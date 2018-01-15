Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars: NFL Playoffs live scores, blog

Pittsburgh Steelers will play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday morning. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 5:05am AEDT.

The Jaguars are one of the best defensive teams in the NFL and will need all that and more to overcome the red-hot Steelers in this clash.

These two teams met in week five of the regular season, with the Jags coming away with a 30-9 win.

Quarterback Blake Bortles hasn’t been at his best for the back half of the season and probably doesn’t have the ability to lead his team to such a resounding victory again.

The key for the Jags is to play a long, grinding, low-scoring battle.

They will need to stop two of the best players in the NFL. Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell who has rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns this season and wide receiver Antonio Brown with over 1,500 yards and nine touchdowns. These two have led the Steelers offense from the front all season.

They will play a huge part in this game and are the key to the Steelers moving on to the AFC Championship game.

We haven’t seen a lot from the Jags running back Leonard Fournette in these playoffs, look for him to have a huge impact if the Jags want to win this one.

Prediction: This will be a step too far for the Jags. They have won nine games this season when holding teams under 10 points. They will not be able to stop the Steelers offense from running riot.

Steelers to win 35-0

