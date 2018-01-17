Rise of Rashid gives BBL a great yarn worth spinning

By Will Knight , 17 Jan 2018 Will Knight is a Roar Expert

Sport was banned by the Taliban when Rashid Khan was born in Afghanistan.

It’s something inconceivable to any cricket-loving Australian kid, whose summer holidays are filled by hours of cricket in the backyard, on the beach, in the driveway. Test cricket on TV during the day, BBL at night. An ODI in between.

And given the BBL’s January stampede, it’s often difficult to make long-lasting memories.

But Rashid’s story is one that will stick.

Growing up in the war-torn country’s most dangerous province, Nangarhar, the Adelaide Strikers leg-spinner – at just 19 – has already risen to become one of the most lethal craftsmen in Twenty20 cricket.

The leggies in the BBL – Cameron Boyce, Fawad Ahmed, Mitch Swepson, Yasir Shah – make for the most compelling viewing, but Rashid stands above as the most enthralling.

His wicked wrong’un, quick through the air that grips and turns sharply, is his trademark. His control is exceptional and composure for a teenager in his first BBL season is staggering. He’s proven himself in the early, middle and late overs and adjusts with ease to the right and left-handers.

He bounces around the field. He’s got some swagger too. He knows few can pick his wrong’un.

David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad knew they had spotted a star and forked out almost $1 million for him on a one-year contract at last season’s IPL auction. He’s set to go for much more in a few weeks after bagging 17 wickets in his debut campaign.

Rashid will be his nation’s main man when India host Afghanistan’s inaugural Test match later this year.

Growing up in his province that borders Pakistan, Rashid’s town didn’t even have a suitable cricket ground. He bowled for hours to his brothers. On parched streets. With a taped-up ball. No coaches.

Rashid’s story will be worth following. He’s on the T20 carousel, having not spent much time in Afghanistan over the past seven months, but even at his age, he admits there’s pressure at home given he’s got money.

He might help the Strikers to a BBL title. But regardless of where Adelaide finish, the emergence from a troubled land of Rashid – along with fellow Afghani Mohammad Nabi at the Melbourne Renegades – has added great vibrancy to the tournament.

It’s humbling to hear Rashid – the son of a car-wheel importer – talk of the change in his homeland over the past six years. Schools and universities have returned. Young Afghanis see a better future for their country.

The BBL is better for their presence.

The competition thrives on the kind of pseudo celebrity that someone like Kevin Pietersen delivers. The mic’d up players can give great insight into mindsets and mind games at the top level. There will be fireworks, flame throwers, blaring music and acrobats.

But hopefully the BBL keeps providing a broad array of foreigners – established stars and quirky craftsmen – that give the tournament so much appeal.