Nick Kyrgios vs Rogerio Dutra Silva: Australian Open live scores, blog

Aussie Nick Kyrgios will look to back up a superb start to his season when he takes on world No.100 Rogerio Dutra Silva in the first round of the Australian Open.

Kyrgios had a very up and down 2017. His performances at David Cup level were inspirational as he so nearly got Australia over the line against Belgium in the semi-finals. At the same time, his grand slams were shocking, with two second-round and two first-round exits.

His attitude to tennis looked awful at times with injuries hampering him, but he has started 2018 with a bang.

While it still appears he is struggling with a dodgy knee, he blitzed through the Brisbane International, having to come back from a set down three times before going on to beat Ryan Harrison in a straight-set kicking during the final.

The way he was able to fight off the knee and come back time and time again suggests this could be a new Kyrgios, but then, in three-set tennis, he has always been able to beat players when he is switched on.

Doing it seven times in a row over five sets at a grand slam is a completely different proposition.

With fitness being a key component for Kyrgios, he will be out to get on and off court as quickly as possible in this first round, keeping points short.

Brazillian Dutra Silva, at 33 years of age, is something of a journeyman in the sport. He only just made it into the direct entry spots for the first grand slam of the year after a solid finish on the challenger circuit last year.

His 2017 ended with a semi-final and a pair of quarter-finals, including one on home soil in Rio De Janiero.

He kicked off 2018 by qualifying for the ASB Classic in Auckland, picking up wins over Sam Barry and Lukas Lacko, but then went down to young Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the first round. That was a straight-set thumping and the players were in different classes.

Silva has often struggled on the clay court throughout his career and the difference in power between him and Kyrgios should be evident throughout this match.

The pair have never previously played. The winner could face a tricky assignment in the second round against Viktor Troicki, unless Aussie Alex Bolt can cause an upset.

Prediction

Kyrgios has kicked off his season superbly and with the serve and power he possesses, this shouldn’t even border on a challenge. Of course, there is always the risk Kyrgios could lose the plot, but with his knee, expect him to try and be on and off court in 90 minutes.

Kyrgios in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this first round match from 6:45pm (AEDT)