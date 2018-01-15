Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: BBL live scores, blog

The Hobart Hurricanes have won four on the run, and will be looking to make it an even five when they host the Brisbane Heat in the nation’s south tonight. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:40pm (AEDT).

The Hobart Hurricanes versus the Brisbane Heat continues to churn out exciting, close and controversial contests.

The men from Tasmania got the job done in a final-ball thriller last start, but it wasn’t without issue – Alex Ross becoming the first player ever given out obstructing the field in Australian domestic limited overs cricket.

It marred a stunning match, not least for D’Arcy Short from the Canes, who blasted his way to the highest BBL score in history. He has 406 runs for the tournament, with four regular-season games to play. Scary stuff.

Hobart also have one of the best imports of BBL07. Jofra Archer continues to impress, and has won the game at the death for his side twice this season.

The other thing the Hurricanes have is momentum. Four straight, and they’ll be confident of making it five against a side they tend to win against.

Brisbane are an interesting package.

With no Chris Lynn they lose a significant part of their firepower, and on paper they look the weaker side. However, they find ways to be in games in the last over, and will need to bat sensibly through their 20 overs at Blundstone to topple a team brimming with confidence.

Joe Burns and Brendon McCullum are world class, but it’s their young batsmen who need to fire for the Heat to win.

Where the game will be won

D’Arcy Short. If you’re wearing blue, you want to get him out early. If you’re in purple and he bats for 12-plus overs, you’ll win.

Prediction

Hurricanes to keep the ball rolling!

