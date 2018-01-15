WATCH: Liverpool end Man City’s ‘Invincibles’ hopes in high-scoring thriller

 

Liverpool end Man City's 'Invincibles' hopes in high-scoring thriller

    Manchester City’s 22-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to a crashing halt with a 4-3 loss to Liverpool in a thrilling game at Anfield.

    City finally stumbled at a ground where the team has a long history of struggles – with just one league win in 37 years – and was ultimately undone by nine minutes of madness around the hour mark when Liverpool scored three goals.

    With the score at 1-1, Roberto Firmino deftly chipped goalkeeper Ederson Moraes to regain the lead for Liverpool in the 59th minute.

    Sadio Mane smashed a rising shot high into the net in the 61st and Mohamed Salah capitalised on a weak clearance from Ederson to score from 45 meters seven minutes later.

    All three goals featured errors by what was previously the tightest defence in the league, as City failed to handle Liverpool’s high press led by the irrepressible Firmino.

    City threatened an amazing comeback after goals by Bernardo Silva, in the 84th, and Ilkay Gundogan, in the first minute of stoppage time, but Liverpool held on in a nervy finale.

    Before Sunday, City had won 20 games and drawn its other two this season, leading many to believe Pep Guardiola’s side could emulate Arsenal’s “Invincibles” of the 2003-04 season.

    Liverpool away always looked like being the toughest of City’s remaining 16 games and so it proved, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain putting the hosts in front in the ninth minute. Leroy Sane equalized just before halftime.

    The Crowd Says

    • January 15th 2018 @ 8:42am
      Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report

      When are Liverpool releasing the DVD ?

    • January 15th 2018 @ 4:04pm
      Nate said | January 15th 2018 @ 4:04pm | ! Report

      I was happy I stayed up to watch the game until Manchester put those couple of late goals in. Liverpool just can’t hold onto a lead and give their supporters a break!

