Nick Kyrgios vs Rogerio Dutra Silva: Australian Open live scores, blog

Aussie Nick Kyrgios will look to back up a superb start to his season when he takes on world No.100 Rogerio Dutra Silva in the first round of the Australian Open. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6:45pm (AEDT).
Kyrgios had a very up and down 2017. His performances at David Cup level were inspirational as he so nearly got Australia over the line against Belgium in the semi-finals. At the same time, his grand slams were shocking, with two second-round and two first-round exits.
His attitude to tennis looked awful at times with injuries hampering him, but he has started 2018 with a bang.
While it still appears he is struggling with a dodgy knee, he blitzed through the Brisbane International, having to come back from a set down three times before going on to beat Ryan Harrison in a straight-set kicking during the final.
The way he was able to fight off the knee and come back time and time again suggests this could be a new Kyrgios, but then, in three-set tennis, he has always been able to beat players when he is switched on.
Doing it seven times in a row over five sets at a grand slam is a completely different proposition.
With fitness being a key component for Kyrgios, he will be out to get on and off court as quickly as possible in this first round, keeping points short.
Brazillian Dutra Silva, at 33 years of age, is something of a journeyman in the sport. He only just made it into the direct entry spots for the first grand slam of the year after a solid finish on the challenger circuit last year.
His 2017 ended with a semi-final and a pair of quarter-finals, including one on home soil in Rio De Janiero.
He kicked off 2018 by qualifying for the ASB Classic in Auckland, picking up wins over Sam Barry and Lukas Lacko, but then went down to young Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the first round. That was a straight-set thumping and the players were in different classes.
Silva has often struggled on the clay court throughout his career and the difference in power between him and Kyrgios should be evident throughout this match.
The pair have never previously played. The winner could face a tricky assignment in the second round against Viktor Troicki, unless Aussie Alex Bolt can cause an upset.
Prediction
Kyrgios has kicked off his season superbly and with the serve and power he possesses, this shouldn’t even border on a challenge. Of course, there is always the risk Kyrgios could lose the plot, but with his knee, expect him to try and be on and off court in 90 minutes.
Kyrgios in straight sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this first round match from 6:45pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
8:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:42pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me on The Roar for our live coverage of the Australian Open as Nick Kyrgios cruised through to the second round.
Hopefully you enjoyed the call.
In just a few minutes, it’ll be time to join Tim Miller on the live call of Daria Gavrilova and Irina Falconi on Rod Laver Arena.
Tomorrow, we will carry live coverage of matches featuring Alex De Minaur, Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty.
Bye for now.
8:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:39pm | ! Report
Kyrgios will play Viktor Troicki in the second round.
8:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:36pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the match Roarers?
8:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:36pm | ! Report
GAME, SET, MATCH NICK KYRGIOS
Body serve, returned short and then Kyrgios puts a ball into the top of the net. It drops over, Dutra Silva has a pretty easy shot, but sends the backhand long off the frame.
Big win for Kyrgios. Just 88 minutes and that was a superb performance from the Aussie. Played a brilliant match, barely made a mistake.
Nick Kyrgios 6 6 6
Rogeiro Dutra Silva 1 2 4
8:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:34pm | ! Report
Wide serve, backhand into the net and Kyrgios has two match points.
Kyrgios 6 6 5 – 40
Dutra Silva 1 2 4 – 15
8:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:34pm | ! Report
Wide serve, then a backhand to the opposite corner. Dutra Silva on the run and the court open with Kyrgios whipping the forehand winner away.
Kyrgios 6 6 5 – 30
Dutra Silva 1 2 4 – 15
8:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:33pm | ! Report
Wide serve and Dutra Silva returns well. Kyrgios a little short, then he snaps a forehand wide from off the court.
Kyrgios 6 6 5 – 15
Dutra Silva 1 2 4 – 15
8:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:33pm | ! Report
Kyrgios serving for the match. ACE! Down the T.
Kyrgios 6 6 5 – 15
Dutra Silva 1 2 4 – 0
8:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:31pm | ! Report
Fault from Dutra Silva. The second is down the middle and Kyrgios jumps into a backhand, but puts it into the net.
Good hold and Kyrgios will be forced to serve it out after the change of ends.
Kyrgios 6 6 5 –
Dutra Silva 1 2 4 –
8:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:31pm | ! Report
ACE! Down the T.
Kyrgios 6 6 5 – 15
Dutra Silva 1 2 3 – 40
8:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:30pm | ! Report
Fault from Dutra Silva. The second is at the body and Kyrgios returns a backhand into the net.
Kyrgios 6 6 5 – 15
Dutra Silva 1 2 3 – 30