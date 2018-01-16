Anthony Mundine will return to the ring for the first time in the best part of a year tomorrow night when he faces off against Tommy Browne in a high-stakes domestic fight. Here is all the information you need to know about the bout.

The fight is pencilled in as the main event of the ‘Star of the Ring II’ event, with the winner set to be launched into the WBO’s top ten world rankings.

With the entire card being broadcast exclusively on Fox Sports 503, it will be the first time in Mundine’s long career that he hasn’t fought on pay-per-view.

The venue for the fight will be The Star in Sydney, with the start time scheduled for 9:30pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, 17th January, depending on how long the undercard runs for.

There are four bouts scheduled for the undercard, which will commence at 7:00pm (AEDT). Perhaps the biggest talking point prior to the Mundine-Browne fight is the professional boxing debut of former NRL player Richie Fa’aoso, who will face Ben Sila.

Here’s everything you need to know about the main event between Mundine and Browne.

Key bout information: Anthony Mundine vs Tommy Browne

Date: Wednesday, 17th January

Undercard start time: 7:00pm (AEDT)

Main Event expected start time: 9:30pm (AEDT)

Venue: The Star, Sydney

TV: Fox Sports 503

Online: Foxtel app, Foxtel Now

Betting: Mundine $1.34, Browne $3.11, Draw $21.00

Anthony Mundine

Age: 42

Nation: Australia

Height: 180cm

Reach: 178cm

Stance: Orthodox

Professional record: 55 fights, 47 wins (27 KOs), 0 draws, 8 losses

Tommy Browne

Age: 34

Nation: Australia

Height: 180cm

Reach: 190cm

Stance: Orthodox

Professional record: 43 fights, 35 wins (12 KOs), 2 draws, 6 losses

Full undercard

Fight No. 1 Dillon Bargero vs Troy O’Maley

Fight No. 2 Ben Kellerher vs Jai Opetaia

Fight No. 3 Emiliano Martin Garcia vs Kye McKenzie

Fight No. 4 Ben Sila vs Richie Fa’aoso

Broadcast information

The entire card will be broadcast exclusively on Fox Sports 503 for Foxtel customers. Additionally, Fox Sports customers can stream the fights on the Foxtel app and Foxtel Now.

The Roar will also provide a live blog of the event from 8:00pm (AEDT).