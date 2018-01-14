Morata’s not a bad buy, he’s just being played poorly

Alvaro Morata is having a bad run in front of goal lately for Chelsea and critics are asking if he was a bad purchase.

Breaking out of Diego Costa’s style and slotting him into a similar style is the key reason to why he is struggling to fit the system. Both players have totally contradicting styles.

Diego Costa was a niggly, gritty and strong striker who used his strength and frame to impose himself on opposition defenders. He was a striker who didn’t necessarily get the great-looking goals but scored lots of scrappy goals from being in the right place at the right time.

With Alvaro Morata you have a striker who is excellent on his feet, has nice dribbling and uses finesse to score most of his goals. Coach Antonio Conte has recently put him in a 3-5-2 system partnering Eden Hazard up front in which he is left with very little space to operate for the midfielders running through from behind.

While Morata is a good header of the ball he is far from your traditional target forward as he is an all-round fantastic striker. When put to lead the line in a 4-3-3 with Hazard, Pedro or Willian on either side he has had space to operate and has been able to find the gaps and create and finish chances.

To treat Morata like a Costa replacement is the wrong way to go about it. Chelsea also haven’t seen success from their number nine in many years, which can be attributed to wrong formations and just poor purchases.

I have no doubt Alvaro Morata could be the best striker in the Premier League if played properly. If you are Conte, you have to decide between playing the current wing back plan of Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses or Davide Zappacosta or playing Morata with more direct support around him to make gaps. While in this formation and style of play he will continue to not be utilised properly.

Morata, however, regardless of changes is just lacking confidence and is out of form, but I’m sure a player of his class and ability, as shown at the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus, won’t stay down for long. Expect him to be back with a bang.