Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons: NFL Playoffs live scores, blog

The NFL divisional round kicks off with the Philadelphia Eagles playing host to the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia on Sunday morning. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 8:35am AEDT.

It’s the first time in NFL playoff history that a number one seed is an underdog in its first playoff game.

The Eagles have had the week off, but are missing star quarterback Carson Wentz for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Nick Foles has taken the reins the last few weeks, but he isn’t the same standard.

They finished the season with a 13-3 record, but during that run, they only had two wins over teams who made the playoffs. With Wentz at the helm, they had no trouble scoring points, but their defence needs work. This will be exposed by the Falcons offense this week.

Running back LeGarrette Blount has found a new lease on life at the Eagles, rushing for an average of 4.4 yards per carry. Look for him to have another big game.

On the receiving side of the ball, tight end Zack Ertz and wide receiver Nelson Agholor have combined for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns and will have a big say in the results.

The Falcons have been here before. They made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season only to blow a 25-point lead. They have talent all over the park and showed last week they can beat anyone on their day.

Prediction

The Eagles are a different team under Nick Foles. Not as good. It’s a shame that Wentz isn’t playing, as they could go all the way with him at the helm.

Falcons 24-10

