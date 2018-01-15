Samantha Stosur vs Monica Puig: Australian Open live scores, blog

Samantha Stosur faces a difficult first-round assignment at the Australian Open when she takes on Olympic gold medalist and world No.58 Monica Puig. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 3pm (AEDT).

Stosur has so often come up short at her home grand slam. Despite the immense talent she has always possessed throughout her career, winning the 2011 US Open and making the quarter-finals and semi-finals of other grand slams, she has only made it to the fourth round in Australia twice from 15 attempts.

The pressure seems to get to her and Stosur crumbles, as she has the last two years, racking up another couple of disappointing first-round exits.

The challenge doesn’t get any easier this year either. She was injured for most of the second half of 2018, missing both Wimbledon and the US Open, having dropped to 42 in the world.

She then returned and finished the year with a series of early-round losses and hasn’t started 2018 any more positively.

After winning just four games during a straight-set thumping against Anastasija Sevastova at the Brisbane International, she tracked down to Sydney and managed to post a sloppy three-set win over Carina Witthoeft.

Stosur then took on countrywoman Daria Gavrilova and lost 6-4, 6-2 in a match she was never totally in. Poor serving and wild shots were a trademark of the match for both players, but Stosur had a terrible time of it.

While Puig wasn’t injured during the back half of 2017, she had some shocking grand slam results. After a second-round loss at the French Open to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko, she lost winnable matches in the first round of both Wimbledon and the US Open.

The world No.58 finished the year stronger with a final appearance in Luxembourg, losing to Carina Witthoeft.

She has started 2018 in a reasonably tough spot though, despite playing some good tennis. She was a direct entry to the main draw in Auckland, but couldn’t get over Julia Goerges, before failing to qualify for a star-studded Sydney International field.

The third-round qualifying loss to Kristie Ahn was a shocker though after playing some good tennis during the first two and Puig will need to play a lot better here if she wants to compete with Stosur.

The pair have previously met five times. Stosur leads the head-to-head four to one, but lost their last meeting at the quarter-final of the 2016 Sydney International.

Prediction

Stosur hasn’t made it out of the first round in Melbourne for three years, but with both players struggling a little for form, that should change here. Stosur should be able to draw on her experience and move through.

Stosur in three sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this first round match at the Australian Open from 3pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.