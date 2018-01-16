The festive period displayed the irresponsibility of the media and the naughtiness of the clubs

After such a chaotic time in the A-League, the frenzy of football has somewhat subsided and a sense of normality returns to the schedule.
With many clubs playing three matches in eight or nine days, along with significant absenteeism, teams have been stretched physically and emotionally and the tensions were clearly evident in the weekend just past.
Adelaide manager Marco Kurz could perhaps be seen as the microcosm of not only the pressure of coaching as a whole but also the intense travel and short back-ups that feature through the Christmas and New Year period.
His confrontational gesture to the fourth official was passion in its most raw form and potentially intended to reach Sydney mentor Graham Arnold, via a well-planned ricochet. It was good stuff to watch.
I took a keen interest throughout the festive season and used the period as the basis of a contrast between how well the A-League was faring in comparison to the Big Bash League, which seemed a little light on in terms of attendance.
In short, A-League crowds increased in Australia between December 23 and January 5. Based on the overall season average, crowds rose 12 per cent over that period.
Comparatively, BBL crowds were down 0.05 per cent over the corresponding time.
Interestingly, ‘Bash’ crowds are currently down an overall 13.6 per cent on last year’s figures and the A-League sits around 11 per cent in deficit, yet the football story appears to be the easier target for the media.
All in all, attendance is something fewer Australians are keen to participate in. Cost, transport and time all appear factors, thus, the festive period of football looms as a potential windfall for the A-League.
Quite frankly, sitting in the sun on Sunday afternoon at Coopers Stadium, watching the enthralling draw between two very good sides, was the best way I could have spent an afternoon.
Despite sitting in the ‘away’ supporters section, the Adelaide folk were terrific, friendly and deep down, really pleased to have an opposition presence to get the juices flowing. The Missus was even laughing. Have I converted another sporting novice to a devoted A-League supporter?
Was that a smart move on my behalf?
Nevertheless, as people return to work, the A-League assumes a more standard schedule and mums and dads start to make trips to stationery stores to stock up on supplies. The educative year is about to begin and signifies the end of the festival of football that the A-League provides for us over the silly season.
Combining the two concepts piqued my interest and thus, here is your club’s festive report card.
Adelaide United
Adelaide has worked exceptionally hard over the course of the term and should be proud of his diligence and determination. There is room to develop more flair in his work and scope to complete tasks with more polish and professionalism.
Grade: B
Brisbane Roar
Brisbane has been a disappointing student this term and needs to make more of his opportunities. With only one successful task over the five-week festive period, things look grim in terms of completing the year with permission to advance to the next grade.
Grade: D
Central Coast Mariners
CCM has worked hard over the term yet needs to see himself as something more than just a battler. He possesses much skill and talent yet is somewhat restricted by expectations and belief. I hope mum and dad continue to be patient with him.
Grade: B-
Melbourne City
Young City has been a little all over the shop in recent weeks and I hope he isn’t being distracted by external factors such as women and booze, as this would explain some of his apathy. He has used his Scottish heritage well over the term and it has been the major factor in keeping his grade at a respectable level.
Grade: B-
Melbourne Victory
Victory has been the big improver this semester and nailed three of his last five assignments. I hope this is maintained through the remainder of the year and we see this talented student on stage at presentation night.
Grade: B+
Newcastle Jets
Despite young Newcastle being aggressive around the other kids and often having a little chip on his shoulder, it is great to see him doing well. He has livened up the entire playground and might be in the running for a leadership position next year.
Grade: A-
Perth Glory
Sometimes I don’t even think Perth is trying at all. His homework is sloppy, full of errors and he only ever seems keen to learn when things are going his way. Four failed assessments in a row.
Grade: D
Sydney FC
Another wonderful term of work for the dux of the class. I hope he resists the temptation to show-off in the coming months and I know his father, Graham, will be doing everything in his power to keep him grounded in what will be a busy time.
Grade: A
Wellington Phoenix
Despite being the perennial battler, Wellington has achieved moderate success this term with one great assessment performance and two other enthusiastic efforts. Keep trying.
Grade: C
Western Sydney Wanderers
It is lovely to have this student back in the class after many weeks of wandering the playground attempting to find himself. The class has a much better feel with him in the room, as he draws much attention from others. It is sad that he and Sydney don’t get on, however it is something of a healthy academic rivalry.
Grade: B-
January 16th 2018 @ 8:09am
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 16th 2018 @ 8:09am | ! Report
Stuart
I think Wellington need an upgrade, they have found some nice new friends in Burnsy and Lujic .
I’m pretty sure Newcastle has a chip on both shoulders, I’d be careful that they don’t pick on the teacher pet Sydney .
If Newcastle challenge Sydney to a fight out on the oval , they might get 20000 come to watch .
I do worry about Adelaide and Melbourne Victoriy , something makes me think they are about to try and spoil the party .
January 16th 2018 @ 9:18am
Geoff Parkes said | January 16th 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
Yes but for all their new signings, endeavour and shots on goal Wellington still left too many points on the table.
I’d imagine Ridenton is still sitting in the corner writing out lines after his incredible butchering of the game against Wanderers.
January 16th 2018 @ 9:30am
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 16th 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
ridenton was a very silly boy
January 16th 2018 @ 9:50am
Kanga Hoffman said | January 16th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Stuart or other readers could help answer this
If Sydney FC host this years grand final against another nsw team eg wsw or Jets …..
Would Sydney FC be made to take the grand final to Olympic stadium???
Also if Newcastle were to play wsw in the grand final , would that game be played in Newcastle or moved to the bigger Olympic stadium???
January 16th 2018 @ 10:52am
Stuart Thomas said | January 16th 2018 @ 10:52am | ! Report
The state of the surfaces might also play a role in all this. Once the silly season is done and dusted and the league and union recommence, weather may determine their quality. Allianz became a disaster last year at times and Sydney did well to play on it in the manner they did.
Sydney vs Newcastle at ANZ would be phenomenal. However, we could still end up at in Mcdonald Jones, AAMI or even Coopers.
January 16th 2018 @ 11:41am
At work said | January 16th 2018 @ 11:41am | ! Report
Sydney should only ever host it GF at Allianz, it’s big enough so we don’t need and extra 20k people just to sit in stands that have bad views.
If Newcastle were to host a GF, I think McDonald Jones stadium is big enough, 33k or thereabouts is fine and I think forcing them to sydney is a bit too far.
January 16th 2018 @ 11:44am
Kanga Hoffman said | January 16th 2018 @ 11:44am | ! Report
At work
What abt if wsw or Newcastle wanted to bring 20000 away fans ,,, should it be at Olympic stadium then ??
January 16th 2018 @ 12:11pm
At work said | January 16th 2018 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
Hey Kanga, I think Sydney would want to give themselves the best chance to win first and foremost so having a strong home support comes first.
Victory had a decent allocation last season so not reason Newcastle wouldn’t have the same if not more in attendance.
Although if Sydney were hosting WSW I would give it a 50/50 chance that FFA would overule and take it to Homebush as they’d sell it out.
January 16th 2018 @ 1:02pm
Kanga Hoffman said | January 16th 2018 @ 1:02pm | ! Report
At work
Fair enough
Newcastle brought 30000 to there only A league grand final which was in Sydney
Also the same when Newcastle knights have made grand finals
Imo Ffa would be mad not to use Olympic stadium.
Anyhow all hypothetical at the moment.
January 16th 2018 @ 12:35pm
chris said | January 16th 2018 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
Stuart the Rugby behemoths should be made to play on artificial surfaces only. What they do to the playing surface of all grounds is criminal.
January 16th 2018 @ 11:52am
Griffo said | January 16th 2018 @ 11:52am | ! Report
In season 3 I think Hunter Stadium (still having the old, curved, Western Grandstand) was deemed not big enough for a GF (maximum capacity around 26k), although it was old by then as well which played a part.
No one really complained as the Mariners were premiers on goal difference, so should have hosted the GF, with their stadium being smaller still.
You would not hear the end of it now if FFA decided to move a Newcastle-earned GF to Sydney (or elsewhere), especially with capacity cited (36k), or other venues more fitting for the occasion (Hunter Stadium hosting the SF of 2015 Asian Cup with Australia playing no less).
There would be a near riot, FFA would well and truely have burnt their bridge, and boycott talks would surface I’m sure – while 65 or so buses make the trip down the M1 willing the team to win…
January 16th 2018 @ 3:43pm
Paul Nicholls said | January 16th 2018 @ 3:43pm | ! Report
@Kanga Hoffman
I still think Allianz trumps Olympic Stadium for atmosphere – so I’d stick with Allianz.
January 16th 2018 @ 10:42am
Perry Bridge said | January 16th 2018 @ 10:42am | ! Report
#Stuart
Your interest in the BBL is ‘interesting’.
In making such comparisons you should qualify a couple of points.
1. This seasons BBL has 2 extra rounds – so, it would be expected that there’ll be a flattening of attendances with more matches to choose from to attend.
2. That said – there are games going regional this time around. The Strikers for example – played a game at Traeger park in Alice Springs (with 3906 attending) – so, that’s clearly not a simple option for Strikers fans to attend (travelling up from Adelaide)
3. Other than the Traeger park game – the Strikers are up 1.2%. If including the Traeger park game they are down 21.7%.
4. The Renegades are playing 2 games in Geelong. The Memberships do have a split on this – i.e. there are Geelong only, and there are 2 game memberships in Melb that exclude Geelong. The Renegades at Etihad are +5.3% but if you include the (23,586 in Geelong – not bad, better than MVFC got – in the heat) Geelong number then they are -1.4%.
5. The underperforming Stars – down 14.4%, last year avg over 49K, this year 42K. They are interesting – due to the MCG test, they only access after the test in done. Only 2 home games so far, and the home derby v the Renegades was on a stinking hot Saturday (although the cool change had blown in by the time the game started) and drew 23k less than the 71k on NY day in season 16/17.
So – draw what conclusions you want – it’s a tad superficial – it reminds me of people proclaiming the rude health of the HAL back when the increase was due to MVFC moving from Olympic park to Etihad – and the rest of the league was only so so.
January 16th 2018 @ 10:46am
Stuart Thomas said | January 16th 2018 @ 10:46am | ! Report
All noted Perry, haven’t missed a clash this season, either live or via Roar blogs or replay. Love the event, just fascinated by the recent alarmist articles around football, when we all know that most sports are struggling attendances. Just making that point not suggesting anything else.
January 16th 2018 @ 10:52am
Nemesis said | January 16th 2018 @ 10:52am | ! Report
@Perry Bridge
No doubt you make the same observations when you assess ALeague attendances?
1) ALeague plays over 27 rounds & 7 months
2) ALeague has 2 clubs based in regional towns, 1 club is based overseas
3) ALeague clubs also take their matches to venues where home fans find it inconvenient to attend
4) ALeague clubs with the 2 biggest supporter bases are under-performing this season. That’s sport.
BBL wants to be taken seriously as a sporting competition & not summer circus entertainment?
Fair enough. Play over 6 months and each team plays at least 10-12 home matches.
Then we can see how great the BBL product truly is.
January 16th 2018 @ 11:07am
Perry Bridge said | January 16th 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report
#Nemesis
I was once an A-League crowd watcher – but that was early days when such claims of rude growth were running around and at that time there was more myth than reality to it. It was a simpler competition to benchmark.
It’s (the HAL) has as you point out become more complex and I can’t be bothered anymore.
The HAL with 27 rounds has uneven H&A distributions. It was far simpler when a simple H&A season.
And that leads then into the AFL as a study – it’s one of the worlds most complex fixtures to derive and to analyse with any level of intelligence can be frustrating because you’ll spend all your time explaining and lose the ‘audience’ very quickly!!
The BBL can’t be a 6 month tournament and you know that.
I’m not so sure that it (BBL) does want to be taken seriously as a sporting competition. It’s unashamedly an entertainment offering. That’s perhaps it’s secret of it’s success. That makes it a great product – it sets out to and achieves what it aims to be. Is the HAL ticking that box too? (i.e. achieving what it’s aiming for)
And by contrast we query the entertainment value now of the ODIs 50/50 over format.
January 16th 2018 @ 11:17am
Nemesis said | January 16th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
“The HAL with 27 rounds has uneven H&A distributions. It was far simpler when a simple H&A season.”
The ALeague has never – repeat never – been just each team playing each opponent once at home.
Not sure what you were analysing in those early days, but you obviously didn’t understand the data.
Yr1-Yr4 = 8 teams playing 21 H&A matches
Yr5 = 10 teams playing 27 H&A matches
Yr6= 11 teams playing 30 H&A matches
Yr7- current = 10 teams playing 27 H&A matches
Sure enough you have a point that the actual data is rarely ever going to be comparing apples with apples.
Each fixture does not repeat at exactly the same date, or kick-off time, or venue each year.
But, that’s the same for every competition.
January 16th 2018 @ 11:24am
Kanga Hoffman said | January 16th 2018 @ 11:24am | ! Report
Perry bridge
All codes are finding crowds dropping in some states . Even the Aussie rules had 6 clubs drop in attendance figures in 2017 . The overall aust rulz attendees was boosted by the tigers success , and good on them
The rugby league crowds in Sydney are not good , only Queensland teams can see regular high attendance.
Rugby union crowds were poor again
People only have so much time and money , and the saturation of sport in this country makes attendance fluctuate.
January 16th 2018 @ 12:05pm
Perry Bridge said | January 16th 2018 @ 12:05pm | ! Report
#Nemesis
Thanks – vague memories – re the early seasons – must be more that teams played at the same venues more so back in the early years – so the main calc allowance was MVFC at Olympic Park or Etihad. Then there was an increase mainly attributable to the replacement of Auckland with Wellington.
#Kanga Hoffman
And that’s the way it goes – success drives attendance, especially across a long season. So, in the AFL it’s hard to imagine that close to half the clubs won’t have a drop in attendance from one season to another.
With the 17 + 5 draw, and even the fact that the 17 is spread anywhere over the 23 weeks (there is a bye in there) – so much can depend upon who you play early in the season when all clubs are at least mathematically in contention.
What’s interesting in AFL circles is Collingwood and Essendon in particular can see their home average fluctuate from year to year based in no small part on who hosted the ANZAC Day clash (generally 85-90K, so, can stand alone represent a 8-10K variance (i.e. the +4 or 5k one year compared to -4 or 5k the next – you need to average out every 2 years. For Collingwood then you also throw in the variation around who hosted the Queens B’day game).
In HAL circles – ideally the same can come down to who hosted a big derby game during this ‘festive’ period.
January 16th 2018 @ 12:18pm
Tom m said | January 16th 2018 @ 12:18pm | ! Report
Pretty sure the queens birthday game has been given to Melbourne as a home game every year.
January 16th 2018 @ 12:37pm
Nemesis said | January 16th 2018 @ 12:37pm | ! Report
Given the Queen’s Birthday Holiday is on the 2nd Monday in June, this is not true.
In fact, I don’t think an ALeauge match has ever been played on the Queen’s Birthday weekend over the previous 12 seasons & there certainly won’t be an ALeague match played this season on that weekend.
January 16th 2018 @ 1:38pm
Perry Bridge said | January 16th 2018 @ 1:38pm | ! Report
#Nemesis
I never said HAL had been played Queens B’day – that was a paragraph dedicated to the AFL examples.
I then referenced back to the ‘festive period’ as per the article title – and the HAL – with respect to this current festive period (stretching into the mid/back end of school holidays) – i.e. the last couple of weeks and the next 2 weeks – as festive as they are – what with all the back to school ads on tele which started pretty well on Boxing day!!!).
January 16th 2018 @ 1:45pm
Perry Bridge said | January 16th 2018 @ 1:45pm | ! Report
#Tom M
Actually yes – you’re correct on that front – since 2001 – when they started these, Collingwood has allowed MelbFC to host the QB ‘blockbuster’. Not often reported – I remember hearing it discussed last season. I didn’t realise it went back to the outset in 2001.
January 16th 2018 @ 10:43am
AdelaideDocker said | January 16th 2018 @ 10:43am | ! Report
“Despite sitting in the ‘away’ supporters section, the Adelaide folk were terrific, friendly and deep down, really pleased to have an opposition presence to get the juices flowing. ”
Yes, you’ll find that is always the case. We’re very good natured down here in Adelaide. There’s only usually problems when the Victory come to town…
Also, I didn’t even realise you’d made a trip down to SA! Did you enjoy your visit?
January 16th 2018 @ 10:48am
Stuart Thomas said | January 16th 2018 @ 10:48am | ! Report
Still here mate, a great trip so far and a few days to go before I head off down to Melbourne. I’ll be at the Adelaide vs City clash on Sunday. Have no idea who to support, I might just cheer on the League.
January 16th 2018 @ 10:59am
AdelaideDocker said | January 16th 2018 @ 10:59am | ! Report
Oh yeah, fair!
We’re a surprisingly great city. People give us sh&t all the time (including me, occasionally) but all in all I’ll defend Adelaide to my dying breath!
Enjoy the rest of your stay, and maybe head down to a beach or two with this heat!
January 16th 2018 @ 10:49am
Ken Spacey said | January 16th 2018 @ 10:49am | ! Report
Not always a fan of AUFC hierarchy but their youth system and particularly their engagement with he local African community is laudable and is producing a steady string of good players. Perhaps a wake up call to some other clubs in cities with strong African communities.
January 16th 2018 @ 12:20pm
Paul Nicholls said | January 16th 2018 @ 12:20pm | ! Report
You seem to be a natural at this report card thing, Stu.
I’ve quite enjoyed seeing the football on most days of the week. The crowds haven’t been too bad either. Having BBL and now the Tennis and NFL has made it a great summer for sports watching. My IQ is filling up – struggling to get the time to watch all these games. And I’m still only half-way through darts world championship final – Lovin’ it.