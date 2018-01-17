Rise of Rashid gives BBL a great yarn worth spinning

Sport was banned by the Taliban when Rashid Khan was born in Afghanistan.
It’s something inconceivable to any cricket-loving Australian kid, whose summer holidays are filled by hours of cricket in the backyard, on the beach, in the driveway. Test cricket on TV during the day, BBL at night. An ODI in between.
And given the BBL’s January stampede, it’s often difficult to make long-lasting memories.
But Rashid’s story is one that will stick.
Growing up in the war-torn country’s most dangerous province, Nangarhar, the Adelaide Strikers leg-spinner – at just 19 – has already risen to become one of the most lethal craftsmen in Twenty20 cricket.
The leggies in the BBL – Cameron Boyce, Fawad Ahmed, Mitch Swepson, Yasir Shah – make for the most compelling viewing, but Rashid stands above as the most enthralling.
His wicked wrong’un, quick through the air that grips and turns sharply, is his trademark. His control is exceptional and composure for a teenager in his first BBL season is staggering. He’s proven himself in the early, middle and late overs and adjusts with ease to the right and left-handers.
He bounces around the field. He’s got some swagger too. He knows few can pick his wrong’un.
David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad knew they had spotted a star and forked out almost $1 million for him on a one-year contract at last season’s IPL auction. He’s set to go for much more in a few weeks after bagging 17 wickets in his debut campaign.
Rashid will be his nation’s main man when India host Afghanistan’s inaugural Test match later this year.
Growing up in his province that borders Pakistan, Rashid’s town didn’t even have a suitable cricket ground. He bowled for hours to his brothers. On parched streets. With a taped-up ball. No coaches.
Rashid’s story will be worth following. He’s on the T20 carousel, having not spent much time in Afghanistan over the past seven months, but even at his age, he admits there’s pressure at home given he’s got money.
He might help the Strikers to a BBL title. But regardless of where Adelaide finish, the emergence from a troubled land of Rashid – along with fellow Afghani Mohammad Nabi at the Melbourne Renegades – has added great vibrancy to the tournament.
It’s humbling to hear Rashid – the son of a car-wheel importer – talk of the change in his homeland over the past six years. Schools and universities have returned. Young Afghanis see a better future for their country.
The BBL is better for their presence.
The competition thrives on the kind of pseudo celebrity that someone like Kevin Pietersen delivers. The mic’d up players can give great insight into mindsets and mind games at the top level. There will be fireworks, flame throwers, blaring music and acrobats.
But hopefully the BBL keeps providing a broad array of foreigners – established stars and quirky craftsmen – that give the tournament so much appeal.
January 17th 2018 @ 7:30am
Peter Zitterschlager said | January 17th 2018 @ 7:30am | ! Report
Nice work Will. Rashid has lit up the summer.
January 17th 2018 @ 7:51am
Linphoma said | January 17th 2018 @ 7:51am | ! Report
Just heard India have scheduled Afghanistan’s first Test in June.
Will Rashid make the Test side?
January 17th 2018 @ 9:31am
JamesH said | January 17th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Love it. I wish Australia would go for a wicket-taking spinner in limited overs games. Zampa has shown promise but he’s more of a containing bowler.
Do we really need three quicks plus Marsh and Stoinis? I’d love to see someone like Fawad, Boyce or Swepson take the next step.
January 17th 2018 @ 11:01am
Leonard said | January 17th 2018 @ 11:01am | ! Report
“Sport was banned by the Taliban when Rashid Khan was born in Afghanistan” – typical of such wowser religionist theocracies. Reminds me of what a prominent mid-19th century British historian (T B Macaulay) said of such a mean mob in our own history: “The Puritans opposed bear-baiting, not for the pain it gave the bear, but for the pleasure it gave the spectators”. And, remember, in Oliver Cromwell’s mid-1600s English republic, sport was banned, singing was silenced, cultural treasures such as church paintings and stained-glass windows were destroyed, dancing was forbidden, the theatres were shut down – and Christmas was banned.
In Australia it was religious conservatives who used to get into heavy censorship, and who enforced the pre-1960s boring shutdown of everything on Sundays. These days, have Left-Green activists taken over this role with their peecee nonsense?
January 17th 2018 @ 1:13pm
Rob said | January 17th 2018 @ 1:13pm | ! Report
What has PC got to do with banning sport?
In fact, what has any of your comment really got to do with this joyful story?
January 17th 2018 @ 2:42pm
Linphoma said | January 17th 2018 @ 2:42pm | ! Report
What about the US and the constitutional amendment made for prohibition?
I cannot cease to be amazed when the thought occurs that a good many people reckoned banning alcohol (in a place where it had existed from time immemorial) would be a good, practical and enforceable thing.
January 17th 2018 @ 11:07am
Darren said | January 17th 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report
Agree this has been a great story from theBBL. Going to Adelaide Oval tonight and Rashid is one of the main attractions
January 17th 2018 @ 3:17pm
Doctor Rotcod said | January 17th 2018 @ 3:17pm | ! Report
Have you heard of Ashton Agar? Picked up a tidy 3 for( Lehmann,Ingram,Dean) the other day. Better average than Boyce or Swepson,or Shah for that matter. Ahmed’s day has gone, but Nair has some chance,surely. Perhaps being in a bottom side doesn’t help.