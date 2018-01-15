WATCH: Extraordinary scenes as referee kicks out at soccer star

Soccer referee Tony Chapron is likely to be in trouble after he was seen lashing out at defender Diego Carlos after the Nantes star accidentally collided with him on the pitch.

The official aimed a kick at Carlos before dismissing him after the player ran into him in the match.

Drama unfolded when Costa was racing back to try to stop a PSG break and accidentally collided with referee Chapron, who then kicked out at the defender while on the ground.

Costa was subsequently dismissed for a second yellow card, apparently for dissent.

Angel di Maria’s early goal gave Unai Emery’s Paris St Germain a 1-0 win over Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire and extended their lead in Ligue 1 to 11 points.