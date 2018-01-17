Lyon shows his 50-over credentials as Sixers crush the Stars

The Sixers belted the Stars by eight wickets at the MCG last night to move off the bottom of the table. Here are my five main takeaways.

1. Sixers go back-to-back

The Sydney Sixers won back-to-back games to jump ahead of the Melbourne Stars at the bottom of the ladder with a convincing eight-wicket victory at the MCG. Nathan Lyon ripped through the Stars’ top order, taking 3/18 from his four overs, before Nic Maddinson blasted 62 from 31 balls including five sixes to completely dismantle the Stars.

Maddinson was well supported by Daniel Hughes who remained not out for the second straight match on 49. The loss drops the Stars to 1-6, without a victory from three home games this season.

2. Lyon shows his credentials

With the 2019 World Cup on the horizon, it’s fair to say Australia have not really settled on the 50-over spinner with that spot well and truly up for grabs. Adam Zampa has done well on occasions, however lacks the class of someone like Nathan Lyon who mesmerised the Stars top order last night.

Lyon has now conceded just 42 runs from his eight overs in BBL07, as well as picking up the big wickets of Kevin Pietersen and Ben Dunk last night. With Zampa and Travis Head struggling against England in the opening ODI in Melbourne, Lyon showed everyone that he should be well and truly on the radar for 50-over cricket.

3. Maddinson fires

On talent alone, you won’t find many better batsmen than Nic Maddinson in the country. However, his form can fluctuate wildly, and it’s held him back from making more appearances for Australia.

Maddinson dominated the Matador Cup 50-over tournament earlier the year, before failing miserably in the ensuing Sheffield Shield matches. He has been in great touch in almost every game for the Sixers without fully capitalising, before exploding with 62 from 31 balls last night. Maddinson reached 50 from 23 balls, and did a great job of targeting the Stars’ least experienced bowler, leg-spinner Daniel Fallins, refusing to let him settle.

4. Stars in a mess

This was another embarrassing performance from the Melbourne Stars in front of their home fans. They have now been hammered in all three of their home games against the Heat, Renegades and Sixers, and now look short odds to claim the wooden spoon.

Their batting once again was tentative at the start, and never really got going, while with the ball they really lack any sort of bowler with pace and aggression that can worry the opposition. I expect several changes to the roster over the off-season.

5. End is nigh for Wright

Speaking of changes, while Kevin Pietersen has announced he won’t be back, fellow import Luke Wright could be on his last legs too. Wright has had a really poor tournament with just 82 runs at an average of 16, however it’s his strike rate which is even more damning.

Striking at just 107, Wright has been responsible for a number of slow starts which has put extra pressure on the Stars’ middle order to up the run rate outside of the powerplay when it is more difficult to hit boundaries.

Other franchises have shown the way this year, with their imports largely impact bowlers. I’m not saying you should not sign overseas batsmen but, for mine, if you do, they should be explosive, and Wright hasn’t been that in any way.