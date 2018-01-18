Ashleigh Barty vs Camila Giorgi: Australian Open tennis live scores, blog

Local hope Ashleigh Barty will go up against Camila Giorgi for a place in the third round of the Australian Open tonight. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7pm (AEDT).
After a hard-fought win in Round 1 over a very noisy Aryna Sabalenka, Barty has a similar challenge against Giorgi tonight. This has nothing to do with noise and everything to do with aggressive strokeplay. Barty finally wore down Sabalenka and will be hoping she can do the same with Giorgi, who won’t be afraid to go all out for winners.
Both players come in with good form. Ash Barty’s breakout year in 2017 ended in style with victories over Angelique Kerber and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the WTA Elite event in China. She suffered a surprising first-round loss in Brisbane but then played herself into form in Sydney, only going down to Angelique Kerber in the final.
Similarly, Giorgi has started the season well. The 79th-ranked Italian first got herself through qualifying in Sydney before beating Sloane Stephens, Petra Kvitova and Agnieszka Radwanska on her way to the semi-finals, where she lost to Kerber. She continued that form with a straight sets win in the first round on Tuesday.
In terms of head-to-head clashes, other than the retirement in Birmingham, Barty won 6-3 6-0 in Strasbourg on clay.
The match will be a clash of styles, with Giorgi’s heavy hitting up against the courtcraft of Barty. Giorgi is known to get on little runs with her groundstrokes, so Barty will need to ensure her opponent is given little time to settle into a routine. Barty’s all-court game should suit in this respect.
Prediction
On form, this could go either way. However, I am prepared to jump off the fence here and am predicting a comfortable straight-sets win for Barty. After a tough first-round encounter, Barty appears to be close to her best which should see her progress.
Fatigue may also play a role in this match, with Giorgi playing seven singles matches in Sydney last week.
Barty to win in straight sets.
9:35pm
Ben of Phnom Penh said | 9:35pm | ! Report
Watched Halep in action and her ankle seemed fine as she demolished Anna Kournakova.
9:30pm
David Holden said | 9:30pm | ! Report
Well, that was a terrific match. Barty was blown off the court by Giorgi early but slowly worked her way in. The second set was tight all the way until a late Barty break and then Barty played near flawless tennis in the last set to storm home.
Giorgi possibly had some issues with her left leg but full credit to her as she played on without any injury breaks. However that shouldn’t take anything away from Barty’s win.
Barty will take on Naomi Osaka from Japan in the 3rd round. They have never played each other before but we understand Osaka is also a big hitter, so potentially a carbon copy of her first two opponents.
Barty should be a role model for kids coming through the system. She was completely calm under pressure and played brilliant tennis to eventually take control.
Hope you enjoyed the call. Good night
9:22pm
punter said | 9:22pm | ! Report
Why is this clown interviewing Ash? Who is he? Dreadful.
9:38pm
David Holden said | 9:38pm | ! Report
Think it was Basil Zempilas, who is a senior AFL commentator for the 7 network. I agree though. Would much prefer McEnroe or Courier.
10:28pm
Rasty said | 10:28pm | ! Report
No way, Courier is painful. Punter is just being Punter.
9:21pm
David Holden said | 9:21pm | ! Report
Barty about to do the post match interview. She freely admits it was a difficult match but very pleased to get through. Hoping that Federer still likes her after holding him up. Plenty of support from Richmond players as well. Ash Barty through to the 3rd round.
9:17pm
David Holden said | 9:17pm | ! Report
30-15 to Barty after a forehand winner and an ace brings up 2 match points.
Wow, an ace to finish it off. GAME SET MATCH to Barty!!
Barty 5 6 6
Giorgi 7 4 1
9:16pm
David Holden said | 9:16pm | ! Report
Comfortable hold from Giorgi and its 5-1
Barty 5 6 5
Giorgi 7 4 1
9:10pm
David Holden said | 9:10pm | ! Report
Great sliding serve to the forehand court and Barty is up 30-15.
132km/hr forehand winner gets Barty to 40-15. She holds and leads 5-0.
Barty 5 6 5
Giorgi 7 4 0
9:08pm
David Holden said | 9:08pm | ! Report
Giorgi does seem to be having some problems with her upper left leg with a few errors creeping in. Let’s see if she can fight back here.
Great off forehand from Giorgi and its 15-15.
An unforced forehand error from Giorgi and Barty has a break point. But Giorgi prevails and its deuce.
Barty is playing mistake free tennis at the moment and takes a second break, Its 4-0 Barty.
Barty 5 6 4
Giorgi 7 4 0
9:02pm
David Holden said | 9:02pm | ! Report
Long rally with a backhand error from Giorgi after a Barty slice. 15-15.
Barty playing a good game here and leading 40-15…and she holds for 3-0.
Barty 5 6 3
Giorgi 7 4 0
8:59pm
David Holden said | 8:59pm | ! Report
Backhand winner from Barty and Giorgi pulls up short. Doesn’t appear to be an issue with an ace for 15-15.
Another good rally and Barty prevails. She has two break points.
Great point from Barty and she takes the early break in the decider.
Barty 5 6 2
Giorgi 7 4 0