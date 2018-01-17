 

Nick Kyrgios vs Viktor Troicki: Australian Open live scores, blog

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , 17 Jan 2018 Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , ,

82 Have your say

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Australian Open Live Scores

    Mens Singles, 2nd Round

    Melbourne, Australia

    Nick Kyrgios won in 3 sets

    		  
     
    Finished s1 s2 s3
    Nick Kyrgios, AUS (17) 7 6 7
    Viktor Troicki, SRB 5 4 6

    Australia’s No.1 player, Nick Kyrgios, will have to be on his toes when he squares off against the talented but inconsistent Viktor Troicki in the second round of the 2017 Australian Open. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 6:45pm (AEDT).

    As expected, Kyrgios cruised through the first round, despite not playing his best tennis, but will need to improve against Troicki.

    Kyrgios comprehensively defeated the Serb in straight sets last year at the Masters 1000 tournament in Canada and at his best should progress into the third round.

    However, Troicki remains one of the more dangerous unseeded players on the tour. He possesses a good serve and has power behind his groundstrokes.

    The problem with Troicki, however, has always been his mental application. He can get frustrated when things do not go his way, and is known for letting umpires know what he thinks of certain calls that are not ruled in his favour.

    Regardless, Troicki’s record at grand slam level in recent years is not too bad. He regularly makes the fourth round of Wimbledon and the French Open, and consistently makes the third round at the US and Australian Opens.

    Indeed, Troicki has made the third round for three successive years Down Under, meaning Kyrgios will have to defy a bit of history to get through.

    Prediction
    Kyrgios is always at his most vulnerable when he is expected to win well, so if Troicki manages to nab a set or two, the Australian will be in trouble.

    At his best, Kyrgios should get the job done in straight sets. His talent, x-factor and power overwhelms the majority of players, and it should be enough to see off Troicki – provided the Australian’s mind is on the job.

    Kyrgios in four sets.

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers, covering football, tennis and rugby league.

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (82)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      9:18pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:18pm | ! Report

      Kyrgios is through to a third round blockbuster against Tsonga after defeating Troicki in straight sets tonight. The Serb pushed Kyrgios all the way in the third set but the Australian had the answers in the tiebreak, playing clutch tennis to get past a tricky opponent. Kyrgios will have to elevate his game even further now as he faces the talented Tsonga who earlier prevailed against rising star Shapovalov. What a match to look forward to in two days time!

      Kyrgios 7 6 7
      Troicki 5 4 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:16pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:16pm | ! Report

      GAME SET AND MATCH KYRGIOS

      Kyrgios 7 6 7
      Troicki 5 4 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:15pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:15pm | ! Report

      Troicki with another outstanding backhand volley on the stretch. 6-2

      Kyrgios 7 6 6
      Troicki 5 4 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:15pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:15pm | ! Report

      6-1 Kyrgios. Five match points!

      Kyrgios 7 6 6
      Troicki 5 4 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:14pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:14pm | ! Report

      Great wide serve and its 5-1 Kyrgios

      Kyrgios 7 6 6
      Troicki 5 4 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:13pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:13pm | ! Report

      Troicki nets the backhand after doing well to stay in the point. 4-1 Kyrgios

      Kyrgios 7 6 6
      Troicki 5 4 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:12pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:12pm | ! Report

      Troicki misses the line with the backhand. 3-1 Kyrgios

      Kyrgios 7 6 6
      Troicki 5 4 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:12pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:12pm | ! Report

      Kyrgios with the whipping forehand winner down the line on such a big point! Wow. 2-1 Kyrgios

      Kyrgios 7 6 6
      Troicki 5 4 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:11pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:11pm | ! Report

      1-1 as Kyrgios hits an unforced error

      Kyrgios 7 6 6
      Troicki 5 4 6

      Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion