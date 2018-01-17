Raelene Castle won’t shake up Rugby Australia – yet

When Raelene Castle became the first women CEO of Rugby Australia this week, there was another first.
Castle is a proven sporting administer – not primarily a bean counter then an administrator as an afterthought.
Netball nationally in New Zealand and rugby league with the Bulldogs were hugely successful, until the Bulldog hierarchy made a bullheaded decision to part company with quality.
Their loss.
That decision opened the door for Castle to change codes, where a Kiwi and rugby automatically go hand-in-hand, even if born in Wagga.
But it won’t be easy for the newcomer.
There’s no doubting her ability, but she will be dealing with a Rugby Australia board of directors who have plummeted to the basement after the axing of the Western Force from Super Rugby.
Only one director, Geoff Stooke, voted against the sacking, and immediately resigned.
His parting comment was right on the money: “The Australian Rugby Union is the custodian of the game of rugby in Australia, not simply the custodian of the business of rugby.”
In other words, not bean counters.
It’s how Castle handles this hot potato that will define her brief.
What on Earth were Rugby Australia thinking when they were a party to changing Super Rugby from 15 to 18 teams?
It was 15 with Australia, New Zealand and South Africa having five teams each under SANZAR, to 18 with New Zealand and Australia five each, South Africa six, and one each from Japan and Argentina under SANZAAR.
It was all about making the competition more lucrative without a thought to all the excess travel required on top of massive travel anyway.
And how did South Africa get away with six teams? Australia and New Zealand should have told South Africa to get stuffed. But they didn’t, and soon realised 18 was too many.
To compound the stupidity of the decision that lasted two seasons, it’s now back to 15 with New Zealand having five, South Africa and Australia four each, but Japan and Argentina are still there.
The format is still stupid, leaving Rugby Australia with egg all over its face.
And these are the administrators Raelene Castle has to deal with to get rugby back into the good books of a disgusted fan-base.
Who are these directors?
Chairman Cameron Clyne is a former banker, aka bean counter, whose Rugby Australia CV states he has been a rugby man all his life.
I’ve only been covering rugby for 53 years, and a follower long before that, and I’d never heard of Clyne until he took over the chairmanship from former Wallaby Michael Hawker in 2016.
There are three former Wallabies on the Board – deputy chairman Dr Brett Robinson, Wallaby legend John Eales, and Paul McLean.
How in hell can three Wallabies vote to kick out an Australian franchise from Super Rugby?
The other two directors are women, with Ann Sherry – the executive chair of Carnival Australia, the biggest cruise ship company in Australasia – the first to sit on the national body, in 2012. The other is Kiwi-born Pip Marlow, the managing director of Microsoft Australia.
Both are successful and respected in their own fields, as was the third in Elizabeth Broderick, the former Sex Discrimination Commissioner, until she pulled the plug.
The obvious question to ask is do they qualify as rugby decision-makers at the highest level?
Surely there must be other former Wallabies to call on? No, none.
They are either far too successful in their own fields, or businesses, so don’t have the time nor the inclination to do the job, or don’t want to be part of a rugby circus, so they join the growing disgusted fan club.
Simply, Raelene Castle is stepping into a minefield but fans mustn’t let that be a deterrent. Back her as she sorts it all out in her own time and in her own way.
January 17th 2018 @ 8:57am
RahRah said | January 17th 2018 @ 8:57am | ! Report
I’ll believe it when I see it.
January 17th 2018 @ 9:06am
tyrone said | January 17th 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
Interesting that you are so opposed to expansion into other countries but want to keep Perth.
Would you be opposed to Fiji playing Super Rugby?
Fiji is minutely closer to Sydney that Perth!
There was nothing wrong with expansion, it was not done properly.
Another issue is that Australia is not used to or just does not understand how a conference system works and could not get over the fact that a “poor” team in one conference makes the finals yet a “good” team from another conference misses out.
Conferences work and American sports have shown they work if the fans get behind the idea. Does anyone complain about the World Series Baseball or Superbowl because of the conference system?
January 17th 2018 @ 9:09am
Fionn said | January 17th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
Conference systems are inherently unfair and wreck the idea of free and fair competition. Just because Americans are so used to them now that they don’t complain doesn’t mean they’re preferable. A round robin with a top 6 or 8 would be much preferable to what we have.
Also, the reason I would gusss David oppposes expansion but supports WA rugby is because he is interested in supporting Australian, not international, rugby.
January 17th 2018 @ 3:26pm
sheek said | January 17th 2018 @ 3:26pm | ! Report
Fionn,
It’s really splitting hairs to say the conference system is inherently unfair. Although it certainly was the way S18 was deconstructed into its four pools. Very illogical.
But the three S15 conferences worked well. Top two guaranteed from each pool.
To win any comp, you need to make the top four, not top 6, or top 8. Those who make the bottom 2/4, are most often just making up the numbers & exercising bragging rights they made the playoffs. That’s it for them.
The serious contenders will always finish top 4 most often.
January 17th 2018 @ 10:54am
David Lord said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:54am | ! Report
tyrone, you have made many points I totally disagree with, so tomorrow I’ll address your comments in full.
January 17th 2018 @ 11:45am
piru said | January 17th 2018 @ 11:45am | ! Report
Fiji is minutely closer to Sydney that Perth!
Perth is closer to SA than Sydney is, what’s your point?
I know this may come as a shock, but not all distances are measured relative to Sydney!
January 17th 2018 @ 12:05pm
aussikiwi said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:05pm | ! Report
Not sure about that, Piru. Didn’t Paul Keating say, if you are not living in Sydney you are camping out?
January 17th 2018 @ 12:10pm
piru said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
It does sound like something he would say.
January 17th 2018 @ 12:08pm
Machooka said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
‘I know this may come as a shock, but not all distances are measured relative to Sydney!’
Be buggered… eh piru!
This is most shocking… but thanks anyhow as I’ve learnt something today 😉
January 17th 2018 @ 12:12pm
piru said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
Does anyone complain about the World Series Baseball or Superbowl because of the conference system?
I’m going to assume you don’t spend much time in American sports forums, because that’s one of the major things people complain about.
January 17th 2018 @ 12:13pm
Fionn said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
When have facts ever mattered on The Roar, Piru?
January 17th 2018 @ 9:27am
sheek said | January 17th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
Good morning David,
Firstly, RSA ended up with 6 teams in SR because the SANZAAR member countries didn’t have the guts to stand up to ANC. The inclusion of Kings was a political decision, not a sports decision.
The lack of guts continued when it was realised SR had to reduce back to 15. Again, rather than admit their original culpability, SANZAAR & the member unions went looking for scapegoats, namely, Force, Cheetahs & the aforementioned Kings.
This is what happens when you have people with no backbone running the game. They fold & collapse in front of whatever prevailing wind.
Raelene Castle is doomed. I wish her well, but she has accepted a poisoned chalice. Being RA chief executive will kill her career stone dead.
No doubt she will go to WA with sincere intentions. But what can she give them? Until the Force are rightfully returned, their absence will continue to fester like an unhealing ulcer.
I have no charity left. Although I feel sorry for the players & coaches who have been given such duplicitous & feeble administrators (before Castle), super rugby must be destroyed.
This is my wish, that super rugby in 2018 is so disastrous in TV ratings & live attendances that SANZAAR & RA, both of them especially, are forced to admit they have lost the fans & their reputation.
However, this won’t happen because most fans will place being entertained before principle.
Sad, because the “bad” guys win while decent people stay silent. This happens everywhere.
January 17th 2018 @ 10:36am
Jacko said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:36am | ! Report
You want SR destroyed???? What takes its place?? The NRC??? Good luck with being competitive in the future……All those wallabies accepting 50k to play NRC wont happen
It seems like you are putting bitterness before the health of the sport….You have lost it…thats fine you are allowed to lose it with a sport…but you havnt quite lost it with the sport enough to leave it alone have you….
Bitter and twisted gets everyone NO WHERE
January 17th 2018 @ 2:00pm
sheek said | January 17th 2018 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
Jacko,
Nor am I a fan of NRC.
I think it’s time Australia had its own Australian Provincial Championship. Each state underpinned by a vibrant premier rugby district comp.
How does NSWWaratahs, Queensland Reds, ACT Brumbies, Victoria Rebels, WA Force & Eastern Australia (NNSW) Wildfires sound?
EA would be based out of Newcastle, acknowledging the role this region has played in the development of producing some great Wallabies in the past. In time, we would like to add SA & NQ.
We could also investigate a Trans-Tasman with NZ, but understandably, they are reluctant to have us poison their rugby.
Going out on our won would be tough at first, but if everyone pulled together, then we might get decent traction. Anyway. it’s something Australian rugby should have explored 100 years ago.
At present, Australian rugby is dictated to by just about everyone else, because it’s so destitute. Time to leave home, so to speak.
Or, in terms of super rugby, time to come home to the fans.
The job of the Wallabies is to jaunt around the globe. The job of domestic provinces is to play at home, on Australian grounds, in Australian time zones, before Australian audiences.
January 17th 2018 @ 11:29am
David Lord said | January 17th 2018 @ 11:29am | ! Report
Morning sheek, I’m gobsmacked at your comments. Over the years you have always found a positive path to tread, but you have effectively rated Raelene Castle dead and buried when she is just the messenger – for the moment.
Rugby Australia is such a dead duck organisation there has to be major changes, or rugby is dead in the water.
I firmly believe Raelene Castle will be the catalyst for that change, she is not there to just make up the numbers.
Give it time sheek, and not a long time at that, because time is running out fast.
Rugby not only deserves better admin at the top, but desperately needs it.
I’m firmly convinced Raelene Castle was well aware of ALL the shortcomings before she accepted the position.
January 17th 2018 @ 1:03pm
Bakkies said | January 17th 2018 @ 1:03pm | ! Report
David, Sheek has a point. She can do little while de Clyne is still around like a bad smell.
January 17th 2018 @ 2:01pm
sheek said | January 17th 2018 @ 2:01pm | ! Report
True David,
But I don’t know how Castle is going to resolve the WA question, something she acknowledges wasn’t of her doing.
January 17th 2018 @ 12:08pm
Ex force fan said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
I agree with your views that Clarke has been setup to fail. Her powerbase is very narrow: she is a female and experienced sport administrator with an ok track record. Without a strong powerbase and a Board that is actively promoting QLD and NSW interests at the cost of the rest of the nation e.g. Force decision, rebranding and CBA outcome she can lead changes driving gender equality but nothing significant outside her powerbase. She has also been appointed by Clyne and this Board because she is not a treat to them and with a mandate to provide stability and progress the woman’s game. A CEO without a powerbase is a sitting duck and a mere servant of the Board. I don’t see Australian rugby become a national sport without a restructure of the ARU Board… and that will only happen if SANZAAR fails. Australian rugby lost me as a supporter and will loose many more before the crisis is deep enough to allow the required changes to happen.
January 17th 2018 @ 12:21pm
Sydneysider said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:21pm | ! Report
I agree with you Sheek. Castle won’t make any difference to the fortunes of rugby in Australia.
The only change that will happen, will be in 2020 and the new SANZAAR deal.
By then, Super Rugby will be totally obscure to the Australian sporting market and Clyne and co. will continue down the path of accepting the money (although I believe in 2020 that Australia’s cut of the SANZAAR deal will be even smaller) and hoping that pro rugby can stay afloat in Australia.
Good luck with that. Wait for 2020.
January 17th 2018 @ 3:09pm
julius said | January 17th 2018 @ 3:09pm | ! Report
1. “This is my wish, that super rugby in 2018 is so disastrous in TV ratings & live attendances that SANZAAR & RA, both of them especially, are forced to admit they have lost the fans & their reputation.”
2. “Firstly, RSA ended up with 6 teams in SR because the SANZAAR member countries didn’t have the guts to stand up to ANC.”
Let me guess: You got a lobotomy for Christmas and you want to show it off.
January 17th 2018 @ 3:30pm
sheek said | January 17th 2018 @ 3:30pm | ! Report
No Julius,
i happen to think, have long thought, there is a much better way to do this than is being played out.
Although if I was really serious I would suggest a national comp of 8 teams x rugby 10s, with completely new team names, nicknames & garish colours, just like BBL.
Today’s society just seems so shallow…..
January 17th 2018 @ 9:41am
concerned supporter said | January 17th 2018 @ 9:41am | ! Report
At least Ms. Castle is not from the “Friends of Sydney University F.C.” , (we think).
What a difficult job she has, to resuscitate mainly Super Rugby, and to a lesser extent the Wallabies, in Australia.
Club Rugby, especially in Sydney, was booming in 2017.
Noticed that NSWRU CEO Andrew Hore did not make any public comment about Karmichael Hunt and his cocaine problem.
You might recall in May last year after S. Kenny=Dowall was busted for cocaine, he made elitist comments about Rugby players.
Page 74 of Daily/Sunday Telegraph-14 MAY 2017
“RUGBY MAKES YOU A BETTER PERSON : HORE.”
Extracts, “As rugby league reels from its cocaine crisis,Waratahs boss Andrew Hore has made a bold stand for struggling rugby union by declaring the 15 – man game creates wait for it BETTER PEOPLE !!!!! ‘
He sprouts holier than thou rugby facts including “higher probability of acheiving being GOOD PEOPLE through rugby.
Rugby does not need this elitism . Hore should visit pubs in the Eastern Suburbs where it is common for people in the toilets to snort lines of coke.It would also happen on the North Shore, perhaps even in Mosman,
NSW Waratah heavies, Roger Davis & Andrew Hore should be concerned about the Waratahs 2018 Membership and their home crowds for 2018,the majority of 2017 Members I have spoken too, are hesitant to renew in 2018.
Best of luck Ms Castle.
January 17th 2018 @ 12:18pm
Sydneysider said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:18pm | ! Report
Andrew Hore’s comments have come back to bite him but I’m sure he would reply by saying that Hunt is a rugby league player anyway.
January 17th 2018 @ 1:20pm
chappy said | January 17th 2018 @ 1:20pm | ! Report
I would say he is an AFL player
January 17th 2018 @ 1:15pm
Bakkies said | January 17th 2018 @ 1:15pm | ! Report
As far as I know she doesn’t reside in Mosman.
January 17th 2018 @ 11:27am
Stu B said | January 17th 2018 @ 11:27am | ! Report
Thanks David, unless we all stick together with one for all and all for one and get rid of these eggs who have taken control of Australian rugby with disastrous results the game here is doomed. Huge growth world wide(and West Australia) and these pretenders make one terrible decision after another and now we have a Japanese team making up the numbers in our conference ,just sickening.Maybe it is our own fault for sitting back and allowing these parasites take over (friends of whoever). I don’t believe there is a legal avenue for redress or we could just continue to embarrass as happened to Billy but Cline is too thick skinned to respond.We cannot have a healthy national game with a front office of this caliber..
January 17th 2018 @ 12:04pm
Bakkies said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:04pm | ! Report
One of your best David and about time someone took them to task on this site.
Jeremy Paul said that Bill Young has been trying to get on the RA board. Bill has built quiet a successful business. Unfortunately he doesn’t meet the not so independent nominations committee criteria. Not a Sydney Uni player and didn’t play for the Reds and/or the Waratahs.
Before anyone mentions Brett Robinson he played for Queensland before going to the Brumbies.