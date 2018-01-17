Former Wallaby George Smith has been arrested in Japan, according to his Japanese rugby team’s owner Suntory.
The Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Wednesday that a drunken Smith was arrested after refusing to pay a 10,000 yen ($A126) cab fare and fleeing, then punching the taxi driver.
The Yomiuri says the driver chased him multiple times shortly after midnight on December 31.
The 37-year-old had denied the allegations, the paper added.
Smith, having won 111 caps for the Wallabies, plays for Tokyo-based Suntory Sungoliath.
Local police were not immediately available for comment but Suntory Holdings Ltd confirmed his arrest.
“It is true that George Smith, under contract to our rugby team, has been arrested,” the company said in a statement.
“We issue a heartfelt apology to the victim, as well as other related people, as well as to the many people who have worried and been caused problems by this.”
Flanker Smith made his professional debut in 2000 with the Brumbies and, since retiring from international rugby in 2010, has played in France, England and Japan.
He returned to Super Rugby in Australia last season for a stint with the Queensland Reds.
January 17th 2018 @ 6:11pm
JC said | January 17th 2018 @ 6:11pm | ! Report
Disappointing if these are the facts.
Always thought of George as a cool and mature sorta bloke that wouldn’t be out drinking too often let along being involved in anything like this…………
January 17th 2018 @ 8:14pm
Mr Hollywood said | January 17th 2018 @ 8:14pm | ! Report
Oh no poor bugger. As for the taxi driver he should have known better. Australian accent. No shoes…dingo this, dingo that. The warning signs were all there. You run and yell out some excuse and pretend to be his friend so he doesn’t chase.
January 17th 2018 @ 8:46pm
Realist said | January 17th 2018 @ 8:46pm | ! Report
Whoah !
Massively out of character indeed. It’s lucky Kokaine Karmichael wasn’t over there as the Japanese are very harsh on druggies. First World country with third world prisons apparently.
Keen to hear more on this one and hope there was a misunderstanding
January 17th 2018 @ 8:51pm
Fionn said | January 17th 2018 @ 8:51pm | ! Report
I think the fact that he denied the allegation is telling.
Hopefully there are more facts to come and it didn’t eventuate like is alleged—I mean, surely Smith has enough money that he would just pay the taxi fare?
January 17th 2018 @ 10:17pm
Mr Hollywood said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:17pm | ! Report
Fion…you’re overseas and you’ve got that Australian accent going on winding everyone up – well, you’re just asking for trouble, and trouble attracts huh? Yeah I think it may.
$120 is a big bill for a taxi. The alcohol became the problem. It opened up his mind and everything came to the surface so easily, it flowed, all the angst and past came to the surface …and you get this.
Also my apologies for dissing your photo, Fion. I noticed not long after you changed it to a blob. Sorry it could be something greater than a blob but without access to a microscope it appears as a blob. And I thought ‘oh know what have I done? I should never have dissed this guy. Because of what I said I’ve turned his profile pic into this?! What have I done!!’
Anyway I’ll find a microscope and see if there’s anything hidden in the blob. Some ancient Egyptian symbols…? You just never know. Wouldn’t it be great to find some symbols to unlock the Wallabies inability to get the Bledisloe cup? Yeah, nah. The All Blacks are so fine. They have magic. Is it black? I know it’s ancient. So don’t be tough on yourself, the All Blacks are just so fine…that’s all. Oh and you got a win eh? Yes. Celebrate. People move on too fast from the good stuff.
PS Ask Lordy to touched up your profile picture. Rumour has it he’s a magician on the computer. He uses old school software from the 80’s. Good luck. 😉
From Hollywood
January 17th 2018 @ 7:25pm
Mike said | January 17th 2018 @ 7:25pm | ! Report
Wow!! This is the first time in years a Rugby Union player has committed the 1st off field atrocity of the year before a Rugby League player. The times they are a changing!!
January 17th 2018 @ 8:50pm
Fionn said | January 17th 2018 @ 8:50pm | ! Report
Allegedly.
January 17th 2018 @ 10:11pm
Steiner said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:11pm | ! Report
Anyone in the Reds back row left who hasn’t been arrested? And that’s before we get to the backs…good grief.
January 17th 2018 @ 11:06pm
Harry Jones said | January 17th 2018 @ 11:06pm | ! Report
Best pilferer ever.
January 18th 2018 @ 4:42am
Kane said | January 18th 2018 @ 4:42am | ! Report
I actually find this incredibly hard to believe. Seems like such a great guy.
I shall await the final story to be released.
Hands down one of my favourite players (alongside Troy Flavell and Schalk Burger)