Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The 2017-18 Big Bash League has just ten matches left and when the Adelaide Strikers host the Hobart Hurricanes, finals implications will be enormous. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).
All the teams now have only two or three games remaining in their season, but the race for the top four is still anything but certain.
While the Perth Scorchers have booked their spot at the top, the Strikers and Hurricanes currently sit in second and third place, just one win off the pace.
The winner of this match all but confirms their finals spot, but it’ll be panic stations for the loser, particularly if the Hurricanes leave Adelaide without two points.
The Hurricanes’ net run rate is the worst of the top five sides, all of whom are in contention for the finals, and a loss here leaves them just two points ahead of both the Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat.
Adelaide, with a better net run rate, will be under less pressure, but the loser will need victories in their final games of the season. The winner, meanwhile, can push for a home semi-final.
The Strikers, who lost to the Hurricanes four games ago, were showing plenty of solid form after picking reasonably easy wins over the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars, but they were brought crashing back to earth last time out against the Scorchers.
While Alex Carey and Colin Ingram played vital roles with the bat in their previous two games, the side was knocked over for just 112 against the best bowling attack in the competition.
Carey has been superb throughout the season, cracking 268 runs in his seven innings, but it’s Rashid Khan who has the Strikers at the top. The Afghan spinner has 12 wickets at just 11.67 with an economy rate of five.
He has been impossible to get away, but could meet his match in Hurricanes opening batsman D’Arcy Short. He has 465 runs including three half-centuries, a century and a strike rate of 153.
He has top-scored for the Hurricanes in each of their last four games and so it comes as little surprise they have won four straight, propelling them to the top of the ladder.
Wins over Adelaide, the Sixers and two wins over Brisbane shows exactly what sort of form they are in, with the side cracking at least 165 in all of those games. If Adelaide can’t find a way to put the brakes on, then it could be a similarly high-scoring game at a ground where runs are often easier to come by.
Prediction
At home, Adelaide will repay the Hurricanes for their loss the last time the teams met and pick up a hard-fought victory.
Adelaide in a close one.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this BBL match from 7:40pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
10:45pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:45pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the Big Bash League.
Hopefully you enjoyed the coverage.
Tomorrow, Tim Miller will take you through the Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat. Tonight though, there is live tennis coming your way with Daria Gavrilova taking on Elise Mertens at the Australian Open. That will be up from 11pm (AEDT), although the match may not start for another hour or so.
Bye for now.
10:43pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:43pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the match Roarers?
10:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:38pm | ! Report
STRIKERS WIN BY 11 RUNS
Good length, outside the off stump and Archer can’t get any bat on the final ball from Michael Neser.
The Adelaide Strikers set that win up with a record opening partnership between Alex Carey and Jake Weatherald off 171. They did everything in their power to give it away with no balls and full tosses, but the Hurricanes were way too slow starting tonight. Alex Doolan was ordinary at the top although he got going eventually, D’Arcy Short didn’t have the desired impact and in the end, the chase was always going to be too much for the Hurricanes.
That should all but secure a home semi-final for the Strikers. Hurricanes need at least one win from their final two games to play finals cricket.
Adelaide Strikers: 4/187 (20)
Hobart Hurricanes: 4/176 (20)
10:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:35pm | ! Report
Down the leg side this time. Doolan gets it away and they grab three for it. Good chase from Stanlake.
Over: 19.5
Hobart Hurricanes: 4/176
Required score: 188
10:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:35pm | ! Report
Low full toss on the off stump from Neser here. Archer can only get one to deep cover and barring sundries, that’ll do it.
Over: 19.4
Hobart Hurricanes: 4/173
Required score: 188
10:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:34pm | ! Report
Wide yorker from Nester. That’s superb bowling and it’s hit to long on for a couple.
16 from 3.
Over: 19.3
Hobart Hurricanes: 4/172
Required score: 188
10:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:33pm | ! Report
Dear oh dear. NO BALL! Waist high full toss and Doolan gets it high on the bat for one. Unlucky that didn’t end up in the stands.
Over: 19.2
Hobart Hurricanes: 4/170
Required score: 188
10:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:33pm | ! Report
Great bowling from Neser. Yorker and Archer can only get a single.
20 from 4 needed.
Over: 19.2
Hobart Hurricanes: 4/168
Required score: 188