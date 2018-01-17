Nick Kyrgios vs Viktor Troicki: Australian Open live scores, blog

Australia’s No.1 player, Nick Kyrgios, will have to be on his toes when he squares off against the talented but inconsistent Viktor Troicki in the second round of the 2017 Australian Open. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 6:45pm (AEDT).

As expected, Kyrgios cruised through the first round, despite not playing his best tennis, but will need to improve against Troicki.

Kyrgios comprehensively defeated the Serb in straight sets last year at the Masters 1000 tournament in Canada and at his best should progress into the third round.

However, Troicki remains one of the more dangerous unseeded players on the tour. He possesses a good serve and has power behind his groundstrokes.

The problem with Troicki, however, has always been his mental application. He can get frustrated when things do not go his way, and is known for letting umpires know what he thinks of certain calls that are not ruled in his favour.

Regardless, Troicki’s record at grand slam level in recent years is not too bad. He regularly makes the fourth round of Wimbledon and the French Open, and consistently makes the third round at the US and Australian Opens.

Indeed, Troicki has made the third round for three successive years Down Under, meaning Kyrgios will have to defy a bit of history to get through.

Prediction

Kyrgios is always at his most vulnerable when he is expected to win well, so if Troicki manages to nab a set or two, the Australian will be in trouble.

At his best, Kyrgios should get the job done in straight sets. His talent, x-factor and power overwhelms the majority of players, and it should be enough to see off Troicki – provided the Australian’s mind is on the job.

Kyrgios in four sets.