Roger Federer vs Aljaz Bedene: Australian Open live scores, blog

    Defending Australian Open champion Roger Federer will get his campaign underway against the dangerous, big-serving Slovenian Aljaz Bedene. Join The Roar for live scores from 7pm (AEDT).

    Federer blitzed his way to a 2017 title, beating Kei Nishikori, Stan Wawrinka and then Rafael Nadal in his last three matches, all of them going to five sets.

    It kicked off an impressive 2017 for the former World No.1. By years end, he had overcome all of the injuries woes which hampered his 2016, risen back to No.2 and won another grand slam at Wimbledon.

    His incredible form has shown no signs of slowing down early in 2018 either. He kicked off the year at the Hopman Cup in Perth and came away with three ripping straight-set wins over dangerous opponents Yuichi Sugita, Karen Khachanov and Jack Sock.

    That was before the final where he lost a first set tiebreaker to German world No.4 Alexander Zverev before running away with the match, winning 12 of the next 14 games.

    A performance of that sort against someone expected to challenge for the Australian Open shows exactly how far ahead Federer is and why few are rating anyone else a chance at taking out the first grand slam of the year.

    Bedene will be no push-over though. Breaking the serve of the Slovakian might pose a challenge for Federer, although, even that has been misfiring in recent times.

    After being eliminated in the first round of the US Open by Andrey Rublev, he suffered three second-round exits in a row to end his season.

    He hasn’t started this year off much better either, going down in the first round of the Sydney International to Frenchman Benoit Paire. It was an ordinary performance from Bedene, even with a decent first serve percentage.

    He won just three of ten break points throughout the match, failing to capitalise time and time again. The World No.51 won’t have so many, if any opportunities against a player like Federer though and it’s hard to see how he competes on current form.

    Prediction
    Federer should be far too good for Bedene, despite the danger presented by the Slovakian. Federer is world No.2 for a reason and generally, a good serve alone won’t put him off.

    Federer in straight sets.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this first round fixture from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.

    Preview written by Scott Pryde.

    • 9:10pm
      David Holden said | 9:10pm | ! Report

      As expected, Federer has won comfortably tonight. You get the feeling he played well within himself and just did enough to win. Aljaz Bedene fought hard but just couldn’t win the big points.

      Next up for Roger is a second round match against Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany. The 53rd ranked Struff had a straight sets win over a wildcard winner. You would expect Federer to progress.

      Good luck to Ash Barty in the next match on centre court. Good night all.

      

    • 9:02pm
      David Holden said | 9:02pm | ! Report

      John McEnroe doing the courtside interview. Federer feeling in good shape and hopes to play on for a bit longer. Talking about the epic final with Nadal last year and more than happy to be back in Melbourne. He’s unsure he can win it again this year but will be giving his all. Will Ferrell, channelling Ron Burgundy, has joined the interview. Federer denies eating wombat meat…yes really.

      

    • 8:55pm
      David Holden said | 8:55pm | ! Report

      And just like that, its over. Federer breaks serve. GAME SET MATCH

      Federer 6 6 6
      Bedene 3 4 3

      

    • 8:52pm
      David Holden said | 8:52pm | ! Report

      At the risk of repeating myself, Federer gets into trouble on serve early in the game but serves his way out to hold and lead 5-3.

      Federer 6 6 5
      Bedene 3 4 3

      

    • 8:50pm
      David Holden said | 8:50pm | ! Report

      Some classic backhand winners from Federer but Bedene hangs on to his serve. For someone who has never got past the first round in Melbourne, Bedene has given a good account of himself tonight. Federer closing in on the win though.

      Federer 6 6 4
      Bedene 3 4 3

      

    • 8:45pm
      David Holden said | 8:45pm | ! Report

      Bedene is challenging on Federer’s serve but Federer’s ability to serve well when behind in games is impressive. He holds.

      Federer 6 6 4
      Bedene 3 4 2

      

    • 8:41pm
      David Holden said | 8:41pm | ! Report

      Bedene holds. As an aside, Federer’s backhand, slice and drive, is just great to watch. Justine Henin’s was the same. Both great tennis shots

      Federer 6 6 3
      Bedene 3 4 2

      

    • 8:36pm
      David Holden said | 8:36pm | ! Report

      And Federer consolidates quickly on serve. He is just doing enough here.

      Federer 6 6 3
      Bedene 3 4 1

      

    • 8:34pm
      David Holden said | 8:34pm | ! Report

      High quaity game there from both players. Federer definitely upped his game and has taken the early break, like he did in the first 2 sets.

      Federer 6 6 2
      Bedene 3 4 1

      
