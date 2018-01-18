The bloke who interrupted the Australian Open for a rubbish prank is getting absolutely slammed on social media

Last night, Nick Kyrgios’ second-round Australian Open match against Viktor Troicki was marred by a spectator irritant who thought it’d be a great idea to film himself interrupting the tennis to get some sweet YouTube views.

Thankfully, if Twitter is anything to go by, those views won’t be forthcoming.

The person in question was duly removed from the venue, and later went on Twitter to try and rustle up some followers before releasing the footage.

The response he received was pretty brutal, with plenty of replies labelling him a ‘flog’, ‘tool’, ‘champ’ and a few other insults we’ll refrain from repeating due to their rather profane nature, but which you can definitely go and have a look at on the original thread here.

Absolute flog. — james (@jamesgray_56) January 17, 2018

Make sure no one follows this flog — lamps (@cugucu) January 17, 2018

What a tool you are, haha. — Patrick Gilligan (@PatrickGilliga2) January 17, 2018

Lame…pathetic….attention seeking. Not comedy, just yobo heckling. Sex noise? Sounded more like some poor creature being strangled 🤮 — Katie Macdonald (@katiemacSA) January 17, 2018

Now, just a reminder that The Roar does not endorse this kind of vigilante justice. Unless it gets results. Which it will.

Simpsons quotes aside, just don’t watch the damn video.

Thankfully, the interruption (which was described by the heckler as “the greatest thing I’ve done in my life“) didn’t have any noticeable effect on the match, with Kyrgios, who was up 1-0 in the second set at the time, going on to win 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 and progress to the third round of the Australian Open.