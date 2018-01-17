Anthony Mundine will make his return to the ring tonight against Tommy Browne in the event dubbed ‘Star of the Ring II‘. The fight will take place at The Star in Sydney. This is The Roar’s ultimate guide to watching the event on TV and online in Australia.

The main event is scheduled to begin at 9:30pm (AEDT), although that could change slightly depending on how long the undercard fights last. The event will feature four undercard bouts, with the first beginning at 7pm (AEDT).

This will be Mundine’s first fight since his controversial points-decision loss to Danny Green in February 2017. The winner of the domestic showdown will climb into the top ten in the world rankings.

‘Star of the Ring II’ follows 2016’s event of the same name. Like the first instalment, Star of the Ring II is being promoted as a charity fight night. This event looks poised to be a better boxing showcase than the first event, with less NRL talent and more legitimate boxing talent fighting.

How to watch the fight on TV

The only way to watch this fight, as well as the undercard, is on Fox Sports 503. Fox Sports has secured the rights to the event, meaning it will cost nothing extra so long as you have a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the Sport pack included, as opposed to events on the Main Event channel. This will be Mundine’s first ever fight not on pay-per-view TV.

The event will be televised from 7pm (AEDT), with the coverage due to run through until 11pm.

How to live stream the fight online

To live stream the Mundine-Browne fight, you must be a Foxtel subscriber to either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel app. Viewers with an existing Foxtel TV subscription will be able to view Fox Sports’ coverage of the fight via the Foxtel app, while Foxtel Now is better for those of you who want a streaming-only service.

If you don’t already have a Foxtel Now subscription, the Sport pack will set you back at least $44 per month.

Alternatively, if you aren’t a Foxtel customer and don’t feel like forking out the subscription fee just for this fight, you can likely find it being shown at your local pub or club.

The Roar will also be covering the card with a live blog and highlights from the night.