A sick Josh Hazlewood has been sent home from the Australian camp and ruled out of Friday’s second one-day international against England.

Rested from the series-opening loss on Sunday, the quick was set to replace Pat Cummins for the clash at the Gabba until he was struck down by a virus on arrival in Brisbane on Tuesday.

His omission paves the way for 21-year-old West Australian Jhye Richardson to debut as the hosts look to level the series.