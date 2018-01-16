Life after Jon Jones: Daniel Cormier looking to make a statement

The co-main event of UFC 220 sees Daniel Cormier put his newly regained light heavyweight title on the line against the hard-hitting Volkan Oezdemir on January 21.
Cormier is looking to shake the stigma of longtime rival Jon Jones, who bested him for the championship at UFC 214 last July via TKO.
Cormier was subsequently renamed champion following Jones’ failed drug test for an anabolic steroid. Jones has been suspended by the UFC and if found guilty he faces up to four years out.
Jones is the youngest UFC champion in history and is widely considered as one of the best fighters to ever compete in the Octagon. For Cormier, the best thing he can do is get right back in the Octagon and pick up a dominant victory against Oezdemir.
This is the first step on the road to removing the cloud Jones places over his status as the best light heavyweight in the world.
Ozdemir (15-1) will be a stern test. The fast-rising Swiss has built a name for himself with knockout wins over contenders Jimi Manuwa and Misha Cirkunov.
But Ozedemir is not the first heavy hitter that Cormier has squared off against. Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson was highly touted for his ability to send foes to the canvas with relative ease. Cormier managed to utilise his Olympic-level wrestling ability to defeat ‘Rumble’ on two previous occasions.
“It’s not just about punching hard,” Cormier said. “This game is about much more, it’s about what you have up top, mentally, all-around mixed martial arts game, experience, all these things, whether I’m at the commentary booth, the host table or something, or just on these calls, there are levels to this game on the level. When a person isn’t on the level, they get exposed, very quickly.
“I think that Volkan is a fantastic fighter. I believe that he believes in himself and in his power. But to beat me just being powerful is not enough.”
With a win over a powerful contender like Oezdemir, Cormier may begin to reposition himself over Jones and lay his legacy as the greatest light heavyweight of all time.
January 16th 2018 @ 10:18am
BigJ said | January 16th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
Greatest light-heavyweight of all-time you say? Well you sir must be new to the ufc because there are plenty of names Cormier needs to get over first. Here is just a few Rashad Evans, rampage Jackson, tito Ortiz, randy Couture and arguably the best of way the iceman Chuck liddell. While i enjoyed reading your article, i really did well done. I don’t agree that this bloke is could be best of all time.
January 16th 2018 @ 12:10pm
James Bakker said | January 16th 2018 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
Jones is the greatest modern day or WME era threat (if you will) to DC’s road to becoming the greatest. DC has wins over legends of the sport including anderson silva and josh barnet. He’s also beaten rumble johnson twice (one of the scariest dudes to ever compete at LH) and with a win over another scary dude in ozedemir, he can start building his claim. Those guys you have mentioned are all legends, no doubt, but Cormier can stake his claim amongst them, especially without Jones around.
I think he has already superpassed Rashad at least, though. Rashad never defended the belt and lost his last 4 fights in a row.
January 16th 2018 @ 1:11pm
BigJ said | January 16th 2018 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
Silva was a middleweight legend not light-heavyweight. Despite his achievements thus far he has a long way to go before topping the likes of Couture and liddell. Plus he beat barnett in strikeforce, hardly the best promotion in the world. He has jumped up and down divisions. Jones beat him twice. Just saying
January 16th 2018 @ 2:18pm
James Bakker said | January 16th 2018 @ 2:18pm | ! Report
yeah I agree, a long way to go but he has the potential to join those guys, if not surpass some of them.
Jones will always be considered the goat of LH in my opinion, but with drug use forever hanging over his legacy, it gives DC a chance to possibly move above him.
January 16th 2018 @ 2:36pm
BigJ said | January 16th 2018 @ 2:36pm | ! Report
Only time will tell