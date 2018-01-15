Viktor Troicki vs Alex Bolt: Australian Open live scores

Alex Bolt will look to cause something of an upset in the first round of the Australian Open when he takes on an out of sorts Viktor Troicki. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from around 12:30pm (AEDT).

Bolt narrowly missed out on winning the Australian wildcard play-off at the back-end of last year, losing to revelation Alex De Minaur in four sets during the final.

Tennis Australia used their discretion to hand Bolt a wildcard anyway, the same way he made the tournament last year.

Of course, a grand slam is a major step up from the challenger circuit where the man ranked 189 spends most of his time.

The 25-year-old has struggled to go up the gears in recent years with his career seemingly stagnated despite some impressive performances, including two semi-finals and a final at the back-end of last year.

The way he performed in the wildcard tournament, and his victories at Playford to start 2018 suggests he is hitting the ball well though, something Troicki clearly isn’t doing.

The Serbian, now 31 years of age has often had strong starts to his season at the Sydney International, but even that was up the creek this year with a first-round exit.

That followed a first-round exit in Doha and two straight to end last year. With a second-round exit before that in Stockholm, it means Troicki has won just three sets in his last five matches and is regularly being blown off the court.

The world No.54 will still go into this match as the favourite, but after a second-round exit at the French Open, third-round at the US Open and first-round at Wimbledon last year, he won’t be confident.

Losing matches when you should be winning is never a good sign, and for four of his last five matches, that’s exactly what’s happened.

The pair have never met before this and the winner will face a tough second-round match, likely to be against Nick Kyrgios.

Prediction

Troicki has been in woeful form not only to start 2018, but to finish last year. Bolt hasn’t really had an off-season and is playing good tennis. While facing Troicki will be a step up from the level he has been playing, he could well pull off an upset victory to set up a second-round encounter with Kyrgios.

Bolt in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this first round match from around 12:30pm (AEDT) or at the completion of Irina Begu versus Ekaterina Makarova on Court 7 and don’t forget to add a comment below.