The all black streak that has nothing to do with rugby

There’s something unusual happening in New Zealand cricket: we’re winning.
I know we’ve won before, but this time we’re really winning, not rarely winning. 11 on the bounce. That’s right, the Black Caps. Yes, the New Zealand cricket team.
E-L-E-V-E-N. That’s only 15 less than our lowest Test innings.
11. It’s the kind of form line usually reserved for the All Blacks or Winx. Ok, so the Black Caps might not be in that rarefied air just yet, but Kiwi fans are starting to think we might not be too bad. We might even be quite good.
And I’m not just talking about those crazy die-hard fans who blindly support their team regardless of performance. You know the ones, eyes unfocused, twitching spasmodically, prone to random volume spikes at the mere mention of their team, usually adorned in the latest Warriors NRL or Wallabies.
People are starting to take note of not just the number of wins the Black Caps have accrued, but also the manner in which they have been achieved.
Coach Mike Hesson has the Black Caps humming.
Lead by Trent Boult, the bowlers are taking wickets. Lots of wickets. There’s a feeling that we are a good chance of defending almost anything. Against Pakistan, New Zealand could have defended 75.
At the top of the order Colin Munro has been at his belligerent best; bludgeoning the ball around the park with McCullum-like aggression. The similarity is no fluke either, with Munro crediting McCullum for giving him the confidence to play freely.
Martin Guptil is quickly returning to his best, captain Kane ‘steady the ship’ Williamson is steadying the ship when required, and most impressive is that different players are making significant contributions.
It’s all rather exciting.
And it’s been a long time since New Zealand cricket fans have had reason to be excited. Or at least excited enough to actually tell anyone, for fear of somehow causing an immediate form reversal.
The 2015 CWC was huge for New Zealand. I will never forget the pure theatre of the semi-final against South Africa at Eden Park.
When Grant Eliot dispatched the penultimate ball back over Dale Steyn’s head for six and victory, the crowd erupted as one, a cacophony of pure emotion. Strangers hugged, cheered, laughed, yelled, cried, hugged some more… I still get goose bumps just thinking about it.
The national euphoria subsided quickly, as we surrendered somewhat meekly without really firing a shot on the biggest stage in the final against Australia. We got bullied by big brother. Again.
NZ swept Australia 3-0 in the ’06-07 Chappell Hadlee Series. Australia were missing a few guns and were led by Mr Cricket: Mike Hussey, possibly the most likeable Australian cricketer ever, a walking oxymoron.
As likeable as Hussey was, New Zealand successfully chased consecutive scores of 336 and 346 to sweep the series 3-0. It was glorious stuff. The message was clear: don’t send your B-team or we’ll spank them.
Unfortunately, Australia heeded the message. Ricky ‘Punter’ Ponting returned in the following series and scored two centuries and Australia crushed us 2-0 without breaking a sweat.
Which sort of sums up NZ’s cricketing history. On our day we have matched it with the big boys, but not every day and not the days that mattered most.
We’ve had good sides in the past and great performers, but seldom a great team. Right now, it looks like we have the makings of a great New Zealand cricket side.
Some will say the West Indies were dreadful and Pakistan struggled to adapt to New Zealand conditions. No argument. But we haven’t always won those matches.
The cynics may also say we are unproven away from home. This is possibly also true, but then that doesn’t seem to bother Indian fans too much.
You may say I’m getting ahead of myself and guilty of premature celebration, probably writing this in my Warriors jersey, eyes twitching, muttering to myself. Not true; it’s in the drawer next to my Kiwi’s jersey.
Think what you want, say what you like. Right now, as a New Zealand cricket fan, I don’t care. I am simply enjoying the moment and can’t wait to see what this young and improving team can really do.
We have an international T20 series with Australia and England, with England playing an ODI series and two Test matches in New Zealand. Despite being soundly beaten in the Ashes, England bounced back to crush Australia in the first ODI and should provide a good litmus Test.
It’s disappointing we don’t have more cricket left this summer. I just want to watch the Black Caps play.
Surely that’s not just a good thing for NZ, but for cricket.
And that’s a reason to be excited.
January 18th 2018 @ 7:33am
James D said | January 18th 2018 @ 7:33am | ! Report
They are a very good limited overs side. Not enough batting for tests yet (too reliant on Williamson) but it might change.
January 18th 2018 @ 8:15am
Wal said | January 18th 2018 @ 8:15am | ! Report
Except that it was Ross Taylor in 2017, who with an average of 81.6 (higher than Steve Smith) that supported Williamson.
Australia was carried far more by Smith with no other batsman averaging over 50 in 2017, NZ had 3
January 18th 2018 @ 12:18pm
Mickey of Mo$man said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:18pm | ! Report
quality of teams and home vs away games?
silly comment
January 18th 2018 @ 2:37pm
Ronan O'Connell said | January 18th 2018 @ 2:37pm | ! Report
Wal that’s a misleading apples-and-oranges comparison considering NZ didn’t play a single Test away from home last year while Australia played 6 in Asia.
A fairer comparison, then, would be the NZ batting figures in 2017 vs the Australian batting figures at home in 2017.
In which case five Aussies – Smith, Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh and Handscomb – all averaged above 50, and that’s not even including Renshaw who made 184 in his only Test innings in Australia in 2017.
January 18th 2018 @ 3:13pm
Wal said | January 18th 2018 @ 3:13pm | ! Report
No more or less silly than the Williamson carries NZ comment, just pointing out the facts that NZ has spread its talent more in 2017 than Australia.
The Batting rankings also support this (taken over a longer time frame.
Both NZ and Aus have 2 in the top 15
NZ had 3 in both ODI and T20 Aus only 2.
Australia clearly the better cricket team, but the myth that NZ relies too heavily on Williamson is not true.
As for comparing home averages, NZ wickets aren’t the roads Australia has played in the last couple of seasons either.
Every team except England, that has toured both countries has returned a lower batting average in NZ than Australia.
January 18th 2018 @ 4:00pm
Fox Saker said | January 18th 2018 @ 4:00pm | ! Report
I am not sure I would argue that Australia are clearly the better team – in test cricket you can have that argument – but sure as hell not ODI and definitely not T20.
So I do not buy that argument at all.
And the last time NZ toured Australia one test was drawn one Australia won well and the third under lights was in the balance for a long time time – and they are a better side now than they were then.
I would like to see a four test series in NZ between the two sides here and now. Warner’s record in NZ against the swinging new ball is nothing to write home about for a start. It would make an interesting series I think.
January 18th 2018 @ 4:23pm
Ronan O'Connell said | January 18th 2018 @ 4:23pm | ! Report
When Australia played Tests in NZ two years ago they absolutely dominated with the bat – in their three innings they made 562 then 505 and finally 3-201.
January 18th 2018 @ 12:56pm
Fox Saker said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
Ross Taylor? you know the guy that has the highest tests innings in Australia of any overseas player in test history 297 from memory, and scored 97 and a ton against the Windies in the recent series.
The kiwis have found a strong opening test pair with the Indian born Ravel 44.50 average – early days but he is old school opener who knows how to leave in partnership with Tom Latham and Henry Nichols was a huge prospect as a teenager and is now at last proving he is test quality at 5 – he had a slow start which affected his average 35.5 but he looks the goods now and is a good ODI player as well.
Colin de Grandhomme is a strong all rounder at 6 as well, and Watling ( when fit) is highly regarded wicket keeper batsmen and the guy who filled in for him scored 100 on debut.
The let down in line up is Mitchel Santner who has talent but hasn’t kicked on as batsmen but is a decent spinner but he needs runs for sure as spinners Ish Sohdi and Todd Astle ( who can bat) are licking his heels
I don’t like Santner in the test side because his batting is not going forward and he has a lot of time, but in the ODI and T20 – absolutely. I think Astle should be given regular go as he can bat and his leg spin is way ahead of where it was two years ago and he looks go now.
NZ is ranked no1 in the world in T20 – has the no1 T20 batsman ( Munro) who is the only player in the game to have scored three international T20 centuries – plus the no1 ranked T20 bowler in Ish Sohdi. They are ranked 4 in the ODI ‘s -one above Australia right now and fourth in test cricket – one below Australia – so across all three formats NZ actually has the better team rankings on average right here and now.
So yes, they definitely have very good side, and in form, at the moment across all formats.
Australia are 7th in ODI’s and its not like there best players don’t play tons of T20 cricket across the globe like the IPL and in competitions like the Big Bash etc. It is just not a format they perform consistently well in , in recent times. Maybe they just don’t have the side at the moment perhaps.
New Zealand has developed some depth in the last 18 months by deliberately rotating one or two key players like Boult or Southee and even Williamson and Taylor in the ODI’s and T20’s..
Apart from the class of Southee and Boult and in test cricket Neil Wagner, they also have two of the consistently quickest bowlers in the world in Adam Milne ( when fit) and Lockie Ferguson who got it a 154.3k in an over that only had one ball below 149k the other week
Waqar Yonus, commentating with Pakistan,is hugely impressed with Ferguson, saying he hits the deck just about harder than anyone he has seen – and he has seen some of the best including himself of course – with, as he said, seriously consistent pace during an over that will trouble any player and is accurate. It won’t be long before he is a regular test player one feels but he is in the ODI run on side. In the series so far I think he split about 4 or 5 Pakistani bats already. But he is seriously quick once he gets going and he can swing the red ball late like Bond used to as well but is not injury prone like Adam Milne.
I am looking forward to the English test but also the T20 tri-series between NZ, Australia and England coming up.
As the no1 side in the world and with the no1 ranked T20 bowler and No5 ( Santner) and no1 batsmen, NZ fully deserve to be favourites and that is fair enough. It would be disingenuous not to give them the favourites tag as the world best ranked T20 side even if begrudgingly fro some 🙂
Guptil and Munro are a devastating opening pair, and Guptil, who has just came back from a long break due to injury, is now with Munro, in blistering form. Will be interesting to see how England and Australia handle the two Kiwi openers because either one can annihilate any T20 attack in double quick time just on their own.
South African born, perpetual gum chewing Munro, doesn’t mind getting pretty lippy with bowlers either if he starts carting them, usually explaining to them how well they are bowling, that sort of conversation, and always smiling back at them – he knows how to get under their skin that is for sure and enjoys it – he averages over 50 in 1st class cricket so he no slouch with the bat – could get fun I reckon – looking forward to it.
Next ODI is a must win for Australia – not sure about their spin attack to be honest and can’t understand why Lyon isn’t in the ODI side – I mean is a player like Zampa seriously that much better with the bat because he is not the wicket taking bowler Lyon would be over ten overs IMO?
Can’t figure that one out -makes no sense to me – in the T20 it does, but not the ODI’s
January 18th 2018 @ 8:00am
Rugby Realist said | January 18th 2018 @ 8:00am | ! Report
I enjoyed this.
We are usually competitive at home, and put up a good fight vs India in India last year.
Long may it continue
January 18th 2018 @ 8:59am
Bobbo7 said | January 18th 2018 @ 8:59am | ! Report
NZ are a good side now – and a lot of credit must go to the coach Hesson. NZ has done very very well under his watch.
NZ has real class in Williamson., Boult and Taylor – Guptill and Southee are not too shabby either.
I think the 5/6 positions are still a bit open in all formats but some good prospects coming through.
As a very long suffering tragic, these are indeed good times.
January 18th 2018 @ 9:31am
Pedro The Fisherman said | January 18th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Is it a World Cup year?
January 18th 2018 @ 9:55am
Paul said | January 18th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
I’m very keen to see how the Kiwis do against England in the Tests. The Poms are already carrying some baggage across the ditch and the NZ attack is as good as any going around when conditions suit. I reckon more English carnage could result.
January 18th 2018 @ 10:32am
Liam said | January 18th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
Damn.
Last time I read an article like this one, it was in the AFL section, and it was from a Richmond supporter who, like you, was trying not to jinx it but couldn’t stay silent anymore either.
Glad you’re enjoying things.