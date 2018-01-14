Muscat lauds George, Broxham after Perth win

In an A-League season where winning hasn’t come easy for Melbourne Victory, coach Kevin Muscat was eager to savour this one.

And to toast two men at different ends of their time with the club: Leroy George and Leigh Broxham.

George dished up a masterclass in attacking football at AAMI Park on Saturday night, laying off three goals in Victory’s 3-2 win over Perth Glory.

The dynamite Dutchman has hit ten assists for the season. The league’s next best players have five.

“It was fitting in the end that Leroy set up the (winning) goal,” Muscat said.

“He certainly deserved to be on the winning team.”

The 30-year-old joined the club on the eve of the A-League season on a one-year deal, and the club hopes he will stay for another campaign.

“There’s a lot to get to used to for foreigners and he’s adapted unbelievably well,” he said.

“He played in every position in the front third (in October) while he’s trying to get used to the way we play, the intensity.

“He’s certainly enjoying himself here.

“I think he understands how he’s appreciated by his teammates and myself and the football club and our fans and members.”

At the other end of the spectrum was Broxham, who became the first man to notch 250 games for a single A-League club.

Broxham got a standing ovation when he came on with 20 minutes to go, replacing Dino Djulbic at centre-back.

Muscat said the utility, on his 30th birthday, deserved every accolade.

“Especially in today’s day and age, you can’t underestimate what he has achieved,” he said.

“Typical of Leigh and his character.I phoned him this afternoon (to say he was starting on the bench) and respect, he responded with ‘I understand. No problems. It’s about the team.’

“He’s earned every one of those 250 games.

“He’s had no handouts. He’s had no chop outs. He’s earned everything he’s got.

“I couldn’t be happier for him that he was out there at the end, and everyone showed the typical Leigh Broxham attitude never to give up and keep going.”

The win, Victory’s sixth from 16 matches, lifts the club to fourth on the table.