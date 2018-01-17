“Very satisfied” Craig Moore quits embattled Brisbane Roar

Former Socceroos defender Craig Moore has quit as Brisbane Roar’s football director in what could be the first in a series of sweeping changes at the embattled A-League club.

In a shock move, Moore handed in his resignation on Tuesday and will depart the club after serving his two months of notice.

Moore began in the role in June 2015 and was a key member of the football department under the reign of coach John Aloisi.

The 42-year-old said it was a decision he reached on his own, having achieved as much as he felt possible at the club he once captained.

“I would like to thank Brisbane Roar for the opportunity,” Moore said in a statement.

“My aim was to help build a stronger club.

“With the academy soon starting and the new training facility near completion, I feel very satisfied.

“I will now look at exploring new opportunities and I wish the players and supporters success moving forward.”

Moore had been previously linked to the football director’s job at Scottish club Rangers.

Brisbane finished third on the ladder in Moore’s first two seasons at the club but things have turned sour over the last few months.

Moore and Aloisi have been jointly responsible for recruitment at the Roar – and their decisions on that front have come under huge scrutiny this season, with their battle-weary squad notching just three wins in 16 games.

Aloisi signed a three-year deal last year and despite Brisbane’s horrid run of results, it’s believed his position is not under any threat.

But a total of 17 senior players are coming off contract and on current form, few of them are likely to see their deals renewed.

The blowtorch will soon turn on the Roar’s fitness and conditioning staff, who have overseen a disastrous campaign in which a handful of players have been consistently hampered by injury – and the ones who have avoided injury have not reached their full fitness capacity.

An internal review into the club’s operations, following a recent visit to Roar training by respected Socceroos medicos Les Gelis and Craig Duncan, is expected to shed further light on where and how things have gone so wrong.

Brisbane host fellow strugglers Perth Glory at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.