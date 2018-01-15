Sunday is alright when it comes to the A-League

The football over the weekend was absorbing – not for the first time this season – and best of all it was on when fans might actually watch it.
Maybe it’s just me, but I prefer Sunday afternoon kick-offs to any other A-League timeslot.
Much like the NRL reserves one of its marquee fixtures each round for Sunday afternoon, it’s a bit of a surprise the A-League hasn’t done more to try and promote the day as an ideal time to sit down and watch some football.
Perhaps it’s the result of all five games being broadcast on Fox Sports – making it difficult to differentiate between the fixtures – but it just feels right to settle in and watch a game as the weekend is winding down.
And it helps when the football is as entertaining as yesterday’s two encounters.
Central Coast Mariners will wonder how they didn’t come away with all three points against ten-man Melbourne City, although the visitors deserve some credit for hanging on in the face of real adversity.
Yet City remain a genuine enigma – they’re like a riddle wrapped in a mystery wrapped in a haphazardly-constructed playing roster – and they needed an 86th-minute equaliser from a player many fans might reasonably have assumed was already back in Poland.
Marcin Budzinski’s goal was not without its controversy, and it took the intervention of the VAR to overturn an offside flag for the goal to eventually be allowed to stand.
And in Harrison Delbridge, City have a defender who might have been signed as a player for the future, but who in the present is staring down a deserved suspension for a truly horrific tackle on Blake Powell.
Is Budzinski a decent player? Who knows? Did Delbridge deserve to be sent off? He sure did. Is Warren Joyce a good coach? Maybe.
Perhaps the biggest riddle of all is when Melbourne City will start to show the sort of form you’d expect from a team that has sat in third place for most of the campaign.
Marco Kurz certainly looked chuffed with his youthful charges, and the combustible Adelaide United coach celebrated like his team had just won the league as the Reds held Sydney FC to a scoreless draw in the Sunday evening fixture.
It was a gripping contest at times, as clashes between these two sides often seem to be, and undermanned Adelaide could rightfully come away pleased with having taken a point.
Stand-in goalkeeper Daniel Margush was undoubtedly Adelaide’s best, even if a couple of his saves came on the back of his own misplaced clearances.
The Sky Blues wasted a string of chances, and there’s a growing sense that when Bobo fails to get on the scoresheet, there’s not a lot of striking options available in reserve.
Meanwhile, Sydney’s star duo Milos Ninkovic and Adrian Mierzejewski were at the centre of an unseemly first-half fracas, as both flew into challenges which prompted a push-and-shove between Jordan Elsey and hot-headed Sydney skipper Alex Brosque.
It all added to the impression that Sydney FC weren’t particularly enjoying their day out in Adelaide, and perhaps their march to the premiership isn’t such a sure thing after all.
The Olyroos are another team sweating on results going their way, after following up a 3-1 win over Syria with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Vietnam in the AFC U-23 Championship in China.
There was simply no way through against a Vietnamese side that stood resolute to a man in defence, and it means Ante Milicic’s side must get a result against South Korea on Tuesday to have any hope of progressing to the knockout stage.
Déjà vu, anyone? Playing in Asia is difficult.
At least we had plenty of A-League to watch on Sunday.
It’s the perfect day for football. Let’s see more of it, please, Football Federation Australia, not less.
kanga-Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 7:14am | ! Report
I agree mike , the football was good on Sunday and all weekend.
What is impressive in recent rounds is debuts being given to quite a few teenagers at various clubs .
The Terrigal united junior Lachlan Wales in particular has made a big impact for the mariners in the 3 games he has played so far .
I’m sure the other readers will have noticed some good debuts for Adelaide utd yesterday too.
Another terrific round of A league
And what about the goal of the round from the Wellington Phoenix player lujic. .
chris said | January 15th 2018 @ 7:48am | ! Report
Wow what a strike. I don’t think you can hit a ball sweeter than that
chris said | January 15th 2018 @ 7:48am | ! Report
Not a big fan of a coach losing it on the sideline after a 0-0 draw.
You need to pick your moments.
kanga-Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 8:03am | ! Report
Chris
I think the Adelaide utd coach showing a bit of passion and pride in his very young team efforts is ok , remembering Sydney were st full strength . Marco Kruz excitement makes the players and home crowd happy .
Overall Adelaide are a real smokey for the grand final
chris said | January 15th 2018 @ 9:03am | ! Report
Hey don’t get me wrong I actually like him and the way he has embraced the team etc.
I was referring more to him moving towards GA and gesturing wildly. Not sure what that was all about and not a great look. We don’t want a Mourinho here lol
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 9:21am | ! Report
Fair enough
R King said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:13am | ! Report
Oh Please, you east coast lot are a sensitive bunch. Considering the history between the clubs, the comments made by GA about the A League not being a development league, and his mob of so called invincibles just got held by a ‘third string’ group of teenagers. So yes, Marco had every reason to show us a bit of passion. Shame Arnie doesn’t have any.
punter said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
Why do you not think Arnie shows no passion?
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:32am | ! Report
Punter
I think Arnold shows passion in a
Don Corleonie way .
This season is the godfather part 2
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:19am | ! Report
R King
Don’t associate me with the east coast mob .
Us people from Newcastle prefer to think we live in our state separate from New South Wales ,, the kingdom of nova Castria .
Read above where I said I like Marco Kurz
Good to see some south Aussie passion .
chris said | January 15th 2018 @ 12:05pm | ! Report
Wow..didnt want to turn this into an east v west v north v south.
Frankly i couldn’t care less about geographical rivalries. You obviously you have some hangup about people from NSW?
Arnies as boring as you know what so it was good to see a rival coach hamming it up.
But not in the face of the other coach. Just not a good look in my opinion.
Fadida said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:10pm | ! Report
The way Arnold has boasted about a 6-0 prediction, how his team should have scored 10 etc means I’m happy for any coach to be in his face
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:18pm | ! Report
R King
I love hearing from south Australia,,, come back to the blog.
January 15th 2018 @ 1:25pm
punter said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
Don’t forget your dislike of Simon, Carney, Brosque & Wilshire, have I missed any others?
Franko said | January 15th 2018 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
I understand the fourth official told him to stop speaking German.
Hence his passion.
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 3:20pm | ! Report
German passion
Marco Kurz
Is
The Juergen klopp of the A league
Square Nostrils said | January 15th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Football fans like the rest of the human race are creatures of habit.
When football was being established as a purely fan based sport, before TV enslaved it, fans in England at least got used to regular 3pm Saturday kick offs with the home match every fortnight.
So you knew that “The gathering” of like minded folk in your city would be there alongside you every second Saturday.
This is how the fan base was built, so when TV came along the fan base was set in concrete.
Not so the A-League, a league built in reverse, whereby TV was needed to help clubs survive in order to build a fan base, IMO a decidedly shaky MO as TV demands its pound of flesh, by way of scheduling matches that would make a dogs breakfast look orderly.
However even in countries with a solid fan base like Germany, fans are becoming increasingly narked at the scheduling arranged for commercial(TV) purposes rather than the fans, as per the following article about boycotting Monday night football in the Bundesliga.
http://www.dw.com/en/borussia-dortmund-fans-announce-monday-boycott-as-bundesliga-protests-continue/a-42139294
This one particular line from the article said it all for me.
“Kickoff times must fit around the fans! Football lives in the stadium — not on television!”
So whilst regular Saturday afternoon kick offs at 3 PM are out of the question in the A-League, mainly because of the afternoon part in a Summer competition, a regular Friday, Saturday and Sunday night schedule is not.
What doesn’t work is gimmicks like “Star Wars” and “Kids go free” never has and never will in football, what works is building a strong community fan base and regular scheduling is part of that, including Sunday night.
Having said that nothing can change whilst the A-League has 10 teams, impossible to think about any sort of regular home and away scheduling until its a 14 minimum or ideally IMO 16 team league.
AdelaideDocker said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:37am | ! Report
I don’t think ‘Kids go free’ is a particularly bad idea – it’s a really good one, in fact – but ‘Star Wars’ round stunk of over-indulgence from Disney and I just saw zero point in it. Like, I didn’t understand the need to be combining soccer and Star Wars. Was it that great a use of advertising money? Leave the promotion of Star Wars to my work, a cinema!
January 15th 2018 @ 10:44am
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:44am | ! Report
The value from “Star Wars Round” was not from potential new fans buying tickets. The value was from “product placement” – having the ALeague brand mentioned constantly with one of the world’s biggest & most valuable movie franchises.
January 15th 2018 @ 10:53am
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:53am | ! Report
Very true nemesis
I now know who Bb8 is .
January 15th 2018 @ 10:57am
Waz said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:57am | ! Report
Correct. How often does the A League appear on Disney Channel? Rarely, if ever, but it did in the week leading up to Star Wars Round which was reaching potential new audiences
January 15th 2018 @ 1:11pm
Griffo said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
Square Nostrils – ‘take care of fans and the ratings will follow’.
If it was the sole issue then FFA would do well to cater to fans, which would make the closely observed metrics a little more healthy.
At this point with TV scheduling ruling FFA would be brave to stipulate a draw that affects Fox programming.
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
It all depends on the quality of contest on the park.
Both Sunday matches this week were absorbing contests. If we can have 5 absorbing contests – high intensity, good technicals on display – no football fan would care if it’s Monday, Tuesday, or any day. It’s only when the football is ho hum – and this happens in every competition, from UCL to EPL to LaLiga to the World Cup – that it’s hard to keep awake.
And, for me, Sunday was not just about ALeague.
I watched LIVE
– Melbourne Derby WLeague
– ALeague CCM vs City
– ALeague AUFC vs Syd
– u23 AFC AUS vs Vietnam
We were out for a BBQ at a football-crazy house, but they don’t have Foxtel. However, because I have a Foxtel online account, I was able to Livestream all matches & push the HD crystal clear video onto 2 large screen TVs.
People were so impressed by how this all worked, Foxtel might get a few more customers as a result.
January 15th 2018 @ 10:05am
mattq said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:05am | ! Report
how did you get into on the tv screens from your mobile Nem?
January 15th 2018 @ 10:12am
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
There is a device (dongle) called Chromecast which attaches to the tv (HDMI & USB connections required). The new Foxtel online platform called “Foxtel Now” connects to Chromecast.
So, all I do is connect my mobile phone (or tablet, or laptop) to the Foxtel Now LiveStream, then “cast” the stream to the TV.
A couple of the matches were being played simultaneously last night, so I used my mate’s Android Tablet to Livstream one match and my mobile for the other. You can have max 2 devices logged on at the same time.
January 15th 2018 @ 10:32am
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
Nemesis
Can you translate that into a language that an old guy like me can understand.
I just have Foxtel go to watch the A league
January 15th 2018 @ 11:03am
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
Foxtel Go is the online platform that Foxtel set-top-box owners get for free with their annual subscription.
I had access to Foxtel Go last season & the platform was rubbish. The stream would be buffering constantly then completely freeze & I’d have to disconnect & reconnect, it was only Standard Definition.
With Foxtel Go, you cannot connect the phone/tablet to the TV. I honestly don’t know why Foxtel doesn’t give set-top-box subscribers access to the better online platform.
Maybe, Foxtel is worried customers will cancel their set-top-box subscription when they discover how great the online platform is?
But, Foxtel Now is superb. There is absolutely nothing negative I can say about it.
Even the price of $39/month is pretty good for: ALeague, WLeague, FFA Cup, ACL, all AUS international matches, LaLiga, Bundesliga, SerieA, Lique1, Scottish Premier League, MLS, CONMEBOL internationals, CONCACAF internationals, CAF internationals, etc. etc.
January 15th 2018 @ 11:12am
mattq said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:12am | ! Report
cheers for this. might have to look at ditching my set top box if it works out cheaper as you indicate above. just need to work the whole dongle thing out. that word feels a bit dirty.
January 15th 2018 @ 11:22am
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:22am | ! Report
There is a FREE 2 week trial offered by Foxtel for this product. You should try before you buy. Make sure it works will with your internet connection. Also, if you go ahead, it’s worthy buying the Chromecast device. I think it was about $40 from JB HiFi but it means your TV can then connect to your phone/tablet/laptop.
Finally, I should add, the broadcasts consume HUGE amounts of data if you get High Definition livestream. But, there are lots of excellent “unlimited download” offers now available. I have Optus Cable “Unlimited Download” for around $60/mth … and with this Optus subscription I automatically get every EPL match LIVE for free!
January 15th 2018 @ 12:14pm
AdelaideDocker said | January 15th 2018 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
Oh, thanks for that info, Nem.
I’ll consider trying the free trial, but $39 a month is a bit steep for me. I know it doesn’t sound particularly expensive, but for a uni student it is!
I’m going to spending the second half of this year in Germany anyway, so I guess I’ll see how good their coverage is in comparison to ours. Might also try to get to a Bundesliga game whilst I’m over there.
January 15th 2018 @ 1:05pm
Griffo said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:05pm | ! Report
Just to add that Foxtel Now will stream via AirPlay on Apple TV via your iOS devices as well. Also PS4. PC and Mac, which can be hooked up to some TVs if you don’t have the connection boxes, are options as well.
Depends on what you have.
AdelaideDocker said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:06am | ! Report
In very simple terms, Nemesis uses the Foxtel app on his mobile phone, or other device, to stream the game onto a TV screen. It’s basically football game on tablet -> football game on TV.
I’m not 100% clear on the difference between Foxtel Now and Foxtel Go (aren’t they the same thing?), but if what you have works, Kanga, there’s probably no need for you to upgrade or anything.
Edit: guess Nem answered this before me!
January 15th 2018 @ 11:08am
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:08am | ! Report
Sadly, FoxtelGo is not the same as FoxtelNow.
I’ve used both products. FoxtelGo is utter rubbish. It’s a free product people get when they subscribe to a Foxtel set-top-box.
AdelaideDocker said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:34am | ! Report
Almost reads like an advertisement 😉
In all seriousness, though, that’s a really good way to watch football. I reaaaaalllly want Foxtel, but the parents say no, unfortunately.
Besides, I might finally be getting along to some live games at Hindmarsh soon. My sister – of all people – asked if we could start heading to the soccer again, and I’d love to, if we found time.
January 15th 2018 @ 10:41am
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:41am | ! Report
AD, I’m sure your situation is replicated in millions of homes around Australia. Kids who love to watch sport but it’s the parents who make the decision whether to buy Foxtel.
I have mentioned many times that pirate streaming of Live football is very common across the football community at the younger age groups. This is the reality of having tech savvy youth, who want to watch something & they know exactly how to do it.
And, believe me, as someone who used to Livestream via pirate websites: EPL, LaLiga, UCL, even AUS WC qualifiers over the past 15 years, the modern pirate websites are nearly as good as Standard Definition TV.
January 15th 2018 @ 11:24am
AdelaideDocker said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:24am | ! Report
Hah, yeah. It’s annoying, but if the parents don’t wanna pay – well, they don’t wanna pay.
Hmm, I haven’t ever found any pirate streams of the a-League, to be honest. I’ll have another look on the weekend.
January 15th 2018 @ 11:27am
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:27am | ! Report
There have always been a huge number of pirate ALeague live streams. I was watching pirate streams around 2008, before Foxtel had an online streaming product. Now you can usually get pretty good quality Livestreams even on Youtube.
January 15th 2018 @ 4:28pm
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 4:28pm | ! Report
A D
Good onya mate , go to Hindmarsh and support the Reds, you have a good team and venue in Adelaide.
Lionheart said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:52am | ! Report
Interesting, thanks Nemesis. Must update our Foxtel.
January 15th 2018 @ 10:14am
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:14am | ! Report
I want to be able to watch every game live on Fox
Plus attend jets and some ccm games
I like the split of 1 Friday night
2 games on Saturday
2 games on Sunday
And absolutely have the summer festival again with 2 midweek rounds ,,,,, just make sure that opponents get fairly even turnarounds between games .
January 15th 2018 @ 10:37am
Fadida said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:37am | ! Report
The football has been really good in the last few weeks. The A-League’s predicted demise may not happen until next season
January 15th 2018 @ 10:56am
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:56am | ! Report
Agree fadida,
This positive vibe ,, might just catch on.
January 15th 2018 @ 11:15am
punter said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:15am | ! Report
Jets now a little closer to the mighty SFC.
January 15th 2018 @ 11:25am
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:25am | ! Report
Punter
U know u want it to come down to round 27 and see what happens..
just drop a couple more points please syd Fc 😁
January 15th 2018 @ 12:21pm
punter said | January 15th 2018 @ 12:21pm | ! Report
We will mate, but how many will you drop?
January 15th 2018 @ 12:54pm
Griffo said | January 15th 2018 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
You can’t have a free ride this season punter 😎
Final round at Hunter Stadium, winner takes the Premiership – now that would be an FFA promoters dream, surely.
January 15th 2018 @ 12:59pm
punter said | January 15th 2018 @ 12:59pm | ! Report
Yes happy with that Griffo, we won it too easy last year, while always good to win, a bit more competition is good, SFC will get better but has the ACL to contend with, while Jets have lots of good players (but mainly in positions where playing already starring) so should be a good finale. Can’t see anyone making up the ground.
January 15th 2018 @ 1:18pm
Griffo said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:18pm | ! Report
Punter it will be interesting to see how your team handles dual ACL/league commitments.
I think Arnold will have prepared as well as he can for both but also how the team backs up against different opposition and scheduling. Arnold doesn’t mind complaining when things go south.
Still I am hoping our teams go well so good luck and enjoy the extra games 🙂
January 15th 2018 @ 1:22pm
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
Punter
How points Newcastle drop …
Might depend on who the jets rely on for goals …. Hoffman 😁
Or O’Donovan and Rodriguez
January 15th 2018 @ 1:31pm
punter said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:31pm | ! Report
Kanga,
The Hoff took his goal well on the weekend, could O’Donovan done better, will Vargas take Rodriquez or Petratos position or can you afford to carry 4 players that don’t chase back.
Griffo,
Most coaches get grumpy when things go South, Merrick even jumped ship when things got rocky at Phoenix last year.
January 15th 2018 @ 1:50pm
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:50pm | ! Report
True punter
That’s part of the plan to have 9 attacking players and
kantarovski to clean up to the rebounds
I noticed on Friday night , Rodriguez hit a sublime cross to Boogaard in the 6 yard box,
who had topper Stanley alongside , unfortunately boogs headed wide
I’m guessing with both centre backs attacking in the box we were playing 10 up front … lucky Glen Moss didn’t go up front too.
A goalkeeper and 10 attacking players ….. a throwback to the days of pushkas and Di stefano
Real Newcastle Jets Fc
Realfootball said | January 15th 2018 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
Sadly, Brisbane Roar’s demise most certainly will.
January 15th 2018 @ 12:56pm
j,binnie said | January 15th 2018 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
Real- Rather oddly the Roar seem to be following the same path as their predecessor, Brisbane Lions.
Lions were arguably the best credentialed (asset wise) club in the old NSL but went from that position,a reasonably well run club in 1981, to an also ran in the local leagues by 1986 , and nearly “vanished”, when the Roar was established in 2005.
Now, it could be argued, that the present identity is on a similar downward slope, going from championship winners and Grand Final winners to another “also ran “position in a few short years.
Let us hope they don’t suffer the same fate as their predecessor. Cheers jb.
apaway said | January 15th 2018 @ 2:37pm | ! Report
At the moment, JB, the Roar’s worst home crowd is still about seven times bigger than the Lions best ones.
January 15th 2018 @ 2:46pm
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 2:46pm | ! Report
That’s Harsh apaway
January 15th 2018 @ 4:02pm
j,binnie said | January 15th 2018 @ 4:02pm | ! Report
Apaway – You are comparing two different times with two different leagues,one part-time, the other full time
Roar’s worst gate this season is 7031 against Perth (discount the gold coast “adventure”).
The NSL lasted over 27 years of which Brisbane Lions played in 9 of those seasons,.
During that time they were FORCED to play their home games at Perry Park before moving to their own,yes OWNED, ground at Richlands, and at both sites they would have averaged around 2500 -3500 per game. So you will forgive me if I ignore your claims . Cheers jb