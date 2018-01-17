Anthony Mundine vs Tommy Browne: Boxing live round-by-round updates, blog

Anthony Mundine takes on fellow Australian Tommy Browne for the vacant WBO Oriental middleweight title at the Star City Casino in Sydney. Join The Roar from 8pm (AEDT) for live fight coverage and debate in our blog.

It’s the first time a Mundine fight hasn’t been a pay-per-view event. It’s not surprising, as the 42-year-old’s career is well and truly winding down. He’s lost four of his last seven fights dating back to 2013. His last win was against Siarhei Rabchanka (29-2) back in 2014.

While it’s a lower profile bout in Mundine’s career, it’s a great chance for 34-year-old Tommy Browne to get some long overdue exposure and potentially claim a big scalp. Browne has a very creditable record and twice fought unsuccessfully for the world featherweight title in 2005.

Browne has been in the ring with fighters of the calibre of Lenny Zappavigna (37-3) and Chris John (48-1-3) in a career that featured a five-year break from 2008 to 2013. He will be stepping up a division in weight for this fight, having campaigned mainly at super welterweight in recent years.

Tommy is the elder brother of the late Davey Browne, a talented lightweight who was tragically killed in a bout in 2015.

The undercard will feature Australian up-and-comers Kye ‘the Frenzy’ MacKenzie (18-1) and London Olympian Jai Opetaia (13-0).

MacKenzie will be taking on Argentinian Emiliano Garcia (16-1) in a lightweight bout, while southpaw cruiserweight Opetaia will face fellow Australian Ben Kelleher (7-2).

Both undercard bouts are scheduled for 10 rounds, though both MacKenzie and Opetaia have impressive KO records.

The main event is scheduled for 10 rounds and is more likely to go the distance.

Prediction

Browne will give it everything he has, but Mundine to win a close decision.