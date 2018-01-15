Matthew Ebden vs John Isner: Australian Open live scores

In-form Aussie Matthew Ebden will begin his Australian Open campaign with a monumental challenge against big-serving American John Isner. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 12:30pm (AEDT).

Ebden has been in superb form, cracking the top 100 near the end of 2017 after winning a pair of challenger events.

It’s been a rough ride for the Aussie who is now 30 years of age, but it’s hard to deny he is now in something approaching career best form.

He made a strong start to 2018 as well, demolishing Frances Tiafoe in straight sets at the Brisbane International, before pushing countryman Nick Kyrgios to three sets.

Ebden took the first set in a tie breaker during that match, but was close on numerous occasions to breaking Kyrgios.

Kyrgios was in superb form though and after another tie breaker in the second set, ran away with the match to win it 6-2.

Ebden has then carried that form across to Kooyong, where he picked up a few big scalps.

The match against Kyrgios might in some ways prepare him to play Isner. Both have big serves, being their main weapon and similar play styles, although Isner is a lot slower around the court than the Aussie.

While Isner is seeded for the Australian Open, his form hasn’t been anything to write home about heading into the first grand slam of the year and without an improved performance, he could be looking at an upset loss.

The American finished last year strongly enough after a disappointing exit against Mischa Zverev at his home grand slam in New York, but started this year off with a worrying loss to Hyeon Chung in Auckland.

A first-round exit isn’t how Isner would have envisioned his year starting out and only winning 29 per cent of returning points against what can’t exactly be described as a big serve has to be hugely worrying.

Despite that, Isner has a great record against the Aussie, having won all three matches between the pair, although they haven’t met on a hard court since 2012.

Prediction

Isner’s serve will get him out of trouble more than once in this match, but Ebden could well come out flying and take him the distance. This should be a very interesting match.

Isner in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this first round Australian Open match from around 12:30pm(AEDT) or at the completion of Sloane Stephens versus Shuai Zhang and don’t forget to add a comment below.