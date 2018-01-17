NRL: Where Test matches are meaningless and trials on suburban ovals are essential

NRL players are far too valuable to actually travel internationally for internationals – but we’ll send them out onto suburban parks in February in front of no-one.
If any sport can get its priorities consistently arse-about, over the course of more than a century, it’s rugby league.
On one hand, the clubs are telling us they have, and will exercise, veto rights over internationals played during a supposed international window.
That’s why they are baulking at releasing New Zealand and England players for a sanctioned Test in Denver on June 23.
The clubs want to know how many people are going to show up, whether it will be on TV, how much national exposure will it get – and don’t want the players to go anyway even though there are no NRL matches that weekend.
Yet where is their concern for leveraging their own pre-season to help rugby league get maximum benefit from these precious thoroughbreds crossing the sideline?
Penrith v Sydney Roosters at Panthers Stadium. Oh they are crying out for rugby league in Penrith, aren’t they? Probably need the rules explained to them. Penrith today, tomorrow Castle Hill.
Cronulla v Manly at Southern Cross Stadium. I believe players will be doing a full week of promo in the Sutherland Shire to spread the league gospel before this one. Daly Cherry-Evans is even going to co-host the Good Morning Miranda show on Channel 78, watched by millions.
Penrith v Canterbury at Belmore Sports Ground. The people of Sydney really don’t get enough rugby league, they show up in their tens of thousands at the mere mention of the word “Steeden”.
Cronulla v Wests Tigers at Campbelltown. Well, Campbelltown is one of the world’s great cultural and political capitals – which is why we are sending our number one international property, the Tonga Mate Ma’a, there in June.
You play at Campbelltown and there are bound to be movie stars, captains of industry, presidents and prime ministers in the crowd. It’s absolutely essential for the survival and spread of rugby league for this game to take place.
Denver? Why the hell would we go there? Surely the England-New Zealand game should be in LA or New York or Jacksonville.
None of them are as big time as Campbelltown, of course, but…
Yes, every time one of our players takes the field it must count for something… unless we organised the game and the coach insists on it in which case it can count for nothing.
I will add many trials not listed sarcastically above do serve a greater purpose than giving the coach a look at the third-string hooker. If the clubs applied the same standards to themselves as they are attempting to project on Moore Sports regarding Denver, then they would all serve a greater purpose.
These clubs think they know better than the people hosting the 2025 World Cup when it comes to the American market and yet they flood their own already-drowning backyards with pre-season games, with no regard to trying to create just a little bit of scarcity.
You can’t sell your product to Sydney 11 times a year so let’s try to sell it 12 times! Or, better yet, let’s not try to sell it at all – just open up the gates and get it over with.
It’s obscene to think that Jared Waerea Hargreaves and James Graham and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and these guys are considered too good for Mile High Stadium but perfectly suited to Belmore and Penrith in February. It’s ridiculous to think that a trial at Southern Cross Stadium ticks some box, somewhere, that a full international in Colorado does not.
But there you go. That’s rugby league.
January 17th 2018 @ 8:54am
Hanrahan said | January 17th 2018 @ 8:54am | ! Report
While it is understandable for NRL clubs to be reluctant to release the players they employ it is short sighted and ultimately self-defeating to stymie genuine attempts to spread the game. The NRL Board needs to step in.
January 17th 2018 @ 10:12am
eagleJack said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
Never understood why it is the responsibility of the NRL, the governing body of an Australian domestic competition, to promote the International game. What exactly do the RLIF do?
January 17th 2018 @ 10:17am
Fred said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:17am | ! Report
Not their job to promote it, but they shouldn’t be getting in the way of it either.
January 17th 2018 @ 10:56am
Sleiman Azizi said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:56am | ! Report
What do the RLIF do? They struggle against myopia…
January 17th 2018 @ 3:17pm
eagleJack said | January 17th 2018 @ 3:17pm | ! Report
In other words they take a “we’re not going to do anything” approach and complain when nothing gets done.
January 17th 2018 @ 8:57am
Steve said | January 17th 2018 @ 8:57am | ! Report
I honestly don’t understand the obsession with internationals.
January 17th 2018 @ 9:14am
PanthertillIdie said | January 17th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
Steve,
I am with you mate. International’s 😴
NRL land is where it’s at!
January 17th 2018 @ 10:04am
Steve Mascord said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:04am | ! Report
I don’t understand your obsession with club games.
January 17th 2018 @ 10:11am
Steve said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:11am | ! Report
My obsession is rugby league. The only reason I continue to hear for the inclusion of RL internationals in the calendar is growth. News Flash, the game is never going to expand and grow. In the last 30 years the only sport to experience huge global growth is basketball and that was mostly because of the Dream Team at the 92 Olympics and the phenom that was Jordan.
January 17th 2018 @ 10:49am
Boz said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:49am | ! Report
Ha Ha. Man will never fly. Man will never go to the moon. Electric cars will never work.
Keep on gazing at that navel Steve.
January 17th 2018 @ 10:53am
Sleiman Azizi said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:53am | ! Report
You’re right.
There is no such thing as rugby league in Spain, Serbia, Greece, Toronto, etc etc.
People just made it all up so they could get one over on Annandale.
January 17th 2018 @ 12:17pm
E-Meter said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:17pm | ! Report
Neither do I. There are a lot of club games that are unwatchable. The idea of a test match in Denver would be great for the game.
January 17th 2018 @ 9:11am
Boz said | January 17th 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
I’m not surprised.
January 17th 2018 @ 9:30am
paul said | January 17th 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
In fairness to the Clubs, they’ll lose players for the best part of 2 weeks, given it takes more than 20 hours to fly to Denver form Sydney, then time to get over the jetlag, train for the game, play on a Saturday night, fly more than 20 hours back to Oz, get over the jetlag, etc.
The NRL clubs only understand one form of encouragement; money.
Perhaps the NRL could make a bonus payment to Clubs who have to give up players for Tests, or an additional amount tacked onto their salary cap as “recognition of the sacrifices they have made in the name of spreading our great game”….. or something like that.
As for having trials outside Sydney, great idea but again the Clubs would have to stump the cash and I assume their argument wold be, they’ll play plenty of games away from home this year.
January 17th 2018 @ 10:54am
Sleiman Azizi said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:54am | ! Report
Clubs don’t pay players. The NRL does.
The clubs are just money exchanges.
January 17th 2018 @ 10:59am
paul said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:59am | ! Report
not sure where this idea came from. Must be a reaction to the heat down south I guess.
Heard of a beastie called a salary cap? The NRL does not have one on itself but each Club does.
January 17th 2018 @ 11:35am
Sleiman Azizi said | January 17th 2018 @ 11:35am | ! Report
The NRL negotiate media deals, not the clubs.
The NRL give the clubs x% to cover the salary cap and then some.
You would imagine that a media deal reaching international markets would eventually generate more money for clubs.
You know, myopia and provincialism tend to obscure the view that bigger slices can come from bigger pies.
January 17th 2018 @ 3:32pm
Paul said | January 17th 2018 @ 3:32pm | ! Report
the NRL negotiates deals, on behalf of the Clubs. You make the NRL sound like an entity in it’s own right and it’s not
January 17th 2018 @ 11:24am
matth said | January 17th 2018 @ 11:24am | ! Report
What is the NRL? It is a collection of clubs. It is not the ARL, NSWRL or WRL, whose remit is the state and international games.
January 17th 2018 @ 12:51pm
RandyM said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:51pm | ! Report
The clubs and players make that money though, not the NRL.
January 17th 2018 @ 3:06pm
Sleiman Azizi said | January 17th 2018 @ 3:06pm | ! Report
Yes, and you don’t think there is more money etc to be had with a broader reach?
With an almost apathetic approach to promotion etc, Test matches in Australia still draw more than NRL matches.
Remember when 31,000 turned up in 2014 to watch Roosters v Wigan at the SFS for the WCC title?
The usual approach is to strike while the iron is hot but in rugby league they tend to let the metal cool down to justify not doing anything.
January 17th 2018 @ 11:03am
Nat said | January 17th 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
Hi Steve,
From a business POV you can understand why some clubs can be hesitant to release their best for fear of injury. Maybe the NRL and RLIF should consider some type of compensation, whether that be cash or cap concessions to allow for another player to be bought into the team in place of the injured player. Further, the player could negotiate a release to play internationals if picked. One would think taking a game to Denver/USA public could deliver tomorrow’s stars to the NRL in the near future. Like the NBL finds 2nd tier American basketballers, the NRL could pique the interest of a few quality running backs not quite there for NFL. There are plenty of great athletes who don’t make it through the college system who could easily find a home here.
January 17th 2018 @ 11:57am
Dogs Of War said | January 17th 2018 @ 11:57am | ! Report
When you get players whom you know are of international quality, then you take that risk that they will be called up to international teams.
January 17th 2018 @ 11:54am
Gurudoright said | January 17th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
How’s that independent commission going? Wasn’t it meant to fix everything in Rugby League once it took over from News/ARL? All I see is the clubs looking after the clubs and nothing else
January 17th 2018 @ 12:02pm
mushi said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
Well to be fair anyone that paid even passing attention to the governance structure could see that coming from when it was first proposed.