Daria Gavrilova vs Elise Mertens: Australian Open live scores, blog

Daria Gavrilova will need to produce some of her best tennis to defeat Elise Mertens when the two face off in the second round of this year’s Australian Open. Be sure to join The Roar from around 11pm (AEDT) for all the action.

Mertens is one of the most in-form players on the WTA tour this early in the season.

After losing to Angelique Kerber in two tie-break sets in her first match of the Hopman Cup, Mertens bounced back to beat Gavrilova in three sets and then Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets in Perth.

As second seed, she then went on to win the Hobart lead-up tournament. Although the Hobart field was a notch or two down on Sydney, winning form is good form. This was shown by the Belgian’s straight-sets demolition of a qualifier in Round 1. She is clearly playing above her 35 ranking at present.

Gavrilova, currently ranked 25th in the world, had a strong Sydney tournament after a slow start to the year at the Hopman Cup. Wins over Olivia Rogowska and Sam Stosur put her into a semi-final with Ash Barty, which she lost in three sets.

The Aussie’s form line is not as strong as Mertens, but she did enjoy a comfortable 6-1 6-1 win over Irina Falconi in the first round.

Gavrilova fans are used to a rollercoaster ride with her through these tight matches and Dasha will do well to keep her emotions in check as the match wears on.

Prediction

This is seriously a coin toss. These two have a recent history of three-set matches – don’t expect this to be any different.

But with the backing of a loud home crowd, I’m leaning towards Gavrilova to step up a gear and get the job done.

Gavrilova to win in three tight sets.

Preview written by David Holden.