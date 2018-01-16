Melbourne Renegades sign teen prodigy as BBL cover

Victorian schoolboy Mackenzie Harvey’s blitzing of England’s front-line one-day bowling attack last week has helped to earn him his first Big Bash League contract with the Melbourne Renegades.

The 17-year-old created headlines last Thursday when he smashed 59 off just 48 balls for a Cricket Australia XI against England, in his first top-flight senior match.

He is now an outside chance of selection throughout the remainder of the fourth-placed Renegades’ BBL season after being picked up as a replacement player for Australian ODI opener Aaron Finch.

“I’m really stoked and to play in a Big Bash game would be absolutely amazing,” Harvey said.

“After my last few games I’ve felt pretty confident so it should be good fun.

“I’m a Renegades fan so to hopefully pull the guernsey on for them will be a big honour.”

The nephew of former Australian allrounder Ian Harvey, the left-handed batsman struck four sixes in his half-century against England at Sydney’s Drummoyne Oval – including one over third man from his first ball faced against quick Mark Wood.

It came after he also scored 136 from 130 balls for Australia’s under-19 side against Pakistan last month.

The Renegades’ top order has been hit hard by the selections of Finch and Cameron White in the Australian ODI side, while Brad Hodge missed their last-start loss to the Stars through injury.