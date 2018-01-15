John Millman vs Borna Coric: Australian Open live scores

John Millman has been in good form, but faces a difficult start to the Australian Open when he takes Croatian on up-and-comer Borna Coric in the first round. Join The Roar for live scores from around 2:30pm (AEDT).

Millman, who battled injury during 2017 only took a month off at the end of the year, choosing to virtually not have an off-season.

He finished 2017 strongly, winning a challenger in Thailand and the good form and hitting has carried over to 2018.

Despite two second-round exits in both Brisbane and Sydney, it was against high-quality opposition. He was able to put away Peter Polansky and Alexei Popyrin (both in straight sets) during the first round of each tournament, but then fell to Grigor Dimitrov and Gilles Muller.

Millman took a set off the world No.3 and forced Muller to a tiebreaker in Sydney, showing exactly how well he is hitting the ball.

While he needed a wildcard into the first grand slam of the year, he is ranked just outside the top 120 and will look to put the show of faith to good use during the first round.

It’ll be less than easy though. Coric, at just 21 years of age is one of the brightest young talents on the tour, although this is shaping to be a make or break type of year for him.

When you consider Australian Nick Kyrgios and German Alexander Zverev are both well ahead of him ranking-wise, but similar age-wise, this becomes a year where he either cracks the top 20 or is confined to somewhere between there and 50 for the rest of his career.

After a third-round exit at the US Open last year, the Croatian had a reasonably rough back end of the year, although he did make the semi-finals of an indoor tournament in Milan during November.

He started 2018 in Doha, showing much better form with a gritty win over Pablo Carreno-Busta and demolition of Nikoloz Basilashvili, before he fell to Russian youngster Andrey Rublev.

It’s losses like that he needs to cut out this year, but a run at the Australian Open is key for Coric, and to overcome Millman, he may need to be somewhere at his best, which is something he hasn’t really shown.

The pair have never played before this meeting and the winner takes on either Paolo Lorenzi or 28th seed Damir Dzumhur in the second round.

Prediction

This is a tough match to call, but Millman’s defence may give him an edge over the Croatian.

Millman in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from around 2:30pm (AEDT) or at the conclusion of Jaimee Fourlis versus Olivia Rogowska and don't forget to add a comment below.