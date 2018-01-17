Daria Gavrilova vs Elise Mertens: Australian Open live scores, blog

Daria Gavrilova will need to produce some of her best tennis to defeat Elise Mertens when the two face off in the second round of this year’s Australian Open. Be sure to join The Roar from around 11pm (AEDT) for all the action.
Mertens is one of the most in-form players on the WTA tour this early in the season.
After losing to Angelique Kerber in two tie-break sets in her first match of the Hopman Cup, Mertens bounced back to beat Gavrilova in three sets and then Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets in Perth.
As second seed, she then went on to win the Hobart lead-up tournament. Although the Hobart field was a notch or two down on Sydney, winning form is good form. This was shown by the Belgian’s straight-sets demolition of a qualifier in Round 1. She is clearly playing above her 35 ranking at present.
Gavrilova, currently ranked 25th in the world, had a strong Sydney tournament after a slow start to the year at the Hopman Cup. Wins over Olivia Rogowska and Sam Stosur put her into a semi-final with Ash Barty, which she lost in three sets.
The Aussie’s form line is not as strong as Mertens, but she did enjoy a comfortable 6-1 6-1 win over Irina Falconi in the first round.
Gavrilova fans are used to a rollercoaster ride with her through these tight matches and Dasha will do well to keep her emotions in check as the match wears on.
Prediction
This is seriously a coin toss. These two have a recent history of three-set matches – don’t expect this to be any different.
But with the backing of a loud home crowd, I’m leaning towards Gavrilova to step up a gear and get the job done.
Gavrilova to win in three tight sets.
Preview written by David Holden.
1:58am
Scott Pryde said | 1:58am
Thanks for joining me (and staying up until this ridiculous time of the morning) here on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 Australian Open as Elise Mertens won 13 of the final 16 games to blast into the third round over Aussie Daria Gavrilova.
Hopefully you enjoyed the coverage.
We will carry live coverage of Ashleigh Barty's second round match today and also have a couple of live scores floating around. Be sure to join David Holden from 7pm (AEDT) for Barty.
I’ll be back with more Australian Open coverage on Friday.
Bye for now.
1:56am
Scott Pryde said | 1:56am
3:02am
Maggie said | 3:02am
Totally agree with your summary Scott. Disappointing ending by Gavrilova, impressive turnaround by Mertens.
1:54am
Scott Pryde said | 1:54am
GAME, SET, MATCH, ELISE MERTENS
Well, that was disastrous from Gavrilova. Forehand into the net after a return of serve came back and she loses at nine minutes to two in the morning.
Gavrilova still arguing about that challenge which she wasn’t allowed to take. Obviously the match is over, but it was a huge point at the time and the chair umpire could have cost her a huge turnaround in momentum. Still, the amount of double faults she served up just wasn’t good enough. You can’t expect to win with that many errors, but still incredibly frustrating after being 5-0 up in the first set.
Australia’s presence at Melbourne is almost done and dusted as well. Dasha out, so it’s now down to Nick Kyrgios and Ashleigh Barty (who plays her second round match tomorrow) to keep the host nation’s hopes alive.
Full credit to Mertens for that effort though. She fought her way back in and played excellently throughout, painting the lines and outpowering her Aussie opponent.
Daria Gavrilova 5 3
Elise Mertens 7 6
1:50am
Scott Pryde said | 1:50am
Three match points for Mertens now. Gavrilova just not playing well off the backhand and she sends one long back-pedalling that time.
Gavrilova 5 3 – 0
Mertens 7 5 – 40
1:50am
Scott Pryde said | 1:50am
Dobule fault from Gavrilova. She is allowed to challenge this one, but it was out.
Pressure on now for the Aussie.
Gavrilova 5 3 – 0
Mertens 7 5 – 30
1:49am
Scott Pryde said | 1:49am
Gavrilova to serve. She starts with one out wide, then looks to go a forehand up the other sideline but misses.
Gavrilova 5 3 – 0
Mertens 7 5 – 15
1:49am
Scott Pryde said | 1:49am
Gavrilova gets one break back!
Double fault from Mertens. That was a nervy service game at best.
Gavrilova 5 3 –
Mertens 7 5 –
1:48am
Scott Pryde said | 1:48am
That’s a superb point, great work from Gavrilova. Mertens frustrated with that after getting back into the point on the run, she sends a forehand wide.
Another chance…
Gavrilova 5 2 – AD
Mertens 7 5 –
1:47am
Scott Pryde said | 1:47am
That’s just sensational serving. Down the T and there’s no returning that.
Gavrilova 5 2 –
Mertens 7 5 – deuce (2)
1:47am
Scott Pryde said | 1:47am
Mertens with an error that time, putting a backhand into the net after a decent return of serve.
Break back point again.
Gavrilova 5 2 – AD
Mertens 7 5 –
1:46am
Scott Pryde said | 1:46am
There goes the other break point. Mertens lands the first serve again and Dasha sends a backhand long up the line.
Gavrilova 5 2 –
Mertens 7 5 – deuce (1)