Gabba (2:20pm AEDT)

3rd ODI: Sunday, January 21 at Sydney Cricket Ground (2:20pm AEDT)

4th ODI: Friday, January 26 at Adelaide Oval (2:20pm AEDT)

5th ODI: Sunday, January 28 at Optus Stadium, Perth (2:20pm AEDT)

The Ashes were won by Australia 4-0, the only blip on the radar a draw on a lifeless pitch in Melbourne.

How to watch the series on TV

The series, like all those contested by Australia at home will be only available on the nine network, who hold the exclusive rights to all international cricket played in Australia.

They will broadcast the match on their main channel, which can be found on Channel 90 for high definition and 91 for standard definition.

If you are looking to watch the match on Foxtel, then you will need to use Channel 209 for high definition and 100 for standard definition.

The broadcast of all five matches will begin at 1:30pm (AEDT) and break for news during the innings change, which normally lasts for 45 minutes. Coverage will conclude shortly after the final ball, which is due to be around 10:05pm (AEDT).

How to live stream the series online

Because Cricket Australia retain their own digital rights to international cricket played in Australia, you won’t be able to watch this match through any of Nine’s normal streaming means.

Instead, you will need to sign up for the Cricket Australia live pass. This comes with two options, being a yearly pass which costs $29.99 and a day pass, which costs $5.99.