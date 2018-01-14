New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans: NFL Playoffs live scores, blog

The Tennessee Titans will travel to Foxborough to play the Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots on Sunday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 12:15pm AEDT.

The Titans surprised most people by beating the Chiefs in the wildcard round, but this game is a whole different story.

We saw last week they have a good leader in quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has the ability to guide his team around the park when they need him most.

On the back of some incredible runs from running back Derrick Henry, who averaged 3.8 yards after contact against the Chiefs last week. Helping to drive his team downfield late in the game.

Look for big games from these two if the Titans have any chance of producing an upset in Foxborough.

The Patriots are a class all on their own. There is nothing this team cannot do.

It’s worth noting that they haven’t lost a game since Oct 1st. In a league with no perfect teams, they are the closest.

Quarterback Tom Brady has had an extra week to nurse his shoulder injury. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has never looked fitter this late in a season and will cause the Titans defense a lot of headaches.

Prediction

The Patriots have been here before and know exactly what it takes to win. They will win this game easily. Look for some players to be rested late in the game, ready for the AFC Championship game next week.

Patriots win this 28-3

