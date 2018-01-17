BBL07 has been a spin renaissance

Spin is in. Apart from D’Arcy Short, this summer’s Big Bash has been about spin.

Once thought of as a liability with a high probability to be battered around the park, the spinner is now a prized and much sought-after asset.

While big-hitting batsmen remain the key for franchises, the quality spinner has edged himself into the second position.

Statistics show how effective spinners have been. They’ve proven themselves as strike weapons, occupying five of the top 15 wicket-taker spots.

They’ve been economical too. The Afghan prodigy, Rashid Khan, goes for only five runs an over. That’s enviable in one-day cricket let alone in the T20 format.

Also, spinners have been handed more responsibility. Wrist spinning, for example, accounts for 18 per cent of all bowling this season. That’s up six per cent when compared to the first instalment of the Big Bash.

And spinners are no longer being protected like they once were. They’re used in the powerplay overs as well as at the death.

Wrist spinners, in particular, are all the rage – which is surprising with their history of being inaccurate and inconsistent. Though given the success of the likes of Khan, the wrist spin favouritism will continue.

Khan’s stats are compelling for this season alone but they’re not an anomaly. The young man’s career average in all forms of the game sits around 15. Fifteen!

So what explains spin’s success? It’s down to three main reasons.

Firstly, batsman are forced to generate the pace.

Spinners have learnt from Newton’s third law: for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Miscued strokes off pace bowlers more often find the boundary than they do the fielder’s hands. But off a spinner, who’s willing to slow their delivery, the ball either impotently trickles to a stop or is out.

Secondly, it’s better tactics.

Captains now understand the value of their spinners. They’re taking advantage of the different ends of a wicket and the field dimensions to outwit batsmen. In the past, captains’ only ploy with their tweakers was to protect the short boundary.

But now they factor in the direction of spin, the batsman’s preference and the space to the rope. “Are you willing to hit against the spin and into the wind to get to the short boundary?” they ask.

Thirdly is the value of variation.

Consistent line and length are what we’ve come to regard as qualities of a good bowler, and that’s rare in a spinner. It helps to set a batsman up and build pressure before changing the delivery type – or line or length – to deceive the batsman.

But batsmen thrive on orderly bowling in the shortest format of the game. They can forecast where the bowler will bowl and proceed to deposit the delivery into the stands. Spinners understand this now and when they toss up a ball, each one is different, whether through pace, trajectory or spin direction. The lack of predictability wreaks havoc on a batsman. They’re forced to play each ball on its merits and can’t premeditate with as much success.

Of course, batsmen will learn to adapt. Perhaps they’ll adopt a considerate approach and watch the hand more closely. They might choose to conserve their wicket against the spinner and instead feast on pace. They’ll develop counter plans.

But, for now, it’s good to see spin striking back in the batsman’s game.