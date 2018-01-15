Waratahs lure potential All Blacks hooker

NSW Waratahs have poached a potential All Blacks hooker from under the nose of New Zealand rugby.
The Waratahs have signed 20-year-old Junior All Blacks forward JP Sauni on a development contract for the 2018 Super Rugby season.
“The main reason is I want to be at a club that really wants me,” Sauni said.
“The Waratahs have offered me something really positive and will help me develop my rugby to get to where I want to be.
“Secondly, my family is in Melbourne. Being in Sydney it feels like Melbourne is like a two-minute drive.”
Born in Auckland, Sauni moved to Melbourne with his family when he was 16-years-old and played rugby for the Endeavour Hills club.
Sauni may not have progressed very far in the game if not for the tough love of his uncle Filipo Saena, who played five-eighth for Samoa at the 1991 World Cup.
Sauni had ballooned to 150kg and his uncle whipped him into shape, training him so hard it made him cry.
“My uncle saw potential and rugby skills at a massive weight,” Sauni said.
“He said how ‘bad do you want to play? What are your goals?’
“I told him I just want to play rugby.
“He gave me his honest opinion. He said ‘if you want to play rugby you have to chop that weight, you are way too heavy’.
“He trained me really hard every day.
“I remember my first session I cried.
“I couldn’t really run at that time and he just kept pushing me.”
Sauni, who is now a trim 104kg, played for the Melbourne Rebels in the Super Rugby under 20s competition in 2016 before returning to New Zealand for a year.
He played for the successful New Zealand under 20s team at the world championship in Georgia last year.
Sauni decided his future lay in Australia after he was spotted by Australian under 20s coach Simon Cron, who is now the Waratahs forward coach.
“My goal is to take it step by step,” Sauni said.
“”The first step was to join the Waratahs and just kick off the pre-season.
“I’m not really thinking further ahead.”
Sauni is still eligible to play Test rugby for Australia, New Zealand and Samoa and is keeping his options open.
“I’ll go to whichever country wants me,” Sauni said.
“All I care about is getting back with my family.”
Old Bugger said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:03pm | ! Report
It was his only decision to make.
He was reserve hooker on the bench for the AB U-20s side and the bloke who was ahead of him, is now an AB. The current NZ super sides are blessed with AB and MAB hookers, across the board. This offer would be more advantageous for him rather than, remaining in NZ because I’d suggest, he would’ve been lucky to be in the top-10 hookers, throughout NZ.
Good luck to him – he’s young and has time to watch, learn and embrace, whatever the Waratahs can provide him with.
ChipandChagger said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:05pm | ! Report
…..until you hit traffic on the Tulla
Bakkies said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
Did anyone ask for Taylorman’s approval?
Fionn said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:35pm | ! Report
Don’t you know, Bakkies, everyone who has lived in New Zealand never wants to go anywhere else in the world ever.
Fionn said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
Excellent news for Australia and the Waratahs.
I hope he is trained well, improves and is successful at both the Waratahs and also doe the Wallabies if he chooses to play for Australia.
cookie said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:45pm | ! Report
Is he eligible to play for Australia?
Fionn said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:48pm | ! Report
According to the article, yes.
cuw said | January 15th 2018 @ 3:18pm | ! Report
he will be by residency. but if he breaks the period by say going back to NZ or Samoa and plays , then he will have to wait.
same was the case with Speight if i recall correct.
tho the article makes him look like a great young player, he was the reserve hooker behind AUMUA . as i remember , he got very little game time at U20 world cup.
tbh , i cant even recall him from miter 10 ( but it was a while back so …)
he is perhaps like Rhys marshall – who was infact an apprentice.
Machooka said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:45pm | ! Report
This is so tragic (again) for Auckland rugby 🙂 🙂 🙂
Fox Saker said | January 15th 2018 @ 2:18pm | ! Report
It is unlikely he would have made the AB’s with all the depth they have there, and I doubt Hansen is losing any sleep over it.
Remember the hype about Tongan Thor? And so far? His scrummaging leaves a lot to be desired let’s be honest and he hasn’t quite yet lived up to all the hype which was ridiculous and based largely on a you tube clip. Not that he doesn’t have talent – he does – and I wish him well.
Anyway, the former clearly hasn’t declared his allegiance to Australia and the Wallabies yet – sounds to me like he will end up playing for Samoa because he is out of the running for NZ playing in Australia and come 2019 WC, Samoa might just come knocking next season in June to snag him for the WC before the Wallabies get a chance to use him – if he makes the grade. And the 2019 WC is an enticing carrot for young player.
So if I was Australia – I wouldn’t count your chickens before they hatch just yet – in more ways than one.
Interesting that he says that the main reason he moved, other than family, was that he wanted to be at a club that really wants him, which maybe tells us NZ franchises, after getting reports from coaches and so on, didn’t show as much enthusiasm for his signature.- I mean he has already represented NZ as a bench player a junior level- but clearly no one was chaffing at the bit to get his signature over there based on his comments.
Time will tell us more and good luck to him – but Samoa’s national coach will be watching now he has left NZ shores that is for sure, knowing he can’t play for NZ now.
Train Without A Station said | January 15th 2018 @ 2:28pm | ! Report
You are aware Tupou has started about 3 super rugby matches and is only 21 right?
How many Reds games did you watch this year?
Fionn said | January 15th 2018 @ 2:45pm | ! Report
Tongan Thor is extremely young, chill.
He’s doing more than enough at this stage of his development to indicate that he will be a future top player.
Markus said | January 15th 2018 @ 3:22pm | ! Report
“Remember the hype about Tongan Thor?”
That he was amazingly athletic and powerful for a front rower, and would be a fantastic player if he could harness that power into technical scrummaging? Yes.
“And so far?”
Made his Super Rugby debut in his first professional season at age 19.
Became a regular starter in his second season last year, just made his test debut.