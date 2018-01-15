Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: BBL live scores, blog

The Hobart Hurricanes have won four on the run, and will be looking to make it an even five when they host the Brisbane Heat in the nation’s south tonight. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:40pm (AEDT).
The Hobart Hurricanes versus the Brisbane Heat continues to churn out exciting, close and controversial contests.
The men from Tasmania got the job done in a final-ball thriller last start, but it wasn’t without issue – Alex Ross becoming the first player ever given out obstructing the field in Australian domestic limited overs cricket.
It marred a stunning match, not least for D’Arcy Short from the Canes, who blasted his way to the highest BBL score in history. He has 406 runs for the tournament, with four regular-season games to play. Scary stuff.
Hobart also have one of the best imports of BBL07. Jofra Archer continues to impress, and has won the game at the death for his side twice this season.
The other thing the Hurricanes have is momentum. Four straight, and they’ll be confident of making it five against a side they tend to win against.
Brisbane are an interesting package.
With no Chris Lynn they lose a significant part of their firepower, and on paper they look the weaker side. However, they find ways to be in games in the last over, and will need to bat sensibly through their 20 overs at Blundstone to topple a team brimming with confidence.
Joe Burns and Brendon McCullum are world class, but it’s their young batsmen who need to fire for the Heat to win.
Where the game will be won
D’Arcy Short. If you’re wearing blue, you want to get him out early. If you’re in purple and he bats for 12-plus overs, you’ll win.
Prediction
Hurricanes to keep the ball rolling!
10:37pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:37pm | ! Report
GAME OVER
THE HOBART HURRICANES WIN BY SIX WICKETS!
HUR 4/166
M. Wade 11 (9)
B. McDermott 32 (19)
Five wins on the trot for the Canes! Cutting bowls a no ball, and McDermott gets two off the free hit to finish things off. Great team win, and they jump up into third.
10:35pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:35pm | ! Report
End of Over 18:
HUR 4/162
M. Wade 10 (8)
B. McDermott 30 (17)
Doggett bowls his final set, and the Canes are well ahead of the required rate, so just ticking things over now. Wade and McDermott trade singles through the first 4 rocks, the final ball of the over, McDermott just forehand jabs it over square leg for six. Beautiful, beautiful shot.
10:29pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:29pm | ! Report
End of Over 17:
HUR 4/153
M. Wade 8 (6)
B. McDermott 23 (13)
Steketee bowls the 17th – important over. First ball, and it’s a top edge over the keeper for 4 from Matt Wade. He ticks one over and McDermott plays a beautiful pull shot for 4 off the third – took it from his nose and rolled his wrists nicely to get it in the gap for a boundary. Then he works the next off his hip for two. This could be the over that puts it to bed… Yep – stunning cover drive for four off the final ball.
10:28pm
Rob said | 10:28pm | ! Report
McCullum is a very smart cricketer and an excellent captain. Hope he sticks around for another season.
10:26pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:26pm | ! Report
End of Over 16:
HUR 4/138
M. Wade 3 (4)
B. McDermott 13 (9)
Another good over from Mitch Swepson, only six off. McDermott and Wade are hitting the sweepers hard, but not finding the rope with any ease at the moment.
10:22pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:22pm | ! Report
End of Over 15:
HUR 4/132
M. Wade 1 (1)
B. McDermott 9 (6)
Successful over for Steketee, gets the wicket of Short, and only concedes eight – McDermott planting him over mid ons head for a boundary off the fifth ball of the set.
10:20pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:20pm | ! Report
WICKET!
D. Short 59 (49) – Ct J. Burns, Bowled M. Steketee
HUR 4/125
Short goes! And the Canes are still alive here. Steketee pulls, and gets a top edge where Burns takes a safe catch.
10:12pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:12pm | ! Report
WICKET!
D. Christian 23 (9) – Ct A. Ross, Bowled B. Doggett
HUR 3/121
Doggett goes fuller, and Christian clears the front leg to go over mid on. Gets none of it, and scoops it to Ross who takes a simple catch. Job done by Christian though!
10:11pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:11pm | ! Report
Over 13:
HUR 2/113
D. Short 58 (43)
D. Christian 23 (9)
Doggett bowls the 13th, and Christian SMOKES him over cover for a six first up – 93m. Decent follow up, but Christian sends the third ball over third man, same result – and he races to 21. Doing a real job for his side here… Two off the 4th, before he gets his man on the fifth!!
10:06pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:06pm | ! Report
End of Over 12:
HUR 2/107
D. Short 58 (43)
D. Christian 9 (4)
Swepson bowls his 3rd, and he’s tight in his first 4 balls, then, he bowls a wrong-un that goes for 5 wides, before he drags down his final ball which Short deposits for four, forward of midwicket. 15 off, and that could break the back of this run chase for the Canes.
10:03pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:03pm | ! Report
End of Over 11:
HUR 2/92
D. Short 50 (39)
D. Christian 7 (2)
Cutting gets the wicket of Bailey, but the Canes still get 10 off, including a big six from Christian first ball over backward point.