The bloke who interrupted the Australian Open for a rubbish prank is getting absolutely slammed on social media

Last night, Nick Kyrgios’ second-round Australian Open match against Viktor Troicki was marred by a
spectator irritant who thought it’d be a great idea to film himself interrupting the tennis to get some sweet YouTube views.
Thankfully, if Twitter is anything to go by, those views won’t be forthcoming.
The person in question was duly removed from the venue, and later went on Twitter to try and rustle up some followers before releasing the footage.
The response he received was pretty brutal, with plenty of replies labelling him a ‘flog’, ‘tool’, ‘champ’ and a few other insults we’ll refrain from repeating due to their rather profane nature, but which you can definitely go and have a look at on the original thread here.
Now, just a reminder that The Roar does not endorse this kind of vigilante justice. Unless it gets results. Which it will.
Simpsons quotes aside, just don’t watch the damn video.
Thankfully, the interruption (which was described by the heckler as “the greatest thing I’ve done in my life“) didn’t have any noticeable effect on the match, with Kyrgios, who was up 1-0 in the second set at the time, going on to win 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 and progress to the third round of the Australian Open.
January 18th 2018 @ 12:46pm
Connor Bennett said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:46pm | ! Report
That Twitter thread is pretty savage, fair enough though, the bloke is an absolute pelican
January 18th 2018 @ 12:51pm
Scott Pryde said | January 18th 2018 @ 12:51pm | ! Report
I can think of plenty of words to describe him… None of them would be publishable on The Roar though so let’s go with what’s in the Twitter thread.
What a sad life if that’s the greatest thing he has ever done.
January 18th 2018 @ 1:55pm
Damo said | January 18th 2018 @ 1:55pm | ! Report
I look forward to him serving me at a drive through on a late night Macca’s run, because that’s about the only job he’ll ever get now.
January 18th 2018 @ 4:25pm
mds1970 said | January 18th 2018 @ 4:25pm | ! Report
The most disruptive d-head in Australian sport since Peter Hore.