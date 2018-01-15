2018 Australian Open live stream: How to watch the tennis grand slam online or on TV

The 2018 Australian Open is the first grand slam tournament of the year and will see $55 million go on the line. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the tournament online and watching it on TV.

The tournament is scheduled to start on Monday, January 15 at 11am (AEDT) and run each day through to the singles finals, which are set to be played on Saturday, January 27 at 7:30pm (AEDT) for the women and on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30pm (AEDT) for the men.

Men’s defending champion Roger Federer will return as the second seed, but women’s 2017 champion Serena Williams isn’t playing in this year’s tournament, pulling out as she didn’t have enough time to return to fitness after the birth of her daughter.

The Australian charge at glory will be led by men’s world No.17 Nick Kyrgios and women’s world No.19 Ashleigh Barty.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively into Australia on the seven network. They will have two channels running for much of the tournament ensuring plenty of matches get broadcast live.

The matches they pick to screen will normally feature the top seeds of the tournament, as well as most of the Australian players.

Their coverage will start at 10:30am (AEDT) each day on one channel, the other going live when play starts at 11am (AEDT). Coverage will conclude following the final match of the day on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena.

During the final days of the tournament, their times will change pending on when matches are played.

How to live stream the tournament online

In recent years, seven have begun to stream every match of the tournament on their 7Tennis app and website. Those courts not being shown on the TV coverage can be found from the menu, with it being available on any device you may own.

The application is free to download and use from the Apple store or the Google play store, although there is a paid version for premium content and high definition vision.

The Roar will also be providing plenty of live coverage throughout the tournament with our live scores, live blogs and highlights of all the key moments.