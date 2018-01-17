Anthony Mundine vs Tommy Browne: Boxing live round-by-round updates, blog

Anthony Mundine takes on fellow Australian Tommy Browne for the vacant WBO Oriental middleweight title at the Star City Casino in Sydney. Join The Roar from 8pm (AEDT) for live fight coverage and debate in our blog.
It’s the first time a Mundine fight hasn’t been a pay-per-view event. It’s not surprising, as the 42-year-old’s career is well and truly winding down. He’s lost four of his last seven fights dating back to 2013. His last win was against Siarhei Rabchanka (29-2) back in 2014.
While it’s a lower profile bout in Mundine’s career, it’s a great chance for 34-year-old Tommy Browne to get some long overdue exposure and potentially claim a big scalp. Browne has a very creditable record and twice fought unsuccessfully for the world featherweight title in 2005.
Browne has been in the ring with fighters of the calibre of Lenny Zappavigna (37-3) and Chris John (48-1-3) in a career that featured a five-year break from 2008 to 2013. He will be stepping up a division in weight for this fight, having campaigned mainly at super welterweight in recent years.
Tommy is the elder brother of the late Davey Browne, a talented lightweight who was tragically killed in a bout in 2015.
The undercard will feature Australian up-and-comers Kye ‘the Frenzy’ MacKenzie (18-1) and London Olympian Jai Opetaia (13-0).
MacKenzie will be taking on Argentinian Emiliano Garcia (16-1) in a lightweight bout, while southpaw cruiserweight Opetaia will face fellow Australian Ben Kelleher (7-2).
Both undercard bouts are scheduled for 10 rounds, though both MacKenzie and Opetaia have impressive KO records.
The main event is scheduled for 10 rounds and is more likely to go the distance.
Prediction
Browne will give it everything he has, but Mundine to win a close decision.
10:17pm
John Coomer said | 10:17pm | ! Report
Fight report
Anthony Mundine has scored a spectacular 2nd round KO over fellow Australian Tommy Browne at the Star City Casino in Sydney.
In a fight that he needed to win to keep his career going, Mundine struggled in the first round as Browne pushed the pace.
But he started working his jab in the second round and boxing Browne more effectively, before landing a big right hand with 30 seconds to go in the round. That punch wobbled Browne, and Mundine went in for the kill.
He threw a flurry of punches at Browne who retreated back to the ropes, before landing a big left hook that finished him just before the bell went.
The win takes Mundine’s record to 48-8, and it was his 29th KO.
Browne drops to 35-7-2.
Mundine immediately called out Jeff Horn after the fight, though Horn fights at welterweight, and Mundine is currently a middleweight. It would be a fight guaranteed to generate interest and money in Australia, but Jeff Horn has a mandatory title defence against Terence Crawford that’s tentatively scheduled for April in the US to get through first.
Win/lose or draw against Crawford, Horn is a naturally big welterweight, so he could easily move up to middleweight if he wants a payday after that bout. But he would also have a big money rematch with Manny Pacquiao to consider as well.
In the main undercard bouts, Australians Kye ‘The Frenzy’ MacKenzie and Jai Opetaia both were impressive in scoring early stoppages in their fights.
10:27pm
BennO said | 10:27pm | ! Report
Why would Horn waste his time with Mundine? Seriously he’s got bigger fish to fry doesn’t he?
The potential upside would be all one way, everything to lose and nothing to gain for Horn.
10:36pm
John Coomer said | 10:36pm | ! Report
Money talks though, and Horn should be too strong for Mundine if it ever were to happen. That might tempt him to take the risk for a payday. Though I agree he has far bigger priorities purely in a boxing sense.
Horn does really struggle to make welterweight too, he might enjoy having a non title tune-up where he doesn’t have to drain so much weight.
11:16pm
BennO said | 11:16pm | ! Report
Oh yep, good call.
12:36am
Oingo Boingo said | 12:36am | ! Report
Too right , Horn should treat this turd 💩 with a pulse with the contempt that he deserves .
After all , when he belts mungbean , he’ll claim it was only due to being white and moan about it forever.
10:02pm
John Coomer said | 10:02pm | ! Report
Although it only went 2 rounds, Browne did the look the better of the two fighters for most of the fight. But that’s boxing. Fights can turn quickly when big shots land.
10:00pm
John Coomer said | 10:00pm | ! Report
The KO was set up by a big right that wobbled Browne, before Mundine piled on the pressure and finished him with a big left hook.
There’s some life in Mundine yet.
9:58pm
John Coomer said | 9:58pm | ! Report
A big left hook from Mundine finishes Browne in Round 2!
9:57pm
John Coomer said | 9:57pm | ! Report
Round 2
Mundine boxing better early in that round, starting to get his jab going. Browne landed some combinations in the middle part of the round, before Mundine drops him late!
It’s over, KO!
9:53pm
John Coomer said | 9:53pm | ! Report
Round 1
Plenty of crowd support for Browne, he pushes the pace early in Round 1 with combinations. Mundine on the back foot, regaining his composure late in the round. That was a clear Browne round. Great start for him.
9:50pm
John Coomer said | 9:50pm | ! Report
We’re about to get underway, scheduled for 10 rounds. I’ll give you an update at the end of each, including my opinion of who won each one.
9:43pm
John Coomer said | 9:43pm | ! Report
Mundine now on his way to the ring.
9:40pm
John Coomer said | 9:40pm | ! Report
Browne is on his on his way to the ring to the sounds of Slim Dusty singing Waltzing Matilda.
9:37pm
John Coomer said | 9:37pm | ! Report
A loss will end Mundine’s career tonight, plenty of pressure on him, even though he’s the favourite. Browne is a seasoned pro, is 8 years younger and will give him a tough fight.