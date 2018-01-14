 

New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans: NFL Playoffs live scores, blog

14 Jan 2018

    The Tennessee Titans will travel to Foxborough to play the Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots on Sunday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 12:15pm AEDT.

    The Titans surprised most people by beating the Chiefs in the wildcard round, but this game is a whole different story.

    We saw last week they have a good leader in quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has the ability to guide his team around the park when they need him most.

    On the back of some incredible runs from running back Derrick Henry, who averaged 3.8 yards after contact against the Chiefs last week. Helping to drive his team downfield late in the game.

    Look for big games from these two if the Titans have any chance of producing an upset in Foxborough.
    The Patriots are a class all on their own. There is nothing this team cannot do.

    It’s worth noting that they haven’t lost a game since Oct 1st. In a league with no perfect teams, they are the closest.

    Quarterback Tom Brady has had an extra week to nurse his shoulder injury. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has never looked fitter this late in a season and will cause the Titans defense a lot of headaches.

    Prediction
    The Patriots have been here before and know exactly what it takes to win. They will win this game easily. Look for some players to be rested late in the game, ready for the AFC Championship game next week.

    Patriots win this 28-3

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 12:15pm AEDT.

    Roar Guru

      3:40pm
      Christopher Spinks said | 3:40pm | ! Report

      FULL TIME
      The Titans were never good enough today. They opened the scoring, but that was as close as they have come today.
      The New England Patriots move on to the AFC Championship game next week.
      Thanks to everyone for joining us today.

      Titans 14
      Patriots 35

    Roar Guru

      3:39pm
      Christopher Spinks said | 3:39pm | ! Report

      The Pats are in winning formation.
      This one is all over.

      Titans 14
      Patriots 35

    Roar Guru

      3:38pm
      Christopher Spinks said | 3:38pm | ! Report

      On side kick from the Titans, doesn’t go the distance and will be taken by the Pats in good field position.
      That’s the story of the night for the Titans, not good enough.

      Titans 14
      Patriots 35
      Fourth quarter – 1.54 remaining

    Roar Guru

      3:36pm
      Christopher Spinks said | 3:36pm | ! Report

      TOUCHDOWN
      The Titans have got themselves a consolation.
      Extra point is good.

      Titans 14
      Patriots 35
      Fourth quarter – 1.55 remaining

    Roar Guru

      3:34pm
      Christopher Spinks said | 3:34pm | ! Report

      TWO MINUTE WARNING
      4th and 9 for the Titans on the Pats 10-yard line.

      Titans 7
      Patriots 35
      Fourth quarter – 2.00 remaining

    Roar Guru

      3:31pm
      Christopher Spinks said | 3:31pm | ! Report

      4th and 11 for the Titans. Mariota stays on the field.
      He throws the ball down to Davis for a first down inside the Pats 10-yard line.

    Roar Guru

      3:29pm
      Christopher Spinks said | 3:29pm | ! Report

      After a long injury timeout, Mariota is sacked for a loss of nine.
      Thats the seventh time tonight he has been sacked.

      Titans 7
      Patriots 35
      Fourth quarter – 3.25 remaining

    Roar Guru

      3:24pm
      Christopher Spinks said | 3:24pm | ! Report

      Titans with a first down inside the Pats 30.

      Titans 7
      Patriots 35
      Fourth quarter – 4.15 remaining

    Roar Guru

      3:23pm
      Christopher Spinks said | 3:23pm | ! Report

      Mariota throws the ball away with. 3rd and 10.

      Titans 7
      Patriots 35
      Fourth quarter – 4.25 remaining

    Roar Guru

      3:21pm
      Christopher Spinks said | 3:21pm | ! Report


      Titans 7
      Patriots 35
      Fourth quarter – 4.40 remaining

