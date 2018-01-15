 

Samantha Stosur vs Monica Puig: Australian Open live scores, blog

Scott Pryde Roar Guru
 

By , 15 Jan 2018 Scott Pryde is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

    Samantha Stosur faces a difficult first-round assignment at the Australian Open when she takes on Olympic gold medalist and world No.58 Monica Puig. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 3pm (AEDT).

    Stosur has so often come up short at her home grand slam. Despite the immense talent she has always possessed throughout her career, winning the 2011 US Open and making the quarter-finals and semi-finals of other grand slams, she has only made it to the fourth round in Australia twice from 15 attempts.

    The pressure seems to get to her and Stosur crumbles, as she has the last two years, racking up another couple of disappointing first-round exits.

    The challenge doesn’t get any easier this year either. She was injured for most of the second half of 2018, missing both Wimbledon and the US Open, having dropped to 42 in the world.

    She then returned and finished the year with a series of early-round losses and hasn’t started 2018 any more positively.

    After winning just four games during a straight-set thumping against Anastasija Sevastova at the Brisbane International, she tracked down to Sydney and managed to post a sloppy three-set win over Carina Witthoeft.

    Stosur then took on countrywoman Daria Gavrilova and lost 6-4, 6-2 in a match she was never totally in. Poor serving and wild shots were a trademark of the match for both players, but Stosur had a terrible time of it.

    While Puig wasn’t injured during the back half of 2017, she had some shocking grand slam results. After a second-round loss at the French Open to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko, she lost winnable matches in the first round of both Wimbledon and the US Open.

    The world No.58 finished the year stronger with a final appearance in Luxembourg, losing to Carina Witthoeft.

    She has started 2018 in a reasonably tough spot though, despite playing some good tennis. She was a direct entry to the main draw in Auckland, but couldn’t get over Julia Goerges, before failing to qualify for a star-studded Sydney International field.

    The third-round qualifying loss to Kristie Ahn was a shocker though after playing some good tennis during the first two and Puig will need to play a lot better here if she wants to compete with Stosur.

    The pair have previously met five times. Stosur leads the head-to-head four to one, but lost their last meeting at the quarter-final of the 2016 Sydney International.

    Prediction
    Stosur hasn’t made it out of the first round in Melbourne for three years, but with both players struggling a little for form, that should change here. Stosur should be able to draw on her experience and move through.

    Stosur in three sets.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this first round match at the Australian Open from 3pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.

    One of the mainstays of The Roar, Scott Pryde has written over 1,100 articles covering everything from rugby league to basketball, from tennis to cricket. You can follow him on Twitter @sk_pryde.

    The Crowd Says (74)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      4:41pm
      Scott Pryde said | 4:41pm | ! Report

      Great tennis from Puig. Got the return in, then sent Stosur scampering backwards with a defensive lob. She had to go back herself, then nailed an overhead smash.

      Stosur 5 – 40
      Puig 4 – 30

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:40pm
      Scott Pryde said | 4:40pm | ! Report

      Fault from Stosur. The second is good, at the back of the service box and returned into the net with a forehand.

      2 set points.

      Stosur 5 – 40
      Puig 4 – 15

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:40pm
      Scott Pryde said | 4:40pm | ! Report

      Great serve down the T. Unreturnable.

      Stosur 5 – 30
      Puig 4 – 15

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:39pm
      Scott Pryde said | 4:39pm | ! Report

      Fault from Stosur. The second is out wide, but well dealt with by Puig. Stosur comes to the net and puts a backhand volley wide.

      Stosur 5 – 15
      Puig 4 – 15

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:38pm
      Scott Pryde said | 4:38pm | ! Report

      Stosur wins the all-crucial first point serving for the set. Great serve and forehand combo.

      Stosur 5 – 15
      Puig 4 – 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:37pm
      Scott Pryde said | 4:37pm | ! Report

      Stosur looks to rip a short angled forehand on the return of serve here, but shanks it wide.

      Good hold for Puig, but now she has to break Stosur’s serve. The Aussie to serve for the first set after the change of ends.

      Stosur 5 –
      Puig 4 –

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:36pm
      Scott Pryde said | 4:36pm | ! Report

      Puig losing the radar on the first serve at the moment. Here is another fault, but the second is good. Stosur runs around a forehand, then has to defend from deep in the court, putting a backhand into the net. She isn’t happy with herself there either.

      Stosur 5 – 0
      Puig 3 – 40

      Reply
