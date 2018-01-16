The festive period displayed the irresponsibility of the media and the naughtiness of the clubs

After such a chaotic time in the A-League, the frenzy of football has somewhat subsided and a sense of normality returns to the schedule.

With many clubs playing three matches in eight or nine days, along with significant absenteeism, teams have been stretched physically and emotionally and the tensions were clearly evident in the weekend just past.

Adelaide manager Marco Kurz could perhaps be seen as the microcosm of not only the pressure of coaching as a whole but also the intense travel and short back-ups that feature through the Christmas and New Year period.

His confrontational gesture to the fourth official was passion in its most raw form and potentially intended to reach Sydney mentor Graham Arnold, via a well-planned ricochet. It was good stuff to watch.

I took a keen interest throughout the festive season and used the period as the basis of a contrast between how well the A-League was faring in comparison to the Big Bash League, which seemed a little light on in terms of attendance.

In short, A-League crowds increased in Australia between December 23 and January 5. Based on the overall season average, crowds rose 12 per cent over that period.

Comparatively, BBL crowds were down 0.05 per cent over the corresponding time.

Interestingly, ‘Bash’ crowds are currently down an overall 13.6 per cent on last year’s figures and the A-League sits around 11 per cent in deficit, yet the football story appears to be the easier target for the media.

All in all, attendance is something fewer Australians are keen to participate in. Cost, transport and time all appear factors, thus, the festive period of football looms as a potential windfall for the A-League.

Quite frankly, sitting in the sun on Sunday afternoon at Coopers Stadium, watching the enthralling draw between two very good sides, was the best way I could have spent an afternoon.

Despite sitting in the ‘away’ supporters section, the Adelaide folk were terrific, friendly and deep down, really pleased to have an opposition presence to get the juices flowing. The Missus was even laughing. Have I converted another sporting novice to a devoted A-League supporter?

Was that a smart move on my behalf?

Nevertheless, as people return to work, the A-League assumes a more standard schedule and mums and dads start to make trips to stationery stores to stock up on supplies. The educative year is about to begin and signifies the end of the festival of football that the A-League provides for us over the silly season.

Combining the two concepts piqued my interest and thus, here is your club’s festive report card.

Adelaide United

Adelaide has worked exceptionally hard over the course of the term and should be proud of his diligence and determination. There is room to develop more flair in his work and scope to complete tasks with more polish and professionalism.

Grade: B

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane has been a disappointing student this term and needs to make more of his opportunities. With only one successful task over the five-week festive period, things look grim in terms of completing the year with permission to advance to the next grade.

Grade: D

Central Coast Mariners

CCM has worked hard over the term yet needs to see himself as something more than just a battler. He possesses much skill and talent yet is somewhat restricted by expectations and belief. I hope mum and dad continue to be patient with him.

Grade: B-

Melbourne City

Young City has been a little all over the shop in recent weeks and I hope he isn’t being distracted by external factors such as women and booze, as this would explain some of his apathy. He has used his Scottish heritage well over the term and it has been the major factor in keeping his grade at a respectable level.

Grade: B-

Melbourne Victory

Victory has been the big improver this semester and nailed three of his last five assignments. I hope this is maintained through the remainder of the year and we see this talented student on stage at presentation night.

Grade: B+

Newcastle Jets

Despite young Newcastle being aggressive around the other kids and often having a little chip on his shoulder, it is great to see him doing well. He has livened up the entire playground and might be in the running for a leadership position next year.

Grade: A-

Perth Glory

Sometimes I don’t even think Perth is trying at all. His homework is sloppy, full of errors and he only ever seems keen to learn when things are going his way. Four failed assessments in a row.

Grade: D

Sydney FC

Another wonderful term of work for the dux of the class. I hope he resists the temptation to show-off in the coming months and I know his father, Graham, will be doing everything in his power to keep him grounded in what will be a busy time.

Grade: A

Wellington Phoenix

Despite being the perennial battler, Wellington has achieved moderate success this term with one great assessment performance and two other enthusiastic efforts. Keep trying.

Grade: C

Western Sydney Wanderers

It is lovely to have this student back in the class after many weeks of wandering the playground attempting to find himself. The class has a much better feel with him in the room, as he draws much attention from others. It is sad that he and Sydney don’t get on, however it is something of a healthy academic rivalry.

Grade: B-